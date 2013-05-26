Mount Everest facts: By the numbers

This article was originally published in May 2013. The facts were current as of that time.

(CNN) Here are a few facts about the highest mountain in the world:

No. 1: The rank of Mount Everest on the list of tallest mountains in the world.

29,035 feet: Elevation of Mount Everest.

7 feet: Total amount added to the measurement of the original elevation after being recalculated several times over the years, most recently in 1999. The first, surveyed between 1952 and 1954, was listed as 29,028 feet.

1953: The year in which Everest's summit was reached for the first time, by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, on May 29th. 2013 is the 60th anniversary.

17,600 feet: Elevation of the base camp on the southern side of the mountain.

21 : Record for the most summits by one person -- held by Apa Sherpa, of Nepal.

80 : Age of the oldest person to ever climb Mount Everest, Yuichiro Miura, from Japan. He'd better not get too comfortable, though, because the 81 year old former record holder, Min Bahadur Sherchan, is preparing to climb Everest again soon.

-31 to -4 F : Temperature range on Mount Everest. The most common time to go is in May, when there's less wind.

29.44%: Success rate of Mount Everest climbers from 1922 to 2006, according to Success rate of Mount Everest climbers from 1922 to 2006, according to AdventureStats.com

5654 : Total ascents, from 1953 to 2011.

219 : Fatalities from 1922 to 2010.

633: Record for the highest number of summits in one year, 2007, as reported by Everest expert Record for the highest number of summits in one year, 2007, as reported by Everest expert Alan Arnette on his blog

27: Expedition teams that climbed Mount Everest in 2011, according to the Expedition teams that climbed Mount Everest in 2011, according to the Nepalese Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Aviation

$70,000 - Cost of a permit from the Nepalese government, for seven people to climb.

481 - Climbers from the United Kingdom in 2011, the most from any nationality.

More on the world's tallest mountain: