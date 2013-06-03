US Open Golf Tournament Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the US Open Golf Tournament.
June 12-18, 2017 - The 117th US Open is scheduled to take place in Erin, Wisconsin.
June 13-19, 2016 - The 116th US Open takes place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Dustin Johnson of the United States wins.
About:
The US Open is a 72-hole golf championship and one of the four Grand Slam golf tournaments: the others are the Masters, the PGA Championship and the British Open.
The US Open is open to any professional or amateur with a USGA Handicap Index not exceeding 1.4.
There are 156 players in the US Open. The field is comprised of place-winners in the Sectional Qualifying Rounds and those exempt from the qualifying rounds.
The US Open is the only major that requires participants to playoff over 18 holes, in the event of a tie.
US Open Records:
Most wins - Four golfers have won the US Open four times: Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus.
Youngest winner - John J. McDermott is the youngest player to win the US Open at 19 years, 10 months in 1911.
Oldest winner - Hale Irwin is the oldest player to win the US Open at 45 years and 15 days in 1990.
Largest margin win - Tiger Woods won the US Open by the largest margin ever in 2000 - 15 strokes.
Most strokes on one hole - Ray Ainsley, who played in the 1938 US Open, holds the record for highest score on one hole - 19 strokes on a par 4.
Five golfers have won all four majors (British Open, US Open, Masters and PGA Championship), though none have done it in the same year: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
US Open History:
October 4, 1895 - The first US Open Championship takes place on the nine-hole course at Newport Golf and Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island.
Ten professionals and one amateur play in the 36-hole tournament.
Horace Rawlins, a course assistant, wins the tournament. He wins $150.
1933 - John Goodman is the last amateur to win the US Open.
1954 - First televised nationally.
1965 - Four 18-hole daily rounds, the present format, are instituted for the first time.
2002 - Played at a publicly-owned course for the first time, Bethpage State Park's Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.
2005 - International qualifying sites are added.
June 12, 2012 - 14-year-old Andy Zhang, of China, becomes the youngest competitor in the US Open's history.