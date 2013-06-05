British Open Golf Tournament Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the British Open.

July 16-23, 2017 - The 146th Open Championship is scheduled to take place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

July 14-17, 2016 - The 145th Open Championship takes place at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland. Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson wins the tournament.

July 12-20, 2015 - The 144th Open Championship takes place at the Old Course, a sprawl of green hills surrounded by castles in St. Andrews, Scotland. Inclement weather delays the final round and the contest gets extended to Monday. In the event's 155-year history, the finals were held on a Monday only once before, in 1988. Zach Johnson wins the tournament after a three-way playoff.

Other Facts:

The British Open is one of the four Grand Slam golf tournaments; the others are the Masters, the PGA Championships, and the US Open.