Wimbledon Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the Wimbledon tennis championships.
July 3, 2017-July 16, 2017 - The Wimbledon is scheduled to take place in London. Top prize for the 2017 champs in the men's and women's singles divisions is £2.2 million each.
2016 Results:
Andy Murray of the United Kingdom defeats Milos Raonic of Canada in the men's final.
Serena Williams of the United States defeats Angelique Kerber of Germany in the women's final.
Other Facts:
Wimbledon is one of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. The others are the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open.
Wimbledon takes place at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.
Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam event that is still played on grass.
Records:
Most singles wins (male) - William Renshaw, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer with seven each.
Youngest winner - Martina Hingis wins the Ladies' Doubles Championship in 1996 at 15 years, 282 days old.
Longest tennis match ever played - At the 2010 tournament, John Isner defeats Nicolas Mahut in a match that lasts 11 hours and five minutes over three days. The final set takes 138 games (no tie-breakers in 5th sets at Wimbledon, player must win by two games). The final score: 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68.
1877 - The name is changed to the All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club and the first Lawn Tennis Championship is held.
1882 - "Croquet" is dropped from the club's moniker, as the sport declines in popularity.
1915-1918 - Wimbledon is suspended during World War I.
1940-1945 - Wimbledon is suspended during World War II.
October 1940 - During WWII, a bomb hits Centre Court, which results in the loss of 1,200 seats in the stadium.
2007 - Female winners receive the same cash awards as the male winners for the first time.