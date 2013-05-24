Angela Lansbury Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of actress Angela Lansbury.

Personal:

Birth date: October 16, 1925

Birth place: London, England

Birth name: Angela Brigid Lansbury

Father: Edgar Lansbury, businessman

Mother: Moyna (McGill; also seen as MacGill) Lansbury, actress

Marriages: Peter Shaw (August 12, 1949-January 29, 2003, his death); Richard Cromwell (September 1945-August 1946, divorced)

Children: with Peter Shaw: Deirdre Angela, Anthony Peter and David (stepson)

Other Facts:

Nominated for seven Tony Awards and won five.

Nominated for 18 Emmy Awards with no wins; 12 of them were for her role of Jessica Fletcher, murder-solving novelist, on "Murder, She Wrote."

Nominated for three Academy Awards with no wins.

Holds the record for youngest actress with two Academy Award nominations (by age 20).

Timeline:

1940 - Moves from England to the United States.

1943 - Is given a seven-year contract with MGM.

1951 - Becomes a US citizen.

1966 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Mame."

1969 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Dear World."

1975 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Gypsy."

1979 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Sweeney Todd."

1984-1996 - Plays mystery writer Jessica Fletcher, in "Murder, She Wrote" on CBS.

November 1988 - Releases a fitness video, "Angela Lansbury's Positive Moves: A Personal Plan for Fitness and Well-Being at Any Age."

1991 - Sings the Oscar-winning song, "Beauty and the Beast."

September 1993 - Hosts the Emmy Awards.

1996 - Wins a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.

2000 - Receives Kennedy Center Honors.

2009 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Featured Role - Play) for "Blithe Spirit."

November 16, 2013 - Lansbury is presented the Governor's Award by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.