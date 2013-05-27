Michael Skakel Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Michael Skakel , the nephew of Ethel Kennedy. Skakel was convicted in 2002 of the 1975 murder of his neighbor, Martha Moxley. In October 2013, Skakel was awarded a new trial and freed on bond.

Personal:

Birth date: September 19, 1960

Birth name: Michael Skakel

Father: Rushton Skakel Sr.

Mother: Anne Skakel

Marriage: Margot Sheridan (1991-2001, divorced)

Children: George, 1999

Education: Curry College, Milton, Massachusetts, B.A., 1993

Other Facts:

Both Skakel and victim Martha Moxley were 15 years old at the time, and lived near each other in Greenwich, Connecticut.

His older brother, Tommy, and their live-in tutor, Kenneth Littleton, were also suspects.

Prosecutors claimed Skakel killed Moxley in a jealous rage.

Timeline:

October 30, 1975 - Martha Moxley fails to return home after her evening out concludes with a stop at the Skakel home to visit Tommy and Michael Skakel, Kennedy nephews by marriage.

October 31, 1975 - Martha's body is discovered. She was beaten to death with a golf club, which is found near her body. Tommy Skakel is questioned by the police.

1978 - Skakel is charged with drunken driving. To sidestep a prosecution, Skakel family attorneys work out a deal with police: Michael will go to the Elan School in Poland Spring, Maine, to be treated for alcohol addiction and the state will not pursue the charges.

1994 - Michael Skakel works as an aide to Sen. Edward Kennedy's re-election campaign.

1998 - Two books based on the crime are published - "Greentown," by Timothy Dumas, and "Murder in Greenwich," by Mark Fuhrman.

June 1998 - Superior Court Judge George Thim begins an 18-month one-person grand jury review of information gathered by investigators.

January 19, 2000 - An arrest warrant for an unnamed individual is issued in the Moxley murder. Later the same day, Skakel surrenders to police and is released on $500,000 bond.

June 21, 2000 - At a pre-trial hearing, two of Skakel's former classmates at the Elan School in Maine testify that he had confessed to them back in the 1970s, "I'm gonna get away with murder. I'm a Kennedy."

May 7, 2002 - Testimony begins in the case.

June 7, 2002 - Skakel is convicted.

August 29, 2002 - Skakel is sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

November 24, 2003 - Attorneys file an appeal, seeking to overturn his murder conviction.

January 13, 2006 - The conviction is upheld by the Connecticut Supreme Court.

November 13, 2006 - The US Supreme Court declines to hear Skakel's appeal, meaning his conviction still stands.

April 17, 2007 - Skakel's petition for a new trial begins. Former high school classmate Gitano "Tony" Bryant says two of his friends were involved in the murder, not Skakel.

October 25, 2007 - The petition for new trial is denied as the judge finds statements not credible that Bryant and his two friends, all African-American, could go unnoticed in the mostly white neighborhood.

November 6, 2007 - Skakel's lawyers file a writ of habeas corpus and petition for a new trial in federal district court.

September 27, 2010 - Skakel's lawyers file a new appeal claiming that his trial attorney, Mickey Sherman, was incompetent in that he failed to obtain evidence from prosecuting attorneys pointing to other suspects, and that Sherman's own financial problems drew his focus away from the case. Sherman had plead guilty in June to failing to pay $400,000 in federal income taxes.

February 8, 2011 - Skakel testifies in his appeal hearing, the fourth attempt at overturning his conviction.

March 6, 2012 - His appeal is denied by a three-judge panel of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

November 21, 2013 - Skakel is released after his bail is posted Skakel is released after his bail is posted . Superior Court Judge Gary White sets several conditions for the bail, including barring Skakel from leaving Connecticut without court approval, ordering him to wear a GPS tracking device and requiring that he report to a bail commissioner.

August 8, 2014 - Prosecutors file an appeal to reinstate Skakel's conviction of killing Martha Moxley in 1975. If the appeal fails, prosecutors state they will retry Skakel.