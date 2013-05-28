Dan Rather Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of journalist and former "CBS Evening News" anchor Dan Rather.
Personal:
Birth date: October 31, 1931
Birth place: Wharton, Texas
Birth name: Daniel Irvin Rather, Jr.
Father: Daniel Irvin Rather, Sr., oil pipeliner
Mother: Byrl (Page) Rather
Marriage: Jean (Goebel) Rather (April 21, 1957-present)
Children: Daniel and Robin
Education: Sam Houston State Teachers College (now known as Sam Houston State University), B.A. 1953
Military Service: US Army
Other Facts:
Known for his folksy metaphors and sayings during news reports.
Winner of 33 News and Documentary Emmy Awards.
Timeline:
1950 - Editor of his college newspaper at Sam Houston State Teachers College.
1953-1954 - Teaches journalism at Sam Houston State Teachers College.
1954 - Begins working for the Houston Chronicle newspaper and its radio station KTRH.
1956 - Promoted to news director at KTRH.
1959 - Takes a job as a television reporter for KTRK-TV in Houston.
1961 - Is the news director for CBS affiliate KHOU-TV.
1962 - Hired as Bureau chief, CBS News Southwest Bureau in Dallas.
1963 - Bureau chief, CBS News Southern Bureau, New Orleans.
1964 - Becomes the CBS White House correspondent.
1965 - Bureau chief, CBS News London.
1965-1966 - Bureau chief, CBS News Saigon.
1966 - Returns to job as CBS White House correspondent, staying in the position until 1974.
August 27, 1968 - Attacked by security personnel as he attempts to question a Georgia delegate being removed from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
1968 - Contributes to new CBS program "60 Minutes." Over the next 38 years, Rather works as a correspondent, host and co-editor on the show.
1980 - Rather reports from Afghanistan wearing traditional Afghani clothing, earning him the nickname "Gunga Dan" from television critic Tom Shales.
March 9, 1981-March 9, 2005 - Anchor of "CBS Evening News."
1986 - For a brief time, Rather adds the word "courage" to his sign off of "CBS Evening News" broadcast. He later says that he's "the only one who liked it."
October 4, 1986 - Is assaulted in New York by a man who he says repeatedly asked him, "Kenneth, what is the frequency?"
September 11, 1987 - Walks off the "CBS Evening News" set in Miami to call CBS executives to protest a delayed starting time due to coverage of the US Open Tennis semi-finals. His actions cause six minutes of dead air.
January 19, 1988-December 27, 2002 - Host of "48 Hours."
January 25, 1988 - Rather has a confrontational interview with Vice President George H. W. Bush over the Iran-Contra scandal. From that point on, Bush refuses to be interviewed by Rather. President George W. Bush also refuses to be interviewed by Rather.
1993-1995 - Shares "CBS Evening News" anchor duties with Connie Chung.
August 1994 - Sam Houston State University honors Rather by renaming its communications building the Dan Rather Communications Building.
January 1997 - William Tager is identified as the assailant in Rather's 1986 assault. The statute of limitations has expired and Tager, incarcerated for manslaughter in the 1994 death of a "Today Show "employee, cannot be charged in Rather's case.
January 13, 1999-September 2, 2005 - Correspondent and host for "60 Minutes II."
September 9, 2004 - Rather comes under fire after running a "60 Minutes II" story which alleges President George W. Bush received preferential treatment while serving in the Texas Air National Guard during the 1970s.
September 20, 2004 - Rather apologizes and announces that he no longer has confidence in the authenticity of the documents used in the story about President Bush.
March 9, 2005 - Formally steps down as the anchor of the "CBS Evening News."
June 20, 2006 - Rather leaves CBS News, before his November contract expiration, ending a 44-year career with the network.
November 14, 2006 - Makes debut as host of "Dan Rather Reports" on HDNet.
September 19, 2007 - Files a $70 million lawsuit against CBS and Viacom, claiming he was made a scapegoat when the network came under criticism over the story about President Bush's service in the Texas Air National Guard.
September 29, 2009 - Rather's lawsuit against CBS is dismissed.
January 12, 2010 - Rather's request to reinstate his 2007 breach-of-contract lawsuit against CBS is rejected by New York's Court of Appeals.
May 1, 2012 - Rather releases a memoir called "Rather Outspoken: My Life in the News."
October 16, 2015 - The film, "Truth," based on the controversy surrounding Rather and his eventual departure from CBS, releases in theaters.