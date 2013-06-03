French Open Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's some background information about the French Open tennis tournament.

It is the only Grand Slam tournament played on a clay court.

2016 Results:

Other Facts:

Rafael Nadal holds the record for the most men's singles wins with nine. He won five times in a row, from 2010 to 2014.

Chris Evert has the most women's singles wins with seven.

Timeline:

1891 - The first French tournament, the International Championship of Tennis, is held and is limited to members of French clubs.

1897 - Women's singles matches are added to tournament, but still restricted to French club members.

1925 - The tournament is opened to international competitors from non-French clubs. Women's doubles is also added.

1928 - The tournament moves to a new stadium. The stadium and tournament are named after Roland Garros, and is still widely known by that name. Garros is an aviator who made the first successful crossing of the Mediterranean in 1913.

1940-1945 - The tournament is canceled due to The tournament is canceled due to World War II.

1956 - Althea Gibson wins the women's singles title, becoming the first African-American player to win a Grand Slam event.

1958 - Zsuzsi Kormoczy becomes the oldest woman ever to win the singles title at 33-years-old.

1968 - The Roland Garros is the first Grand Slam to become an open tournament.

1972 - Andres Gimeno becomes the oldest man ever to win the singles title at 34 years and ten months of age.

1989 - Michael Chang becomes the youngest man ever to win the singles title at 17 years and three months of age.

1990 - Monica Seles becomes the youngest woman ever to win the singles title at 16 years and six months of age.

2011 - Li Na becomes the first Chinese national to win a grand slam.

2012 - Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win his 7th French Open title, setting a new record.