Breaking News

Roger Clemens Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 6:27 PM ET, Fri July 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Roger Clemens speaks to the media in Washington on Monday, June 18, after he was found not guilty of lying to Congress during an investigation of steroid use among Major League players. Click through the gallery for a look back at his career.
Photos: Photos: Clemens through the years
Clemens through the yearsRoger Clemens speaks to the media in Washington on Monday, June 18, after he was found not guilty of lying to Congress during an investigation of steroid use among Major League players. Click through the gallery for a look back at his career.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Clemens poses for his University of Texas season portrait in 1982. He played for them from 1982 until 1983.
Photos: Photos: Clemens through the years
Clemens through the yearsClemens poses for his University of Texas season portrait in 1982. He played for them from 1982 until 1983.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Clemens pitches for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays in 1990.
Photos: Photos: Clemens through the years
Clemens through the yearsClemens pitches for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays in 1990.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Clemens pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays at the Sky Dome in Toronto. He played for the team from 1997 to 1998.
Photos: Photos: Clemens through the years
Clemens through the yearsClemens pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays at the Sky Dome in Toronto. He played for the team from 1997 to 1998.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
While pitching for the New York Yankees, Clemens throws a piece of a shattered bat at Mike Piazza of the New York Mets during game two of the 2000 World Series. The incident led to a dugout-emptying confrontation between the two teams.
Photos: Photos: Clemens through the years
Clemens through the yearsWhile pitching for the New York Yankees, Clemens throws a piece of a shattered bat at Mike Piazza of the New York Mets during game two of the 2000 World Series. The incident led to a dugout-emptying confrontation between the two teams.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Clemens watches the 2001 Home Run Derby with his two sons at Safeco Field in Seattle.
Photos: Photos: Clemens through the years
Clemens through the yearsClemens watches the 2001 Home Run Derby with his two sons at Safeco Field in Seattle.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
As the Yankees&#39; starting pitcher, Clemens throws out Los Angeles Angel&#39;s Darin Erstad during the first game of the American League Division Serios in 2002.
Photos: Photos: Clemens through the years
Clemens through the yearsAs the Yankees' starting pitcher, Clemens throws out Los Angeles Angel's Darin Erstad during the first game of the American League Division Serios in 2002.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
As a pitcher for the Houston Astros, Clemens attends a press conference at the Osaka Dome in Osaka, Japan, during an exhibition series between U.S. and Japanese professional baseball teams.
Photos: Photos: Clemens through the years
Clemens through the yearsAs a pitcher for the Houston Astros, Clemens attends a press conference at the Osaka Dome in Osaka, Japan, during an exhibition series between U.S. and Japanese professional baseball teams.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Clemens pitches for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles in 2007.
Photos: Photos: Clemens through the years
Clemens through the yearsClemens pitches for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles in 2007.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Clemens testifies about allegations of steroid use by professional baseball players before the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on February 13, 2008.
Photos: Photos: Clemens through the years
Clemens through the yearsClemens testifies about allegations of steroid use by professional baseball players before the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on February 13, 2008.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Clemens and his wife, Debbie Clemens, arrive at the U.S. District Court on July 6, 2010, in Washington, where he was on trial for perjury charges.
Photos: Photos: Clemens through the years
Clemens through the yearsClemens and his wife, Debbie Clemens, arrive at the U.S. District Court on July 6, 2010, in Washington, where he was on trial for perjury charges.
Hide Caption
11 of 11

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of retired Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens.

Personal:
Birth date: August 4, 1962
Birth place: Dayton, Ohio
Birth name: William Roger Clemens
    Father: Bill Clemens, truck driver
    Read More
    Mother: Bess (Wright) Clemens
    Marriage: Debbie (Godfrey) Clemens (November 24, 1984-present)
    Children: Kody, May 15, 1996; Kacy, July 27, 1994; Kory, May 31, 1988; Koby, December 4, 1986
    Education: Attended San Jacinto Junior College, 1980-1981; Attended The University of Texas at Austin, 1981-1983
    Other Facts:
    Won the Cy Young Award for best pitcher seven times.
    Nicknamed "Rocket."
    Career statistics include 354 wins, 4,672 strikeouts and two World Series titles.
    Timeline:
    1983 -     Drafted by the Boston Red Sox.
    May 15, 1984 - Major League Baseball debut.
    February 8, 1991 - Signs a four-year extension deal with the Boston Red Sox worth $21.5 million.
    December 13, 1996 - Signs a three year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
    February 18, 1999 - Is traded to the New York Yankees.
    June 2003 - Reaches two milestones, his 300th win and 4,000th strikeout. He is the third pitcher ever to strike out 4,000 batters.
    2004-2006 - Plays for the Houston Astros.
    2007 - Plays his last season in Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees.
    February 14, 2005 - Retired baseball star Jose Canseco publishes his autobiography, "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits and How Baseball Got Big." In the book, Canseco recounts his own steroid use and implicates other players, including Clemens.
    December 13, 2007 - The Mitchell Report is released, linking several current and former Major League Baseball players, including Clemens, to alleged use of performance enhancing substances.
    2007 - Retires.
    January 2008 - Clemens files a defamation lawsuit against his former trainer, Brian McNamee, who said that he personally injected Clemens with steroids and human growth hormone between 1998 and 2001.
    January 15, 2008 - The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee holds a hearing in response to the Mitchell Report on doping in Major League Baseball.
    February 13, 2008 - In a hearing before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Clemens denies ever taking performance enhancing drugs.
    February 27, 2008 - Representatives Henry A. Waxman and Tom Davis ask the Justice Department to investigate possible perjury in the testimony of Clemens.
    December 2008 - Clemens' ex-trainer Brian McNamee files a defamation lawsuit against Clemens.
    2009 - US District Judge Keith Ellison dismisses Clemens' defamation lawsuit against Brian McNamee.
    August 19, 2010 - Is indicted on charges of lying to Congress in 2008.
    August 30, 2010 - Pleads not guilty.
    July 13, 2011 - Trial begins.
    July 14, 2011 - A federal judge declares a mistrial after jurors hear statements in a prosecution video that the judge had ruled inadmissible until later in the case.
    September 2, 2011 - US District Court Judge Reggie Walton grants prosecutors a new trial for Clemens.
    April 16, 2012 - Jury selection begins for Clemens' retrial on one count of obstruction of Congress, three counts of making false statements and two counts of perjury.
    June 18, 2012 - Is found not guilty on all counts.
    March 18, 2015 - Attorneys announce that a settlement has been reached in Brian McNamee's defamation suit against Clemens. Clemens' insurance company AIG will pay an undisclosed amount to McNamee.