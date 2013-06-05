PGA Championship Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the PGA Championship .

Facts:

August 7-13, 2017 - The 99th PGA Championship is scheduled to take place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The winner is awarded the [Rodman] Wanamaker Trophy. It is one of the heaviest trophies in golf, at 27 lbs.

Players eligible to play in the PGA Championship:

All former PGA Champions.

Winners of the last five Masters, US Opens, or British Opens.

The current Senior PGA Champion.

The 15 low scorers and ties in the previous year's PGA Championship.

The 20 low scorers in the current year's PGA Professional National Championship.

The 70 leaders from the PGA Championship Points list from the previous year's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational through the current year's Quicken Loans National.

Members of the previous year's United States and European Ryder Cup Teams providing they remain within the current year's top 100 of the World Golf Rankings.

Winners of tournaments co-sponsored or approved by the PGA Tour from the previous year's PGA Championship to the current year's PGA Championship (does not include pro-am and team competitions).

Vacancies will be filled by the first available player from the list of alternates (those below 70th place in the PGA Championship Points list from the previous year's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational through the current year's Quicken Loans National).

Additionally, the PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players not included in the categories above.

The total field will be a maximum of 156 players.

Records:

Most wins: Two players have won the PGA Championship a record five times Walter Hagen (1921, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1927) and Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980).

Oldest winner: Julius Boros is the oldest player to win the PGA Championship at 48 years, 4 months, 18 days in 1968.

Youngest winner: Gene Sarazen is the youngest player to win the PGA Championship at 20 years, 5 months, 22 days in 1922. He is famous for the "shot heard round the world."

Five golfers have won all four majors (British Open, US Open, Masters and PGA Championship), though none have done it in the same year: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus , and Tiger Woods

Winning all four majors in one year is known as the Grand Slam. Bobby Jones was the only player who ever won the Grand Slam. He did this before the Masters was founded. The tournaments he won were the British Open, the US Open, the US Amateur and the British Amateur Championship.

Timeline:

January 17, 1916 - The first PGA Championship is held at the Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville, New York. The first PGA Championship is held at the Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville, New York. Jim Barnes wins the inaugural championship.

1917-1918 and 1943 - Play is suspended for two years, 1917 and 1918 due to Play is suspended for two years, 1917 and 1918 due to World War I , and again in 1943 due to World War II.

1958 - The format of the tournament is changed from match play to stroke.

2009 - South Korea's Y.E. Yang becomes the first Asian male player to win a major championship, the 2009 PGA Championship.

2015 - Jason Day becomes the first player to finish 20-under par in a major championship.