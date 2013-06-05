Breaking News

Tour de France Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 9:09 PM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chris Froome of Team Sky celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race Sunday.
Photos:
Chris Froome of Team Sky celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 103rd edition of the Tour de France cycling race Sunday.
Hide Caption
1 of 17
The British rider had all but confirmed his third Tour title a day previously and made the most of Sunday&#39;s final stage.
Photos:
The British rider had all but confirmed his third Tour title a day previously and made the most of Sunday's final stage.
Hide Caption
2 of 17
Froome drinks a glass of champagne as he rides at the start of the 113 km 21st and last stage of the 2016 Tour.
Photos:
Froome drinks a glass of champagne as he rides at the start of the 113 km 21st and last stage of the 2016 Tour.
Hide Caption
3 of 17
Team Sky riders set off on the final stage of the 2016 at the end of 21 punishing stages that traversed France.
Photos:
Team Sky riders set off on the final stage of the 2016 at the end of 21 punishing stages that traversed France.
Hide Caption
4 of 17
The race began three weeks ago in Le Mont-Saint-Michel, France.
Photos:
The race began three weeks ago in Le Mont-Saint-Michel, France.
Hide Caption
5 of 17
The opening stage was won by Mark Cavendish of Great Britain and Team Dimension Data. Cavendish, a sprinting expert, crossed the finish line ahead of Marcel Kittel of Germany and Etixx-Quick Step and Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Tinkoff.
Photos:
The opening stage was won by Mark Cavendish of Great Britain and Team Dimension Data. Cavendish, a sprinting expert, crossed the finish line ahead of Marcel Kittel of Germany and Etixx-Quick Step and Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Tinkoff.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
But Cavendish would give up the overall leader&#39;s yellow jersey to Slovakia&#39;s Sagan (right) over the following stages.
Photos:
But Cavendish would give up the overall leader's yellow jersey to Slovakia's Sagan (right) over the following stages.
Hide Caption
7 of 17
Froome made his move to the top of the pack on stage eight from Pau to Bagneres-De-Luchon.
Photos:
Froome made his move to the top of the pack on stage eight from Pau to Bagneres-De-Luchon.
Hide Caption
8 of 17
Mikel Nieve (right) of Spain and Geraint Thomas (2R) of Great Britain lead Chris Froome (3R) of Great Britain and Team Sky up the Col de Peyresourde alongside Nairo Quintana (left) of Colombia and Movistar during the 184km stage eight of Le Tour de France from Pau to Bagneres-De-Luchon on July 9.
Photos:
Mikel Nieve (right) of Spain and Geraint Thomas (2R) of Great Britain lead Chris Froome (3R) of Great Britain and Team Sky up the Col de Peyresourde alongside Nairo Quintana (left) of Colombia and Movistar during the 184km stage eight of Le Tour de France from Pau to Bagneres-De-Luchon on July 9.
Hide Caption
9 of 17
Fans of Nairo Quintana wait at the top of the Col du Tourmalet during stage eight.
Photos:
Fans of Nairo Quintana wait at the top of the Col du Tourmalet during stage eight.
Hide Caption
10 of 17
A happy Froome becomes reacquainted with the yellow jersey at the end of the stage.
Photos:
A happy Froome becomes reacquainted with the yellow jersey at the end of the stage.
Hide Caption
11 of 17
Stage 14 was the scene of remarkable drama as Froome, Bauke Mollema and Richie Porte collided with a broadcasters motorbike.
Photos:
Stage 14 was the scene of remarkable drama as Froome, Bauke Mollema and Richie Porte collided with a broadcasters motorbike.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
Froome was forced to run part of the course as he waited for a replacement bike. The British rider initially lost time but race stewards later ruled he should be awarded the same finishing time as Mollema who was able to continue on his original bike after the crash.
Photos:
Froome was forced to run part of the course as he waited for a replacement bike. The British rider initially lost time but race stewards later ruled he should be awarded the same finishing time as Mollema who was able to continue on his original bike after the crash.
Hide Caption
13 of 17
A pre Tour favorite consistently outshone by Froome, Colombia&#39;s Quintana rides during the 17 km individual time-trial of stage 18.
Photos:
A pre Tour favorite consistently outshone by Froome, Colombia's Quintana rides during the 17 km individual time-trial of stage 18.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
There was more drama on stage 19 as Spain&#39;s between Albertville and Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc. Here, Daniel Navarro of Spain recovers from a nasty fall.
Photos:
There was more drama on stage 19 as Spain's between Albertville and Saint-Gervais Mont Blanc. Here, Daniel Navarro of Spain recovers from a nasty fall.
Hide Caption
15 of 17
Froome also suffered a painful and unexpected dismount as evidenced by a badly cut knee and torn jersey.
Photos:
Froome also suffered a painful and unexpected dismount as evidenced by a badly cut knee and torn jersey.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
But by stage 20 from Megeve to Morzine it was clear only a miracle or terrible luck could stop Froome from claiming a third Tour victory.
Photos:
But by stage 20 from Megeve to Morzine it was clear only a miracle or terrible luck could stop Froome from claiming a third Tour victory.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
Froome celebratesChris Froome beerFroome champagneTeam SkyGettyImages-458364495GettyImages-458370743GettyImages-579205492GettyImages-545690984GettyImages-545692302GettyImages-545694990GettyImages-545694798GettyImages-547307674GettyImages-547307732GettyImages-578321110GettyImages-578773932GettyImages-578774736GettyImages-579206810

(CNN)Here's a look at the Tour de France.

July 1-23, 2017 - The 104th Tour de France is scheduled to take place.
The 103rd Tour de France takes place from July 2-24, 2016. Chris Froome of Britain wins for the second year in a row, and for the third time overall.
    Facts:
    The Tour de France is a prestigious multistage bike race that takes place in France and sometimes the surrounding countries.
    The Tour de France is also known as Le Tour or La Grande Boucle.
    Read More
    The race includes 21 stages and covers 3,535 kilometers (approx. 2,197 miles).
    There have been four cyclists who have won the tour five times:
    Jacques Anquetil of France (1957 and 1961-1964)
    Eddy Merckx of Belgium (1969-1972 and 1974)
    Bernard Hinault of France (1978-1979, 1981-1982, and 1985)
    Miguel Indurain of Spain (1991-1995), the first competitor to win five consecutive races.
    Lance Armstrong held the record for most Tour de France wins (seven) but he was stripped of those wins in 2012.
    France has won more times than any other country. (36)
    Three Americans have won: Greg LeMond (1986, 1989, 1990), Lance Armstrong (1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005) and Floyd Landis (2006). Both Armstrong and Landis have had their titles stripped due to allegations of doping.
    The winner of the race is the person with the overall shortest accumulated time.
    Time bonuses are awarded to the top three riders at the end of road stages, excluding the individual and team time trials.
    There are two rest days.
    Jerseys:
    YELLOW - Overall leader of the race. The yellow jersey was introduced into the race in 1919 as yellow was the color of paper the French newspaper (formerly L'Auto, now L'Equipe) that sponsored the race was printed on.
    RED POLKA DOT - Worn by the cyclist with the best accumulated time in the mountain segments.
    GREEN - Worn by the cyclist with the most sprinting points, awarded for intermediate and final sprints on flat terrain.
    WHITE - Worn by the Tour's best rider aged 25 and younger.
    Timeline:
    1903 -     Henri Desgrange, a reporter and cyclist, creates the Tour de France.
    1903 - Maurice Garin of France is the first cyclist to win the race.
    1910 - First time the race goes through the Pyrenees.
    1989 - Greg Lemond defeats Laurent Fignon by 8 seconds, the smallest margin of victory so far.
    1999-2005 - Lance Armstrong wins seven times in a row.
    2003 - The 100th Anniversary, but not the 100th race (the race was canceled 11 times during WWI and WWII).
    September 20, 2007 - Floyd Landis, winner of the 2006 Tour de France, is stripped of his title when an arbitration panel rules in favor of the USADA (US Anti-Doping Agency). Landis, the first Tour de France winner stripped of the title, initially maintained his innocence but later admitted to doping and accused others, including Lance Armstrong, of doing the same.
    October 22, 2012 - The International Cycling Union announces that Armstrong is being stripped of his Tour de France titles and is being banned from professional cycling for life.
    October 26, 2012 - The International Cycling Union announces that no one will be declared the winner of the Tour de France from 1999-2005, after Lance Armstrong is stripped of his titles.
    December 14, 2012 - The organizers of the Tour de France announce that the 2014 Tour de France will start in Leeds, England.