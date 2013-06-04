Wimbledon Fast Facts

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray Andy Murray defeated Milos Raonic to win the 2016 Wimbledon title after a 6-4 7-6 7-6 victory on Centre Court. Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray Murray, the 2013 final champion , started as favorite with the Canadian playing in his first grand slam final. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray The Royal Box was full of famous faces with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, both in attendance. Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray Acting duo Benedict Cumberbatch and Bradley Cooper were both taking in the game and had a quick chat ahead of the action. Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray British Prime Minister David Cameron took his mother Mary to see if Murray could secure a second Wimbledon title.

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray Raonic defeated Roger Federer in the semifinal and looked confident in the opening stages of the match. Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray No.2 seed Murray made the first break of the contest and took the first set 6-4.

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray Hundreds of fans watched the action on the big screen on Murray Mound.

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray The fans got behind the home favorite as Murray continued to dominate the second set. Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray Raonic was coming under intense pressure on his own serve but held under a barrage of pressure to take a 5-4 lead in the second set. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray But it was Murray who held his nerve in the second set tiebreak to win it 7-3 and move to within touching distance of the title. Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray Leading by two sets to love, Murray opened the third set needing just one more to secure the title. Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray Raonic's frustration was evident after failing to convert two break points in the fifth game of the third set. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray Both players refused to yield with the third set going into a tiebreak. Hide Caption 14 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray And once again it was Murray who prevailed, winning 7-2 in the tiebreak to wrap up victory in straight sets. Hide Caption 15 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray Murray celebrated his second title win as Centre Court went mad for the British No.1. Hide Caption 16 of 18

Photos: Wimbledon 2016: Raonic vs Murray Murray lifted the famous trophy -- his third grand slam title. Hide Caption 17 of 18