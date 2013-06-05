MLB All-Star Game Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Major League Baseball's All-Star Game, also known as the "Midsummer Classic."

July 11, 2017 - The 88th MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Marlins Park in Miami.

Facts:

July 12, 2016 - The 87th MLB All-Star Game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego. The American League defeats the National League, 4-2. Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer is named the MVP.

Selection Process:

The All-Star team managers are the managers of the teams that were in the World Series the previous season.