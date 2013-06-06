Tony Awards Fast Facts

Breaking News

(CNN)Here's a look at the Tony Awards which honor achievements on Broadway

June 11, 2017 - The 71st Annual Tony Awards is scheduled to air live on CBS.
June 12, 2016 - The 70th Annual Tony Awards takes place.
Facts:
The awards are presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League.
    Only productions staged in designated Broadway theatres are eligible for nominations.
    The musical that holds the record for most Tony Awards is "The Producers," in 2001. It won 12 awards out of 15 nominations.
    The hip-hop infused musical "Hamilton" earned a record-setting 16 Tony nominations on May 3, 2016, including Best Musical and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for playwright/star Lin-Manuel Miranda.
    Producer/director Harold "Hal" Prince has won the most Tony Awards overall (21).
    Actress Audra McDonald has won the most Tony awards as a performer (six).
    The Tonys are named after Antoinette Perry, a Broadway actress and director who died in 1946.
    Her charitable work with the American Theatre Wing during WWII inspired the Broadway community to create an award in her honor.
    American Theatre Wing became famous for the "Stage Door Canteens," in which GIs could drop in and be entertained by famous Hollywood and Broadway stars.
    Timeline:
    April 6, 1947 -     The first Tony Awards are presented at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York.
    The first "Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play" award is a tie with Ingrid Bergman for "Joan of Lorraine" and Helen Hayes for "Happy Birthday."
    The first "Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play " award is also a tie, between Jose Ferrer for "Cyrano de Bergerac" and Fredric March for "Years Ago."
    1956 - The Tonys are broadcast on television for the first time, on the Dumont Network.
    2017 Tony Award Nominees:
    Best Play
    "A Doll's House, Part 2"
    "Indecent"
    "Oslo"
    "Sweat"
    Best Musical
    "Come From Away"
    "Dear Evan Hansen"
    "Groundhog Day The Musical"
    "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"
    Best Revival of a Play
    "August Wilson's Jitney"
    "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"
    "Present Laughter"
    "Six Degrees of Separation"
    Best Revival of a Musical
    "Falsettos"
    "Hello, Dolly!"
    "Miss Saigon"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
    Denis Arndt in "Heisenberg"
    Chris Cooper in "A Doll's House, Part 2"
    Corey Hawkins in "Six Degrees of Separation"
    Kevin Kline in "Present Laughter"
    Jefferson Mays in "Oslo"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
    Cate Blanchett in "The Present"
    Jennifer Ehle in "Oslo"
    Sally Field in "The Glass Menagerie"
    Laura Linney in "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes"
    Laurie Metcalf in "A Doll's House, Part 2"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
    Christian Borle in "Falsettos"
    Josh Groban in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"
    Andy Karl in "Groundhog Day The Musical"
    David Hyde Pierce in "Hello, Dolly!"
    Ben Platt in "Dear Evan Hansen"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
    Denée Benton in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812"
    Christine Ebersole in "War Paint"
    Patti LuPone in "War Paint"
    Bette Midler in "Hello, Dolly!"
    Eva Noblezada in "Miss Saigon"
    2016 Tony Award Winners:
    Best Play - "The Humans"
    Best Musical - "Hamilton"
    Best Revival of a Play - "Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge"
    Best Revival of a Musical - "The Color Purple"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play - Frank Langella in "The Father"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play - Jessica Lange in "Long Day's Journey Into Night"
    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical - Leslie Odom, Jr. in "Hamilton"
    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical - Cynthia Erivo in "The Color Purple"