US Open Golf Tournament Fast Facts

Dustin Johnson holds his winner&#39;s trophy alongside Jack Nicklaus after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday, June 19, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Dustin Johnson holds his winner's trophy alongside Jack Nicklaus after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday, June 19, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Johnson of the United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum on June 19.
Johnson of the United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum on June 19.
Johnson celebrates with caddie Austin Johnson on June 19.
Johnson celebrates with caddie Austin Johnson on June 19.
Johnson reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole on June 19.
Johnson reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole on June 19.
Scott Piercy waves after finishing the 18th hole on June 19.
Scott Piercy waves after finishing the 18th hole on June 19.
Shane Lowry watches his tee shot on the 14th hole on June 19.
Shane Lowry watches his tee shot on the 14th hole on June 19.
Sergio Garcia of Spain plays out of the bunker on the 16th hole on June 19.
Sergio Garcia of Spain plays out of the bunker on the 16th hole on June 19.
Shane Lowry celebrates his putt on the 18th during the third round on June 19.
Shane Lowry celebrates his putt on the 18th during the third round on June 19.
Andrew Landry hits from the fairway on the 15th hole on June 19.
Andrew Landry hits from the fairway on the 15th hole on June 19.
Gregory Bourdy takes his shot out of the bunker on the 18th hole on June 19.
Gregory Bourdy takes his shot out of the bunker on the 18th hole on June 19.
Jordan Spieth plays a tee shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the second round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Saturday, June 18, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Jordan Spieth plays a tee shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the second round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Saturday, June 18, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
Rory McIlroy reacts after leaving his first bunker shot in the sand on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
Rory McIlroy reacts after leaving his first bunker shot in the sand on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
Rickie Fowler his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
Rickie Fowler his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18.
Dustin Johnson hits a shot on the third hole during the second round on Friday, June 17.
Dustin Johnson hits a shot on the third hole during the second round on Friday, June 17.
Adam Scott of Australia hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round on June 17.
Adam Scott of Australia hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round on June 17.
Sergio Garcia watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round on June 17.
Sergio Garcia watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round on June 17.
Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round on June 17.
Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round on June 17.
Sergio Garcia of Spain hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round on June 17.
Sergio Garcia of Spain hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round on June 17.
Max Kieffer of Germany lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the rain delayed first round on June 17.
Max Kieffer of Germany lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the rain delayed first round on June 17.
Gregory Bourdy of France plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round on Thursday, June 16.
Gregory Bourdy of France plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round on Thursday, June 16.
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot from the Church Pews on the 15th hole during the first round on June 16.
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot from the Church Pews on the 15th hole during the first round on June 16.
Kevin Streelman watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round on June 16.
Kevin Streelman watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round on June 16.
Andrew Landry watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round on June 16.
Andrew Landry watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round on June 16.
(CNN)Here's a look at the US Open Golf Tournament.

June 12-18, 2017 - The 117th US Open is scheduled to take place in Erin, Wisconsin.
June 13-19, 2016 - The 116th US Open takes place at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Dustin Johnson of the United States wins.
About:
The US Open is a 72-hole golf championship and one of the four Grand Slam golf tournaments: the others are the Masters, the PGA Championship and the British Open.
The US Open is open to any professional or amateur with a USGA Handicap Index not exceeding 1.4.
There are 156 players in the US Open. The field is comprised of place-winners in the Sectional Qualifying Rounds and those exempt from the qualifying rounds.
The US Open is the only major that requires participants to playoff over 18 holes, in the event of a tie.
US Open Records:
Most wins - Four golfers have won the US Open four times: Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus.
Youngest winner - John J. McDermott is the youngest player to win the US Open at 19 years, 10 months in 1911.
Oldest winner - Hale Irwin is the oldest player to win the US Open at 45 years and 15 days in 1990.
Biggest comeback, final round - Arnold Palmer has the greatest comeback in US Open final round history - he came back from 7 strokes off the lead in the final round to win the US Open in 1960.
Largest margin win - Tiger Woods won the US Open by the largest margin ever in 2000 - 15 strokes.
Most strokes on one hole - Ray Ainsley, who played in the 1938 US Open, holds the record for highest score on one hole - 19 strokes on a par 4.
Five golfers have won all four majors (British Open, US Open, Masters and PGA Championship), though none have done it in the same year: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
US Open History:
October 4, 1895 - The first US Open Championship takes place on the nine-hole course at Newport Golf and Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island.
Ten professionals and one amateur play in the 36-hole tournament.
Horace Rawlins, a course assistant, wins the tournament. He wins $150.
1933 - John Goodman is the last amateur to win the US Open.
1954 - First televised nationally.
1965 - Four 18-hole daily rounds, the present format, are instituted for the first time.
2002 - Played at a publicly-owned course for the first time, Bethpage State Park's Black Course in Farmingdale, New York.
2005 - International qualifying sites are added.
June 12, 2012 - 14-year-old Andy Zhang, of China, becomes the youngest competitor in the US Open's history.
2014 - 10,127 golfers enter to qualify for the US Open, the most in history.
American Jordan Spieth lifts the U.S. Open trophy to add to the Masters crown he won earlier this year. He begins The Open looking to take a place in golfing history.
Man in formAmerican Jordan Spieth lifts the U.S. Open trophy to add to the Masters crown he won earlier this year. He begins The Open looking to take a place in golfing history.
Spieth showed typical determination to edge ahead of the leading pack on the final day to claim back-to-back majors.
Spieth showed typical determination to edge ahead of the leading pack on the final day to claim back-to-back majors.
Dustin Johnson will be left to rue his three-putt on the final hole which cost him a chance of a first major.
Dustin Johnson will be left to rue his three-putt on the final hole which cost him a chance of a first major.
Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen ripped through the back nine in 29 shots for a 67 and four-under aggregate of 276 to tie for second with Johnson.
Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen ripped through the back nine in 29 shots for a 67 and four-under aggregate of 276 to tie for second with Johnson.
Joint overnight leader Branden Grace was mounting a strong challenge to Spieth before a double bogey on the 16th.
Joint overnight leader Branden Grace was mounting a strong challenge to Spieth before a double bogey on the 16th.
Australia&#39;s Adam Scott carded a best of the week 64 to move to three-under-par on the final day of the U.S. Open.
Australia's Adam Scott carded a best of the week 64 to move to three-under-par on the final day of the U.S. Open.
World number one Rory McIlroy launched a last day charge at Chambers Bay with a string of final round birdies in a 66 for level par.
World number one Rory McIlroy launched a last day charge at Chambers Bay with a string of final round birdies in a 66 for level par.
Jason Day had shared the lead going into the final round despite suffering bouts of vertigo. But the Australian could not sustain his heroic effort and fell back into the pack.
Jason Day had shared the lead going into the final round despite suffering bouts of vertigo. But the Australian could not sustain his heroic effort and fell back into the pack.
Australia&#39;s Day fell to the turf on the ninth fairway as he completed his second round and had to be attended by paramedics before bravely completing his round of 70.
Australia's Day fell to the turf on the ninth fairway as he completed his second round and had to be attended by paramedics before bravely completing his round of 70.
Tiger Woods endured a nightmare start to the tournament with a 10-over 80, his worst round at a U.S. Open.
Tiger Woods endured a nightmare start to the tournament with a 10-over 80, his worst round at a U.S. Open.
Down and out: Tiger&#39;s second round showed little improvement and he came a cropper on his first hole on the way to a 76 and a 16-over aggregate of 156 to miss the cut.&lt;br /&gt;
Down and out: Tiger's second round showed little improvement and he came a cropper on his first hole on the way to a 76 and a 16-over aggregate of 156 to miss the cut.
Masters winner Spieth stepped up his bid for a second straight major with a fine second round to move into a share of the lead at halfway on five-under and he was always a factor.
Masters winner Spieth stepped up his bid for a second straight major with a fine second round to move into a share of the lead at halfway on five-under and he was always a factor.
