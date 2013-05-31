Yogi Berra Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Baseball Hall of Fame player Yogi Berra.

Personal:

Birth date: May 12, 1925

Death date: September 22, 2015

Birth place: St. Louis, Missouri

Birth name: Lawrence Peter Berra

Father: Pietro Berra, bricklayer

Mother: Paulina Berra

Marriage: Carmen (Short) Berra (January 26, 1949-March 6, 2014, her death)

Children: Larry, Tim and Dale

Military service: US Navy, 1943

Other Facts:

The name "Yogi" comes from a childhood friend who said a character in a movie looked like Berra.

Left school after the 8th grade to work and play American Legion baseball.

Holds several World Series records, including hits (71); times on a winning team (10); first in doubles, second in RBI's, third in home runs, and hit the first pinch-hit home run in World Series history in 1947.

Known for making humorous but disjointed statements , such as "It ain't over 'til it's over," "when you come to a fork in the road, take it," and "it's deja vu, all over again."

Timeline:

1943 - Signs with the New York Yankees; plays with the Norfolk Tars of the Class B Piedmont League before being drafted.

1946 - Plays with the Newark Bears, the Yankees' top affiliate; moves up to the Yankees towards the end of the season and hits a home run against the Philadelphia A's in his first game.

1951, 1954, and 1955 - Wins the American League MVP award.

1956 - Catches while Don Larsen pitches a perfect game in the 1956 World Series.

1963 - Last season playing for the Yankees.

1964 - Is named manager of the Yankees, but is fired after the Yankees lose to the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.

1965 - Moves to the New York Mets as a player and coach.

1972 - Is named manager of the Mets.

1972 - Is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

1975 - Is fired from the Mets.

1976 - Is hired by the Yankees as a coach.

1984 - Is named manager of the Yankees.

1985 - George Steinbrenner fires Berra after only 22 games.

1986-1992 - Coaches for the Houston Astros until he retires.

December 1998 - Montclair State University opens the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey.

2005 - Sues Turner Broadcasting for $10 million after the company uses his name without permission in a suggestive ad for "Sex and the City." The lawsuit is later settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

May 4, 2008 - Berra is inducted into the inaugural class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, along with Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein and Bruce Springsteen

April 16, 2009 - Berra throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the opening of the new Yankees Stadium.

September 22, 2015 - Dies at age 90.