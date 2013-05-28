Dan Rather Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of journalist and former "CBS Evening News" anchor Dan Rather .

Personal :

Birth date: October 31, 1931

Birth place: Wharton, Texas

Birth name: Daniel Irvin Rather, Jr.

Father: Daniel Irvin Rather, Sr., oil pipeliner

Mother: Byrl (Page) Rather

Marriage: Jean (Goebel) Rather (April 21, 1957-present)

Children: Daniel and Robin

Education: Sam Houston State Teachers College (now known as Sam Houston State University), B.A. 1953

Military Service: US Army

Other Facts :

Known for his folksy metaphors and sayings during news reports.

Winner of 33 News and Documentary Emmy Awards

Timeline :

1950 - Editor of his college newspaper at Sam Houston State Teachers College.

1953-1954 - Teaches journalism at Sam Houston State Teachers College.

1954 - Begins working for the Houston Chronicle newspaper and its radio station KTRH.

1956 - Promoted to news director at KTRH.

1959 - Takes a job as a television reporter for KTRK-TV in Houston.

1961 - Is the news director for CBS affiliate KHOU-TV.

1962 - Hired as Bureau chief, CBS News Southwest Bureau in Dallas.

1963 - Bureau chief, CBS News Southern Bureau, New Orleans.

1964 - Becomes the CBS White House correspondent.

1965 - Bureau chief, CBS News London.

1965-1966 - Bureau chief, CBS News Saigon.

1966 - Returns to job as CBS White House correspondent, staying in the position until 1974.

August 27, 1968 - Attacked by security personnel as he attempts to question a Georgia delegate being removed from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

1968 - Contributes to new CBS program "60 Minutes." Over the next 38 years, Rather works as a correspondent, host and co-editor on the show.

1980 - Rather reports from Afghanistan wearing traditional Afghani clothing, earning him the nickname "Gunga Dan" from television critic Tom Shales.

March 9, 1981-March 9, 2005 - Anchor of "CBS Evening News."

1986 - For a brief time, Rather adds the word "courage" to his sign off of "CBS Evening News" broadcast. He later says that he's "the only one who liked it."

October 4, 1986 - Is assaulted in New York by a man who he says repeatedly asked him, "Kenneth, what is the frequency?"

September 11, 1987 - Walks off the "CBS Evening News" set in Miami to call CBS executives to protest a delayed starting time due to coverage of the Walks off the "CBS Evening News" set in Miami to call CBS executives to protest a delayed starting time due to coverage of the US Open Tennis semi-finals. His actions cause six minutes of dead air.

January 19, 1988-December 27, 2002 - Host of "48 Hours."

1993-1995 - Shares "CBS Evening News" anchor duties with Connie Chung.

August 1994 - Sam Houston State University honors Rather by renaming its communications building the Dan Rather Communications Building.

January 1997 - William Tager is identified as the assailant in Rather's 1986 assault. The statute of limitations has expired and Tager, incarcerated for manslaughter in the 1994 death of a "Today Show "employee, cannot be charged in Rather's case.

January 13, 1999-September 2, 2005 - Correspondent and host for "60 Minutes II."

September 9, 2004 - Rather comes under fire after running a "60 Minutes II" Rather comes under fire after running a "60 Minutes II" story which alleges President George W. Bush received preferential treatment while serving in the Texas Air National Guard during the 1970s.

September 20, 2004 - Rather apologizes and announces that he no longer has confidence in the authenticity of the documents used in the story about President Bush.

March 9, 2005 - Formally steps down as the anchor of the "CBS Evening News."

June 20, 2006 - Rather leaves CBS News, before his November contract expiration, ending a 44-year career with the network.

November 14, 2006 - Makes debut as host of "Dan Rather Reports" on HDNet.

September 19, 2007 - Files a $70 million lawsuit against CBS and Viacom, claiming he was made a scapegoat when the network came under criticism over the story about President Bush's service in the Texas Air National Guard. Files a $70 million lawsuit against CBS and Viacom, claiming he was made a scapegoat when the network came under criticism over the story about President Bush's service in the Texas Air National Guard.

January 12, 2010 - Rather's request to reinstate his 2007 breach-of-contract lawsuit against CBS is rejected by New York's Court of Appeals.

May 1, 2012 - Rather releases a memoir called "Rather Outspoken: My Life in the News."

October 16, 2015 - The film, "Truth," based on the controversy surrounding Rather and his eventual departure from CBS, releases in theaters.