Breaking News

Independence Day Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 9:40 PM ET, Thu June 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fourth of July fireworks across the USA
Fourth of July fireworks across the USA

    JUST WATCHED

    Fourth of July fireworks across the USA

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fourth of July fireworks across the USA 01:05

(CNN)Here's a look at Independence Day, celebrated on the Fourth of July.

America's 241st Independence Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
History:
July 4, 1776 - The Continental Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence while meeting in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Statehouse (now Independence Hall). The Congress declares the American colonies free and independent states. (Note: John Hancock signs on July 4th. The rest sign on August 2, 1776.)
Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Roger Sherman, and Robert R. Livingston comprised the committee that drafted the Declaration. Jefferson, regarded as the strongest and most eloquent writer, actually wrote most of the document. The committee and Congress as a whole made a total of 86 changes to Jefferson's draft.
    First two paragraphs of the Declaration of Independence:
    "When, in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bonds which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
    Read More
    We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any form of government becomes destructive to these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness."
    Other Facts:
    In 2012, fireworks sales by wholesalers totaled $482.6 million and sales by retailers totaled $368.6.
    In 2016, the United States imported $5.4 million in American flags.
    According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, the Fourth of July is the most popular day for grilling.
    Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest:
    The winner eats the most hot dogs and buns within 10 minutes to win prize money and the Mustard Belt.
    Joey Chestnut of San Jose, California, has won the title nine times (2007-2014 and 2016). He also holds the world record for eating 73 hot dogs.
    1916 - The Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest is held at the original Nathan's Famous at Coney Island.
    2011 - For the first time, men and women compete separately.
    2016 - Joey Chestnut wins the men's title by eating 70 hot dogs. Miki Sudo wins the women's title by eating 38.5 hot dogs.
    People watch fireworks burst behind the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington on Thursday, July 4. People across the United States gathered on Thursday to celebrate Independence Day with parades, picnics and fireworks.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyPeople watch fireworks burst behind the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington on Thursday, July 4. People across the United States gathered on Thursday to celebrate Independence Day with parades, picnics and fireworks.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    Scott Webb celebrates during the finale of the Boston Pops Fourth of July Concert at the Hatch Shell in Boston.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyScott Webb celebrates during the finale of the Boston Pops Fourth of July Concert at the Hatch Shell in Boston.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    Fireworks light up the sky behind the Empire State Building during the 27th annual Macy&#39;s Fourth of July fireworks show in New York.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyFireworks light up the sky behind the Empire State Building during the 27th annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show in New York.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    Meriya Merrill, 3, cranes her neck to take in the Independence Day parade in Edina, Minnesota, as her grandmother holds a flag behind her.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyMeriya Merrill, 3, cranes her neck to take in the Independence Day parade in Edina, Minnesota, as her grandmother holds a flag behind her.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    A woman warms up at the Muscle Beach Independence Day bodybuilding contest in Los Angeles.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyA woman warms up at the Muscle Beach Independence Day bodybuilding contest in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    A man displays his patriotic pride while posing for a portrait during Fourth of July celebrations in Prescott, Arizona.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyA man displays his patriotic pride while posing for a portrait during Fourth of July celebrations in Prescott, Arizona.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    Children play on the South Lawn of the White House on the Fourth of July. President Barack Obama and the first family hosted members of the U.S. armed services and their families to celebrate the 237th anniversary of the counry&#39;s independence from the British Empire.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyChildren play on the South Lawn of the White House on the Fourth of July. President Barack Obama and the first family hosted members of the U.S. armed services and their families to celebrate the 237th anniversary of the counry's independence from the British Empire.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    A re-enactor in colonial attire takes a photograph with his mobile phone before a public reading of the Declaration of Independence in Boston.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyA re-enactor in colonial attire takes a photograph with his mobile phone before a public reading of the Declaration of Independence in Boston.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    An American flag casts a shadow on the ground as spectators wait for a public reading the Declaration of Independence in Boston.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyAn American flag casts a shadow on the ground as spectators wait for a public reading the Declaration of Independence in Boston.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    Neeley Mathes, 10, stands in front of the judges on Carr Avenue during the costume contest that follows the annual Central Gardens Fourth of July parade in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyNeeley Mathes, 10, stands in front of the judges on Carr Avenue during the costume contest that follows the annual Central Gardens Fourth of July parade in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    Emma Winkler, 3, points as she re-enacts George Washington&#39;s crossing of the Delaware River while being pulled down Carr Avenue in Memphis with her 11-month-old sister, Elizabeth Winkler.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyEmma Winkler, 3, points as she re-enacts George Washington's crossing of the Delaware River while being pulled down Carr Avenue in Memphis with her 11-month-old sister, Elizabeth Winkler.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    Perennial chomping champ Joey Chestnut, center, wins &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/04/us/ny-hot-dog-contest/index.html&quot;&gt;New York&#39;s annual Independence Day hot dog eating competition&lt;/a&gt; yet again with a total of 69 hot dogs and buns on Thursday at Coney Island in Brooklyn.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyPerennial chomping champ Joey Chestnut, center, wins New York's annual Independence Day hot dog eating competition yet again with a total of 69 hot dogs and buns on Thursday at Coney Island in Brooklyn.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    Decked out from head to toe in patriotism, 9-year-old Remi Schaber, left, and her brother Chase, 11, don spandex suits for the Independence Day parade in Cordova, Tennessee.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyDecked out from head to toe in patriotism, 9-year-old Remi Schaber, left, and her brother Chase, 11, don spandex suits for the Independence Day parade in Cordova, Tennessee.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    People line the streets to watch a Fourth of July parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyPeople line the streets to watch a Fourth of July parade in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    People participate in the Ridgefield Park parade.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyPeople participate in the Ridgefield Park parade.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    An observer waves an American flag during the parade in Ridgefield Park.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyAn observer waves an American flag during the parade in Ridgefield Park.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    A parade participant rides a penny farthing, or high-wheel bicycle, down the street in Ridgefield Park.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyA parade participant rides a penny farthing, or high-wheel bicycle, down the street in Ridgefield Park.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    Ed Lunderman, a member of a Living History Musket Detail, fires his weapon to represent &quot;the shot heard around the world&quot; during a Fourth of July ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyEd Lunderman, a member of a Living History Musket Detail, fires his weapon to represent "the shot heard around the world" during a Fourth of July ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    A child attends a ceremony to reopen the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/03/us/gallery/statue-of-liberty/index.html&quot;&gt;Statue of Liberty&lt;/a&gt; to the public in New York on July 4.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyA child attends a ceremony to reopen the Statue of Liberty to the public in New York on July 4.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    Members of the Old Guard attend the reopening ceremony of the Statue of Liberty, marking the first day it opened to the public after being shuttered by Superstorm Sandy in October.
    Photos: Photos: Celebrating the Fourth of July
    Celebrating the Fourth of JulyMembers of the Old Guard attend the reopening ceremony of the Statue of Liberty, marking the first day it opened to the public after being shuttered by Superstorm Sandy in October.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    14 fourth july 070415 fourth july 070421 fourth july 070417 fourth july 0704 - restricted18 fourth july 070419 fourth july 070420 fourth july 070401 fourth july 070402 fourth july 070403 fourth july 0704 - restricted04 fourth july 070405 fourth july 070406 fourth july 0704 - restricted07 fourth july 0704 - restricted08 fourth july 070409 fourth july 070410 fourth july 070411 fourth july 070412 fourth july 070413 fourth july 0704