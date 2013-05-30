Morgan Freeman Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of actor Morgan Freeman.

Mother: Mayme Edna (Revere) Freeman, a teacher

Marriages: Myrna (Colley-Lee) Freeman (June 16, 1984-September 15, 2010, divorced); Jeanette Adair (Bradshaw) Freeman (October 22, 1967-November 18, 1979, divorced)

Children: with Jeanette Adair Bradshaw: Deena (adopted by Freeman); Morgana, 1971; Saifoulaye, 1960 (mother's name unavailable publicly); with Loletha Adkins: Alphonso, 1959

Education: Studied acting at Los Angeles City College in the early 1960s

Military service: US Air Force, 1955-1959

Other Facts:

Nominated for one Tony Award and five Academy Awards; winner of one Academy Award: Best Supporting Actor for "Million Dollar Baby," 2004.

Has narrated two Academy Award winning documentaries: "The Long Way Home," 1997 and "March of the Penguins," 2005.

Since January 2010, his voice can be heard on the introduction of the CBS Evening News.

Timeline:

1970s - Plays Count Dracula on "The Electric Company."

1990s - Starts the Rock River Foundation for education in Mississippi.

2004 - Wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Million Dollar Baby," 2004.