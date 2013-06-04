Hank Paulson Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Hank Paulson , former US Treasury secretary and CEO of Goldman Sachs.

Personal:

Birth date: March 28, 1946

Birth place: Palm Beach, Florida

Birth name: Henry Merritt Paulson, Jr.

Father: Henry Merritt Paulson, wholesale jeweler

Mother: Marianna (Gallauer) Paulson

Marriage: Wendy Judge (September 1969-present)

Children: Henry Merritt III; Amanda Clark

Education: Dartmouth College, B.A., 1968; Harvard, M.B.A., 1970

Religion: Church of Christian Science

Other Facts:

Honorable mention all-American offensive lineman while at Dartmouth.

Awarded the prominent Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, eligible only to those who have been an Eagle Scout for 25 years.

Timeline:

1970-1972 - Staff assistant to the assistant secretary of defense at the Pentagon.

1972-1973 - Staff assistant in the White House during the Nixon administration.

1974 - Begins career at Goldman Sachs in the Chicago office.

1999-2006 - Chairman and CEO of Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs

June 28, 2006 - Unanimously confirmed by the Senate as Treasury secretary.

July 10, 2006-January 20, 2009 - 74th secretary of the Department of the Treasury. 74th secretary of the Department of the Treasury.

February 1, 2010 - Paulson's memoir "On the Brink: Inside the Race to Stop the Collapse of the Global Financial System" is released.

June 2011-present - Establishes and serves as chairman of Establishes and serves as chairman of The Paulson Institute , an independent center at the University of Chicago focused on economic growth and environmental policies in the United States and China.

July 1, 2011-present - Senior fellow at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy Studies. Senior fellow at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy Studies.

September 16, 2013 - Joe Berlinger's documentary about Paulson, "Hank: Five Years from the Brink," premieres on Netflix.