Elton John Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 1:13 PM ET, Mon March 27, 2017

Singer Elton John poses for a portrait circa 1975.
John performs in Los Angeles in 1970.
John hangs out backstage at a show in Gainesville, Florida, in 1973.
John performs in 1973.
John leaves a stage in the United Kingdom circa 1974.
John performs in Hawaii in 1974.
John poses for a photo with Cher and Diana Ross in the mid-1970s.
John looks out at the crowd at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in 1975.
John shakes hands with fans in Canada in 1979.
John performs in 1982.
John and Renate Blauel leave St. Mark&#39;s Church in Australia after their wedding ceremony in 1984. The couple divorced in 1988.
John and Tina Turner perform together in 1985.
John performs in 1986.
John walks on stage at New York&#39;s Madison Square Garden in 1989.
John and Liza Minnelli pose for a photo in 1990.
John stands by the bed of AIDS patient Ryan White at a Florida hospital in 1990.
John sits at a table with other celebrities, including actress Kate Capshaw, singer Bruce Springsteen, actor Tom Hanks and director Steven Spielberg, at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Party in 1994. The party was held after the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Billy Joel, John and Sting perform at a benefit concert for the Rainforest Foundation in 1995.
John sings &quot;Candle in the Wind&quot; at the funeral for Princess Diana at London&#39;s Westminster Abbey in 1997.
John and Eminem address the crowd after performing together at the Grammy Awards in 2001.
John and Whitney Houston embrace during the Academy Awards in 2001.
John performs on stage in Cologne, Germany, in 2011.
John performs during the first night of his Las Vegas show, &quot;The Million Dollar Piano,&quot; in 2011. It kicked off a three-year residency at Caesars Palace.
John, partner David Furnish and their son, Zachary, talk with singer Bono, right, at an Academy Awards viewing party in February 2013. John and Furnish have since welcomed a second son, Elijah.
John speaks after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Rockefeller Foundation&#39;s &quot;Celebration of American Philanthropy&quot; event in October 2013.
British actor Tom Hardy has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/23/showbiz/movies/tom-hardy-elton-john-biopic/index.html&quot;&gt;signed on to play Elton John&lt;/a&gt; in the Rocket Pictures biopic &quot;Rocketman.&quot; The film will tell the story of John&#39;s life from his childhood to his unbelievable rise to fame.
Elton John &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/21/showbiz/elton-john-wedding/index.html&quot;&gt;married longtime partner David Furnish&lt;/a&gt; in December 2014. The duo have two sons conceived via in-vitro fertilization and carried by surrogate mothers. By March 2015, the famously outspoken singer was embroiled in a war of words &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/03/15/living/feat-elton-john-dolce-gabbana/index.html&quot;&gt;with fashion designers Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana&lt;/a&gt;, who said they opposed &quot;synthetic&quot; children from &quot;rented&quot; wombs.
Elton John and the mayor of Venice, Italy, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/20/europe/elton-john-venice-mayor/index.html&quot;&gt;engaged in a public spat&lt;/a&gt; in August 2015 after the mayor banned children&#39;s books with same-sex references.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Elton John, award-winning singer, composer and pianist.

Personal:
Birth date: March 25, 1947
Birth place: Pinner, England
Birth name: Reginald Kenneth Dwight
    Father: Stanley Dwight, a Royal Air Force officer
    Mother: Sheila (Harris) Dwight
    Marriage: David Furnish (2014-present); Renate Blauel (1984-1988, divorced)
    Children: Born via surrogate with David Furnish: Elijah Joseph Daniel, Zachary Jackson Levon
    Other Facts:
    Won a piano scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music at age 11.
    Officially changed his name to Elton John in 1967. The name was inspired by members of his early band, Bluesology. The saxophone player was named Elton Dean, and the lead singer was named Long John Baldry.
    Nominated for three Academy Awards and has won once.
    Nominated for 34 Grammy Awards and has won five times.
    Nominated for four Tony Awards and has won once.
    Early in his career, he was known for whimsical costumes and wild glasses. He's taken the stage wearing a duck suit, a sequined baseball uniform and a Ronald McDonald outfit. He wore the colorful clothes to help create a spectacle and offset his shyness onstage.
    He is the third most successful Billboard Hot 100 artist of all time, according to the magazine's tally of sales for music released between 1958 and 2015. Only the Beatles and Madonna rank higher.
    John's tribute to Princess Diana, "Candle in the Wind 1997," sold more than 10 million copies in the United States. lt is the best selling physical single of all time in the US. Proceeds from record sales were donated to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, which issued grants to a variety of charities.
    Timeline:
    1967 -     Starts working as a songwriter for Liberty Records. This is the beginning of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin.
    1970 - Launches his first world tour.
    1973 - Reaches the top of the Billboard singles chart for the first time with "Crocodile Rock." He also releases the double album, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," which spawns a series of hits including the title track, "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" and "Bennie and the Jets." The album also features "Candle in the Wind," originally written as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, later adapted into a song for Princess Diana after her death.
    1975 - Appears in a movie based on the Who's rock opera, "Tommy." John performs the song, "Pinball Wizard," in the film. That same year, John's album, "Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy," becomes the first LP in Billboard history to debut at #1 on the charts.
    1976 - John duets with Kiki Dee on the number one hit, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
    1979 - Becomes the first rock or pop star from the West to perform in the Soviet Union.
    July 13, 1985 - Performs at the Live Aid benefit concert in London for famine relief. Other featured artists at the all-star show include Paul McCartney, Queen, David Bowie and U2.
    1990 - Seeks treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.
    1992 - Establishes the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
    January 19, 1994 - Is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
    March 27, 1995 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Music (Original Score) for "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" from Disney's "The Lion King."
    July 1994 - John teams up with Billy Joel for a series of concerts called "Face to Face." The two piano mavens tour together repeatedly over the course of 16 years.
    September 6, 1997 - Performs "Candle in the Wind 1997" at Princess Diana's funeral.
    February 24, 1998 - Queen Elizabeth II names John an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.
    June 4, 2000 - Wins the Tony Award for Best Original Musical Score for "Aida."
    2004-2009 - Performs a series of shows at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas called "Elton John and the Red Piano."
    December 21, 2005 - John and David Furnish have a civil partnership ceremony, after 12 years together.
    November 13, 2008 - "Billy Elliot: The Musical," featuring a score composed by John, opens on Broadway and goes on to win ten Tony Awards including Best Musical.
    September 28, 2011 - John begins a second residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, with a series of concerts called "The Million Dollar Piano."
    May 2012 - During a "Million Dollar Piano" performance, John becomes seriously ill. He is hospitalized in Los Angeles for a respiratory infection.
    July 2013 - Cancels European tour dates due to an upcoming surgery for appendicitis.
    November 10, 2016 - The Tate Modern museum in London opens an art show called "The Radical Eye: Modernist Photography from the Sir Elton John Collection." The exhibition features highlights from John's trove of 8,000 prints of vintage photos dating back to the turn of the 20th century.