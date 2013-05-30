Wilbur Ross Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of financier Wilbur L. Ross Jr.

Personal:

Birth date: November 28, 1937

Birth place: Weehawken, New Jersey

Birth name: Wilbur Louis Ross Jr.

Father: Wilbur Louis Ross Sr., a lawyer

Mother: Agnes (O'Neill) Ross, a teacher

Marriages: Hilary (Geary) Ross (October 9, 2004-present); Betsy (McCaughey) Ross (December 7, 1995-August 2000, divorced), Judith (Nodine) Ross (May 26, 1961-October 1995, divorced)

Children: with Judith Nodine: Jessica and Amanda

Education: Yale University, A.B., 1959, Harvard University, M.B.A., 1961

Other Facts:

His nickname is His nickname is "King of Bankruptcy" , as he builds new companies from the assets of defaulted ones.

Ross is known for investing in distressed companies in a wide range of industries including auto parts, steel, textiles and financial services.

Timeline:

1976-2000 - Ross works for the investment bank Rothschild Inc. During his tenure, he becomes a top bankruptcy adviser.

January 1998 - Ross pledges $2.25 million towards then-wife and Lt. Governor Betsy McCaughey Ross's campaign for Governor of New York. He withdraws the funding in September and files for divorce in November.

2000 - Purchases a small fund he started at Rothschild and opens his own private equity firm, Purchases a small fund he started at Rothschild and opens his own private equity firm, WL Ross & Co. LLC

2002 - Establishes the International Steel Group (ISG), with himself as chairman of the board, through a series of mergers and acquisitions starting with Bethlehem Steel Corp.

December 2003 - ISG goes public.

2004 - Ross forms the International Coal Group (ICG) after purchasing the assets of Horizon Natural Resources in a bankruptcy auction.

October 2004 - Merges ISG with Mittal Steel for $4.5 billion.

January 2, 2006 - A West Virginia A West Virginia explosion at the Sago Mine , operated by ICG subsidiary Wolf Run Mining Co., leads to the death of 12 miners. Families of the dead and Randal McCloy, the lone survivor, sue ICG and WL Ross & Co. claiming negligence. All of the lawsuits are settled by November 2011.

April 2010 - Purchases a 21% stake in Purchases a 21% stake in Richard Branson's Virgin Money. In November 2011, Ross helps Branson fund a successful bid for the British bank Northern Rock.

August 2, 2010 - In an interview with Charlie Rose, Ross states that he's fine with higher taxes on the wealthy as long as the government puts the money to good use.

June 2011 - Arch Coal, Inc. acquires International Coal Group (ICG) for $3.4 billion.

September 2011 - W.L. Ross & Co. is among a group of five American and Canadian investors who purchase a 34.9% stake in the Bank of Ireland. Ross' share is 9.3%.

March 2016 - Ranked number 595 on the annual Forbes World's Billionaires list, with an estimated net worth of $2.9 billion.