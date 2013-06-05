British Open Golf Tournament Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the British Open.
July 16-23, 2017 - The 146th Open Championship is scheduled to take place at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.
July 14-17, 2016 - The 145th Open Championship takes place at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland. Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson wins the tournament.
July 12-20, 2015 - The 144th Open Championship takes place at the Old Course, a sprawl of green hills surrounded by castles in St. Andrews, Scotland. Inclement weather delays the final round and the contest gets extended to Monday. In the event's 155-year history, the finals were held on a Monday only once before, in 1988. Zach Johnson wins the tournament after a three-way playoff.
Other Facts:
The British Open is one of the four Grand Slam golf tournaments; the others are the Masters, the PGA Championships, and the US Open.
One hundred and fifty-six players compete in the British Open.
The tournament's official name is the Open Championship.
The top 70 players qualify for the final 36 holes.
The grand prize is the Golf Champion Trophy, nicknamed the Claret Jug.
Timeline:
October 17, 1860 - The first British Open is played at Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland. Only eight men play.
1894 - The British Open starts adding other locations for the tournament. Royal St. George's Golf Club in England is the first non-Scottish club to host the British Open.
1915-1919 - The British Open is canceled due to World War I.
1940-1945 - The British Open is canceled due to World War II.
May 19, 2016 - Muirfield Golf Club in Gullane, Scotland, loses the right to host the British Open after members vote against allowing women to become members. The club later says it will hold another vote.
July 1, 2016 - Royal Troon Golf Club votes to allow women members, becoming the last of the clubs in the British Open rotation to admit women.
British Open Records (as of July 2016):
Most wins: Harry Vardon has the most British Open wins with six.
Most times as runner up: Jack Nicklaus has been runner-up at the British Open seven times.
Most appearances: Gary Player has appeared at the British Open 46 times.
Oldest winner: In 1867, "Old" Tom Morris Sr. became the oldest golfer to win the British Open at 46 years and 99 days old.
Youngest winner: In 1868, his son, "Young" Tom Morris Jr. became the youngest golfer to win the British Open at 17 years and five months old.