Bernard Shaw Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Bernard Shaw , acclaimed journalist and one of the first CNN anchors.

Personal:

Birth date: May 22, 1940

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Bernard Shaw

Father: Edgar Shaw, a railroad employee and house painter

Mother: Camilla (Murphy) Shaw, a housekeeper

Marriages: Linda Allston (March 30, 1974-present)

Children: Amar Edgar, Anil Louise

Education: University of Illinois at Chicago, B.A., History, 1966

Military Service: US Marine Corps (1959-1963)

Other Facts:

Before CNN, Shaw worked for CBS as a political reporter from 1971 to 1977, and for ABC as a Latin America correspondent from 1977 to 1979.

He was one of the "Boys of Baghdad," who covered the beginning of the Persian Gulf War on January 16, 1991, from a hotel room in Baghdad, with Peter Arnett and John Holliman.

Shaw covered live some of the biggest stories in recent history, including the student revolt in Tiananmen Square in May 1989, the 1994 California earthquake, the 1997 death of Princess Diana , and the 2000 presidential election.

Timeline:

June 1, 1980-February 28, 2001 - Reports for CNN.

April 27, 1991 - University of Illinois Foundation establishes the Bernard Shaw Endowment Fund, creating scholarships at the Chicago campus.

July 1991 - Receives the Eduard Rhein Foundation's Cultural Journalistic Award, the first time that the award is presented to a non-German.

1999 - Shaw is Inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.