Breaking News

US Open Golf Tournament Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 2:25 PM ET, Thu November 3, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dustin Johnson of the United States holds the winner&#39;s trophy alongside Jack Nicklaus after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday, June 19 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Dustin Johnson of the United States holds the winner's trophy alongside Jack Nicklaus after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday, June 19 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

(CNN)Here's a look at the US Open Golf Tournament.

June 12-18, 2017 - The 117th US Open is scheduled to take place in Erin, Wisconsin.
June 13-19, 2016 - The 116th US Open takes place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Dustin Johnson of the United States wins.
    About:
    The US Open is one of the four Grand Slam golf tournaments: the others are the Masters, the PGA Championship and the British Open.
    The US Open is open to any professional or amateur with a USGA Handicap Index not exceeding 1.4.
    Read More
    There are 156 players in the US Open. The field is comprised of place-winners in the Sectional Qualifying Rounds and those exempt from the qualifying rounds.
    US Open Records:
    Most wins - Four golfers have won the US Open four times: Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus.
    Youngest winner - John J. McDermott is the youngest player to win the US Open at 19 years, 10 months in 1911.
    Oldest winner - Hale Irwin is the oldest player to win the US Open at 45 years and 15 days in 1990.
    Biggest comeback, final round - Arnold Palmer has the greatest comeback in US Open final round history - he came back from 7 strokes down in the final round to win the US Open in 1960.
    Largest margin win - Tiger Woods won the US Open by the largest margin ever in 2000 - 15 strokes.
    Most strokes on one hole - Ray Ainsley, who played in the 1938 US Open, holds the record for highest score on one hole - 19 strokes on a par 4.
    Five golfers have won all four majors (British Open, US Open, Masters and PGA Championship), though none have done it in the same year: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
    US Open History:
    October 4, 1895 -     The first US Open Championship takes place at the Newport (R.I.) Golf Club's nine-hole course.
    Ten professionals and one amateur play in the tournament.
    Horace Rawlins, a course assistant, wins the tournament. He wins $150.
    1933 - John Goodman is the last amateur to win the Open.
    1954 - The Open is first televised nationally.
    June 12, 2012 - 14-year-old Andy Zhang, of China, becomes the youngest competitor in the US Open's history.
    2014 - 10,127 golfers enter to qualify for the US Open, the most in history.
    American Jordan Spieth lifts the U.S. Open trophy to add to the Masters crown he won earlier this year. He begins The Open looking to take a place in golfing history.
    Photos:
    Man in formAmerican Jordan Spieth lifts the U.S. Open trophy to add to the Masters crown he won earlier this year. He begins The Open looking to take a place in golfing history.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    Spieth showed typical determination to edge ahead of the leading pack on the final day to claim back-to-back majors.
    Photos:
    Spieth showed typical determination to edge ahead of the leading pack on the final day to claim back-to-back majors.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Dustin Johnson will be left to rue his three-putt on the final hole which cost him a chance of a first major.
    Photos:
    Dustin Johnson will be left to rue his three-putt on the final hole which cost him a chance of a first major.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen ripped through the back nine in 29 shots for a 67 and four-under aggregate of 276 to tie for second with Johnson.
    Photos:
    Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen ripped through the back nine in 29 shots for a 67 and four-under aggregate of 276 to tie for second with Johnson.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Joint overnight leader Branden Grace was mounting a strong challenge to Spieth before a double bogey on the 16th.
    Photos:
    Joint overnight leader Branden Grace was mounting a strong challenge to Spieth before a double bogey on the 16th.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    Australia&#39;s Adam Scott carded a best of the week 64 to move to three-under-par on the final day of the U.S. Open.
    Photos:
    Australia's Adam Scott carded a best of the week 64 to move to three-under-par on the final day of the U.S. Open.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    World number one Rory McIlroy launched a last day charge at Chambers Bay with a string of final round birdies in a 66 for level par.
    Photos:
    World number one Rory McIlroy launched a last day charge at Chambers Bay with a string of final round birdies in a 66 for level par.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Jason Day had shared the lead going into the final round despite suffering bouts of vertigo. But the Australian could not sustain his heroic effort and fell back into the pack.
    Photos:
    Jason Day had shared the lead going into the final round despite suffering bouts of vertigo. But the Australian could not sustain his heroic effort and fell back into the pack.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Australia&#39;s Day fell to the turf on the ninth fairway as he completed his second round and had to be attended by paramedics before bravely completing his round of 70.
    Photos:
    Australia's Day fell to the turf on the ninth fairway as he completed his second round and had to be attended by paramedics before bravely completing his round of 70.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    Tiger Woods endured a nightmare start to the tournament with a 10-over 80, his worst round at a U.S. Open.
    Photos:
    Tiger Woods endured a nightmare start to the tournament with a 10-over 80, his worst round at a U.S. Open.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Down and out: Tiger&#39;s second round showed little improvement and he came a cropper on his first hole on the way to a 76 and a 16-over aggregate of 156 to miss the cut.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos:
    Down and out: Tiger's second round showed little improvement and he came a cropper on his first hole on the way to a 76 and a 16-over aggregate of 156 to miss the cut.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Masters winner Spieth stepped up his bid for a second straight major with a fine second round to move into a share of the lead at halfway on five-under and he was always a factor.
    Photos:
    Masters winner Spieth stepped up his bid for a second straight major with a fine second round to move into a share of the lead at halfway on five-under and he was always a factor.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    Spieth trophySpieth winsDustin JohnsonLouis OosthuizenBranden GraceScott 64Rory chargejason day u.s. open vertigoJason Day Tiger Woods US Open 2015Tiger slipsUS Open Spieth