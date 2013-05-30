Roger Clemens Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of retired Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens.

Personal:

Birth date: August 4, 1962

Birth place: Dayton, Ohio

Birth name: William Roger Clemens

Father: Bill Clemens, truck driver

Mother: Bess (Wright) Clemens

Marriage: Debbie (Godfrey) Clemens (November 24, 1984-present)

Children: Kody, May 15, 1996; Kacy, July 27, 1994; Kory, May 31, 1988; Koby, December 4, 1986

Education: Attended San Jacinto Junior College, 1980-1981; Attended The University of Texas at Austin, 1981-1983

Other Facts:

Won the Cy Young Award for best pitcher seven times.

Nicknamed "Rocket."

Career statistics include 354 wins, 4,672 strikeouts and two World Series titles.

Timeline:

1983 - Drafted by the Boston Red Sox.

May 15, 1984 - Major League Baseball debut.

February 8, 1991 - Signs a four-year extension deal with the Boston Red Sox worth $21.5 million.

December 13, 1996 - Signs a three year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

February 18, 1999 - Is traded to the New York Yankees.

June 2003 - Reaches two milestones, his 300th win and 4,000th strikeout. He is the third pitcher ever to strike out 4,000 batters.

2004-2006 - Plays for the Houston Astros.

2007 - Plays his last season in Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees.

February 14, 2005 - Retired baseball star Retired baseball star Jose Canseco publishes his autobiography, "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits and How Baseball Got Big." In the book, Canseco recounts his own steroid use and implicates other players, including Clemens.

2007 - Retires.

January 2008 - Clemens files a defamation lawsuit against his former trainer, Brian McNamee, who said that he personally injected Clemens with steroids and human growth hormone between 1998 and 2001.

January 15, 2008 - The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee holds a hearing in response to the Mitchell Report on doping in Major League Baseball.

February 13, 2008 - In a hearing before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Clemens denies ever taking performance enhancing drugs.

February 27, 2008 - Representatives Henry A. Waxman and Tom Davis ask the Justice Department to investigate possible perjury in the testimony of Clemens.

December 2008 - Clemens' ex-trainer Brian McNamee files a defamation lawsuit against Clemens.

2009 - US District Judge Keith Ellison dismisses Clemens' defamation lawsuit against Brian McNamee.

August 19, 2010 - Is indicted on charges of lying to Congress in 2008.

August 30, 2010 - Pleads not guilty.

July 13, 2011 - Trial begins.

July 14, 2011 - A federal judge declares a mistrial after jurors hear statements in a prosecution video that the judge had ruled inadmissible until later in the case.

September 2, 2011 - US District Court Judge Reggie Walton grants prosecutors a new trial for Clemens.

April 16, 2012 - Jury selection begins for Clemens' retrial on one count of obstruction of Congress, three counts of making false statements and two counts of perjury.

June 18, 2012 - Is found not guilty on all counts.

March 18, 2015 - Attorneys announce that a settlement has been reached in Brian McNamee's defamation suit against Clemens. Clemens' insurance company AIG will pay an undisclosed amount to McNamee.