WikiLeaks Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 1:03 PM ET, Wed May 17, 2017

(CNN)Here's a look at WikiLeaks and the trial of Chelsea Manning.

Facts:
WikiLeaks is an organization that facilitates the anonymous leaking of secret information through its website.
It was founded in 2006 by Julian Assange, activist, computer programmer and hacker.
Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman and former Army intelligence analyst who provided WikiLeaks with classified documents, was convicted of violating the Espionage Act in 2013 and sentenced to 35 years in prison. Her sentence was later commuted by President Barack Obama.
    Timeline:
    December 2007 -     WikiLeaks posts the US Army manual for soldiers dealing with prisoners at Camp Delta, Guantanamo Bay.
    March 2008 - WikiLeaks posts internal documents from the Church of Scientology.
    September 2008 - WikiLeaks posts emails from the Yahoo email account of Sarah Palin.
    November 2008 - WikiLeaks posts a list of names and addresses of people it claims belong to the far-right British National Party.
    November 2009 - WikiLeaks posts what it claims are 500,000 messages sent during the September 11, 2001 attacks.
    April 5, 2010 - A classified military video is posted by WikiLeaks. It shows a US Apache helicopter firing on and killing two journalists and a number of Iraqi civilians in 2007. The military claimed that the helicopter crew believed the targets were armed insurgents, not civilians.
    May 2010 - The US military detains Manning for allegedly leaking US combat video, including the US helicopter gunship attack posted on WikiLeaks, and classified State Department records. Manning was turned in by Adrian Lamo, a former hacker, who Manning confided in about leaking the classified records.
    July 6, 2010 - The military announces it has charged Manning with violating army regulations by transferring classified information to a personal computer and adding unauthorized software to a classified computer system and of violating federal laws of governing the handling of classified information.
    July 25, 2010 - WikiLeaks posts more than 90,000 classified documents relating to the Afghanistan war in what has been called the biggest leak since the Pentagon Papers during the Vietnam War. The documents are divided into more than 100 categories and touch on everything from the hunt for Osama bin Laden to Afghan civilian deaths resulting from US military actions.
    October 22, 2010 - WikiLeaks publishes nearly 400,000 classified military documents from the Iraq War, providing a new picture of how many Iraqi civilians have been killed, the role that Iran has played in supporting Iraqi militants and many accounts of abuse by Iraq's army and police.
    November 28, 2010 - WikiLeaks begins publishing approximately 250,000 leaked State Department cables dating back to 1966. The site says the documents will be released "in stages over the next few months."
    November 28, 2010 - The WikiLeaks website suffers an attack designed to make it unavailable to users. A Twitter user called Jester claims responsibility for the attack.
    December 1, 2010 - Amazon removes WikiLeaks from its servers.
    April 24, 2011 - Nearly 800 classified US military documents obtained by WikiLeaks reveal details about the alleged terrorist activities of al Qaeda operatives captured and housed in Guantanamo Bay.
    September 2, 2011 - WikiLeaks releases its archive of more than 250,000 unredacted US diplomatic cables.
    October 24, 2011 - WikiLeaks announces that it is temporarily halting publication to "aggressively fundraise." Assange states that a financial blockade by Bank of America, VISA, MasterCard, PayPal and Western Union has cut off 95% of WikiLeaks' revenue.
    December 16, 2011 - Manning's Article 32 hearing, the military equivalent of a grand jury hearing that will determine whether enough evidence exists to merit a court-martial, begins.
    February 23, 2012 - Manning is formally charged with aiding the enemy, wrongfully causing intelligence to be published on the Internet, transmitting national defense information and theft of public property or records.
    February 26, 2012 - WikiLeaks begins releasing what it says are five million emails from the private intelligence company, Stratfor, starting with a company "glossary" that features unflattering descriptions of US government agencies. The authenticity of the documents can't be independently confirmed.
    July 5, 2012 - WikiLeaks begins publishing more than 2.4 million emails from Syrian politicians, government ministries and companies dating back to 2006.
    February 28, 2013 - Manning pleads guilty to some of the 22 charges against him, but not the most serious charge of aiding the enemy, which carries a life sentence.
    June 3, 2013 - Manning's court-martial begins.
    July 30, 2013 - Manning is acquitted of aiding the enemy, but found guilty on 20 other counts, including violations of the Espionage Act.
    August 21, 2013 - A military judge sentences Manning to 35 years in prison.
    August 22, 2013 - Through a statement read on NBC's Today show, Manning announces he wants to live life as a woman and wants to be known by his new name, Chelsea Manning.
    April 23, 2014 - A Kansas judge grants Manning's request for a formal name change from Bradley to Chelsea.
    July 22, 2016 - WikiLeaks releases nearly 20,000 emails from Democratic National Committee staffers. The emails appear to show the committee favoring Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders during the US presidential primary.
    October 7, 2016 - More than 2,000 hacked emails from Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta are published by WikiLeaks. The emails include possible excerpts from closed-door speeches. During the Democratic primary, Sanders asked Clinton to release the transcripts from her speeches but she declined. WikiLeaks claims that it has more than 50,000 of Podesta's emails and pledges to continue releasing batches of documents during the weeks leading up to the election.
    January 3, 2017 - During an interview on the Fox News Network, Assange says that Russia did not give WikiLeaks hacked emails.
    January 12, 2017 - WikiLeaks tweets that Assange will agree to be extradited to the US if Obama grants clemency to Manning.
    January 17, 2017 - Obama commutes Manning's sentence, setting the stage for her to be released on May 17.
    March 7, 2017 - WikiLeaks publishes what they say are thousands of internal CIA documents, including alleged discussions of a covert hacking program and the development of spy software targeting cellphones, smart TVs and computer systems in cars. In a statement, Assange says that the website published the documents as a warning about the risk of the proliferation of "cyber weapons." The documents are not independently authenticated.
    April 20, 2017 - Authorities tell CNN that they are taking steps to seek the arrest of Assange, preparing criminal charges against the WikiLeaks founder. The investigation of Assange and WikiLeaks dates back to 2010 but prosecutors struggled with the question of whether the First Amendment protected Assange. Now, they reportedly have found a way to proceed but offered no details on the nature of the charges they plan to file.
    May 3, 2017 - During a Senate hearing, FBI director James Comey refers to WikiLeaks as "intelligence porn," declaring that the site's disclosures are intended to damage the US rather than educate the public. "People can argue that maybe there is conduct WikiLeaks has engaged in the past that's closer to regular news gathering but in my view, a huge portion of WikiLeaks' activities has nothing to do with legitimate news gathering," Comey says.
    May 17, 2017 - Manning is released from prison.
    John Walker ran a father and son spy ring, passing classified material to the Soviet Union from 1967 to 1985. Walker was a Navy communication specialist with financial difficulties when he walked into the Soviet Embassy and sold a piece of cyphering equipment. Navy and Defense officials said that Walker enabled the Soviet Union to unscramble military communications and pinpoint the location of U.S. submarines at all times. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors promised leniency for Walker&#39;s son Michael Walker, a former Navy seaman. Click through the gallery to see other high-profile leak scandals the United States has seen over the years.
    Military analyst &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/US/03/19/wikileaks.ellsberg.manning/index.html&quot;&gt;Daniel Ellsberg&lt;/a&gt; leaked the 7,000-page Pentagon Papers in 1971. The top-secret documents revealed that senior American leaders, including three presidents, knew the Vietnam War was an unwinnable, tragic quagmire. Further, they showed that the government had lied to Congress and the public about the progress of the war. Ellsberg surrendered to authorities and was charged as a spy. During his trial, the court learned that President Richard Nixon&#39;s administration had embarked on a campaign to discredit Ellsberg, illegally wiretapping him and breaking into his psychiatrist&#39;s office. All charges against him were dropped. Since then he has lived a relatively quiet life as a respected author and lecturer.
    Jonathan Pollard is a divisive figure in U.S.-Israeli relations. The former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst was caught spying for Israel in 1985 and was sentenced in 1987 to life imprisonment. Previously, the United States and Israel discussed his possible release as part of efforts to save fragile Middle East peace negotiations, according to sources familiar with the talks. On July 28, 2015, Pollard&#39;s lawyer announced that the convicted spy &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/07/28/politics/jonathan-pollard-parole-israel-spy/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had been granted parole&lt;/a&gt; and would be released on November 21 -- exactly 30 years after his arrest.
    Wen Ho Lee was a scientist at the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico who was charged with 59 counts of downloading classified information onto computer tapes and passing it to China. Lee eventually agreed to plead guilty to a count of mishandling classified information after prosecutors deemed their case to be too weak. He was released after nine months in solitary confinement. Lee later received a $1.6 million in separate settlements with the government and five news agencies after he sued them, accusing the government of leaking damaging information about him to the media.
    Members of the Bush administration were accused retaliating against Valerie Plame, pictured, by blowing her cover in 2003 as a U.S. intelligence operative, after her husband, former Ambassador Joe Wilson, wrote a series of New York Times op-eds questioning the basis of certain facts the administration used to make the argument to go to war in Iraq.
    In 2007, Lewis &quot;Scooter&quot; Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney&#39;s former chief of staff, was convicted on charges related to the leak of the identity of CIA operative Valerie Plame. Libby was convicted of obstruction of justice and perjury in connection with the case. His 30-month sentence was commuted by President George W. Bush. Cheney told a special prosecutor in 2004 that he had no idea who leaked the information.
    Aldrich Ames, a 31-year CIA employee, pleaded guilty to espionage charges in 1994 and was sentenced to life in prison. Ames was a CIA case worker who specialized in Soviet intelligence services and had been passing classified information to the KGB since 1985. U.S. intelligence officials believe that information passed along by Ames led to the arrest and execution of Russian officials they had recruited to spy for them.
    Robert Hanssen pleaded guilty to espionage charges in 2001 in return for the government not seeking the death penalty. Hanssen began spying for the Soviet Union in 1979, three years after going to work for the FBI and prosecutors said he collected $1.4 million for the information he turned over to the Cold War enemy. In 1981, Hanssen&#39;s wife caught him with classified documents and convinced him to stop spying, but he started passing secrets to the Soviets again four years later. In 1991, he broke off relations with the KGB, but resumed his espionage career in 1999, this time with the Russian Intelligence Service. He was arrested after making a drop in a Virginia park in 2001.
    Army Pvt. Bradley Manning was convicted July 30 of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of classified documents and videos to WikiLeaks, and the counts against him included violations of the Espionage Act. He was found guilty of 20 of the 22 charges but acquitted of the most serious charge -- aiding the enemy. Manning &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/21/us/bradley-manning-sentencing/index.html&quot;&gt;was sentenced to 35 years in military prison&lt;/a&gt; in 2013.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/10/politics/nsa-leak/index.html&quot;&gt;Former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden&lt;/a&gt; revealed himself as the leaker of details of U.S. government surveillance programs run by the U.S. National Security Agency to track cell phone calls and monitor the e-mail and Internet traffic of virtually all Americans. Snowden has been granted temporary asylum in Russia after initially fleeing to Hong Kong. He has been charged with three felony counts, including violations of the U.S. Espionage Act, over the leaks.
