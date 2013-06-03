US Open Golf Tournament Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the US Open Golf Tournament.

June 12-18, 2017 - The 117th US Open is scheduled to take place in Erin, Wisconsin.

There are 156 players in the US Open. The field is comprised of place-winners in the Sectional Qualifying Rounds and those exempt from the qualifying rounds.

US Open Records:

Most wins - Four golfers have won the US Open four times: Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus

Youngest winner - John J. McDermott is the youngest player to win the US Open at 19 years, 10 months in 1911.

Oldest winner - Hale Irwin is the oldest player to win the US Open at 45 years and 15 days in 1990.

Biggest comeback, final round - Arnold Palmer has the greatest comeback in US Open final round history - he came back from 7 strokes down in the final round to win the US Open in 1960.

Largest margin win - Tiger Woods won the US Open by the largest margin ever in 2000 - 15 strokes.

Most strokes on one hole - Ray Ainsley, who played in the 1938 US Open, holds the record for highest score on one hole - 19 strokes on a par 4.

Five golfers have won all four majors (British Open, US Open, Masters and PGA Championship), though none have done it in the same year: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

US Open History:

October 4, 1895 - The first US Open Championship takes place at the Newport (R.I.) Golf Club's nine-hole course.

Ten professionals and one amateur play in the tournament.

Horace Rawlins, a course assistant, wins the tournament. He wins $150.

1933 - John Goodman is the last amateur to win the Open.

1954 - The Open is first televised nationally.

June 12, 2012 - 14-year-old Andy Zhang, of China, becomes the youngest competitor in the US Open's history.

2014 - 10,127 golfers enter to qualify for the US Open, the most in history.