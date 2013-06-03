US Open Golf Tournament Fast Facts

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Dustin Johnson holds his winner's trophy alongside Jack Nicklaus after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday, June 19, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Hide Caption 1 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Johnson of the United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum on June 19. Hide Caption 2 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Johnson celebrates with caddie Austin Johnson on June 19. Hide Caption 3 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Johnson reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole on June 19. Hide Caption 4 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Scott Piercy waves after finishing the 18th hole on June 19. Hide Caption 5 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Shane Lowry watches his tee shot on the 14th hole on June 19. Hide Caption 6 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Sergio Garcia of Spain plays out of the bunker on the 16th hole on June 19. Hide Caption 7 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Shane Lowry celebrates his putt on the 18th during the third round on June 19. Hide Caption 8 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Andrew Landry hits from the fairway on the 15th hole on June 19. Hide Caption 9 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Gregory Bourdy takes his shot out of the bunker on the 18th hole on June 19. Hide Caption 10 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Jordan Spieth plays a tee shot on the 18th hole during the continuation of the second round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Saturday, June 18, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. Hide Caption 11 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Rory McIlroy reacts after leaving his first bunker shot in the sand on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18. Hide Caption 12 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Rickie Fowler his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18. Hide Caption 13 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie on the ninth hole during the second round on June 18. Hide Caption 14 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Dustin Johnson hits a shot on the third hole during the second round on Friday, June 17. Hide Caption 15 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Adam Scott of Australia hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round on June 17. Hide Caption 16 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Sergio Garcia watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round on June 17. Hide Caption 17 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round on June 17. Hide Caption 18 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Sergio Garcia of Spain hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round on June 17. Hide Caption 19 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Max Kieffer of Germany lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the rain delayed first round on June 17. Hide Caption 20 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Gregory Bourdy of France plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round on Thursday, June 16. Hide Caption 21 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot from the Church Pews on the 15th hole during the first round on June 16. Hide Caption 22 of 24

Photos: 2016 U.S. Open Kevin Streelman watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round on June 16. Hide Caption 23 of 24