Wimbledon Fast Facts

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Andy Murray of Great Britain kisses the trophy following victory in the Men's Singles Final against Milos Raonic of Canada on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2016 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Andy Murray of Great Britain kisses the trophy following victory in the Men's Singles Final against Milos Raonic of Canada on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here's a look at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

July 3, 2017-July 16, 2017 - The Wimbledon is scheduled to take place in London. Top prize for the 2017 champs in the men's and women's singles divisions is £2.2 million each.
Andy Murray defeated Milos Raonic to win the 2016 Wimbledon title after a 6-4 7-6 7-6 victory on Centre Court.
Andy Murray defeated Milos Raonic to win the 2016 Wimbledon title after a 6-4 7-6 7-6 victory on Centre Court.
Murray, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/07/07/sport/tennis/tennis-wimbledon-murray-djokovic/&quot;&gt;the 2013 final champion&lt;/a&gt;, started as favorite with the Canadian playing in his first grand slam final.
Murray, the 2013 final champion, started as favorite with the Canadian playing in his first grand slam final.
The Royal Box was full of famous faces with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, both in attendance.
The Royal Box was full of famous faces with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, both in attendance.
Acting duo Benedict Cumberbatch and Bradley Cooper were both taking in the game and had a quick chat ahead of the action.
Acting duo Benedict Cumberbatch and Bradley Cooper were both taking in the game and had a quick chat ahead of the action.
British Prime Minister David Cameron took his mother Mary to see if Murray could secure a second Wimbledon title.&lt;br /&gt;
British Prime Minister David Cameron took his mother Mary to see if Murray could secure a second Wimbledon title.
Raonic defeated Roger Federer in the semifinal and looked confident in the opening stages of the match.
Raonic defeated Roger Federer in the semifinal and looked confident in the opening stages of the match.
No.2 seed Murray made the first break of the contest and took the first set 6-4.&lt;br /&gt;
No.2 seed Murray made the first break of the contest and took the first set 6-4.
Hundreds of fans watched the action on the big screen on Murray Mound.&lt;br /&gt;
Hundreds of fans watched the action on the big screen on Murray Mound.
The fans got behind the home favorite as Murray continued to dominate the second set.
The fans got behind the home favorite as Murray continued to dominate the second set.
Raonic was coming under intense pressure on his own serve but held under a barrage of pressure to take a 5-4 lead in the second set.
Raonic was coming under intense pressure on his own serve but held under a barrage of pressure to take a 5-4 lead in the second set.
But it was Murray who held his nerve in the second set tiebreak to win it 7-3 and move to within touching distance of the title.
But it was Murray who held his nerve in the second set tiebreak to win it 7-3 and move to within touching distance of the title.
Leading by two sets to love, Murray opened the third set needing just one more to secure the title.
Leading by two sets to love, Murray opened the third set needing just one more to secure the title.
Raonic&#39;s frustration was evident after failing to convert two break points in the fifth game of the third set.
Raonic's frustration was evident after failing to convert two break points in the fifth game of the third set.
Both players refused to yield with the third set going into a tiebreak.
Both players refused to yield with the third set going into a tiebreak.
And once again it was Murray who prevailed, winning 7-2 in the tiebreak to wrap up victory in straight sets.
And once again it was Murray who prevailed, winning 7-2 in the tiebreak to wrap up victory in straight sets.
Murray celebrated his second title win as Centre Court went mad for the British No.1.
Murray celebrated his second title win as Centre Court went mad for the British No.1.
Murray lifted the famous trophy -- his third grand slam title.
Murray lifted the famous trophy -- his third grand slam title.
Murray has now been in 11 grand slam finals but this was the first where he didn&#39;t play either Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. &quot;This the most important tournament for me every year,&quot; he said in his on-court interview.
Murray has now been in 11 grand slam finals but this was the first where he didn't play either Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer. "This the most important tournament for me every year," he said in his on-court interview.
Serena Williams poses with the Venus Rosewater Dish after her women&#39;s singles final victory over Germany&#39;s Angelique Kerber.
Serena Williams poses with the Venus Rosewater Dish after her women&#39;s singles final victory over Germany&#39;s Angelique Kerber.
Serena Williams poses with the Venus Rosewater Dish after her women's singles final victory over Germany's Angelique Kerber.
Williams claimed her 22nd grand slam title to tie Steffi Graf on the all-time list.
Williams claimed her 22nd grand slam title to tie Steffi Graf on the all-time list.
Williams shows all the passion she brought to the women&#39;s singles final as she retained her Wimbledon crown.
Williams shows all the passion she brought to the women's singles final as she retained her Wimbledon crown.
Williams lies on the ground after clinching her victory against Kerber to win Wimbledon for the seventh time.
Williams lies on the ground after clinching her victory against Kerber to win Wimbledon for the seventh time.
Kerber was full of confidence after beating Williams in the final of this year&#39;s Australian Open.
Kerber was full of confidence after beating Williams in the final of this year's Australian Open.
Williams plays a backhand during her successful quest for a 22nd grand slam title.
Williams plays a backhand during her successful quest for a 22nd grand slam title.
Star quality: Jay Z and Beyonce watch on as Williams and Kerber battle it out in the women&#39;s singles final.
Star quality: Jay Z and Beyonce watch on as Williams and Kerber battle it out in the women's singles final.
Kerber stretches to play a shot during the hotly-contested final on Centre Court.
Kerber stretches to play a shot during the hotly-contested final on Centre Court.
2016 Results:
Andy Murray of the United Kingdom defeats Milos Raonic of Canada in the men's final.
Serena Williams of the United States defeats Angelique Kerber of Germany in the women's final.
    Other Facts:
    Wimbledon is one of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. The others are the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open.
    Wimbledon takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.
    Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam event that is still played on grass.
    Records:
    Most singles wins (male) -     William Renshaw, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer with seven each.
    Most singles wins (female) - Martina Navratilova with nine.
    Oldest winner - Martina Navratilova wins the mixed doubles match in 2003 at 46 years, 261 days old.
    Youngest winner - Martina Hingis wins the Ladies' Doubles Championship in 1996 at 15 years, 282 days old.
    Longest tennis match ever played - At the 2010 tournament, John Isner defeats Nicolas Mahut in a match that lasts 11 hours and five minutes over three days. The final set takes 138 games (no tie-breakers in 5th sets at Wimbledon, player must win by two games). The final score: 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68.
    Timeline:
    1868 -     The All England Croquet Club is founded.
    1877 - The name is changed to the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club and the first Lawn Tennis Championship is held.
    1882 - "Croquet" is dropped from the club's moniker, as the sport declines in popularity.
    1915-1918 - Wimbledon is suspended during World War I.
    1940-1945 - Wimbledon is suspended during World War II.
    October 1940 - During WWII, a bomb hits Centre Court, which results in the loss of 1,200 seats in the stadium.
    2007 - Female winners receive the same cash awards as the male winners for the first time.