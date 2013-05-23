National Spelling Bee Fast Facts

National Spelling Bee champions
Vanya Shivashankar, left, of Olathe, Kansas, and Gokul Venkatachalam of St. Louis hold up the trophy after being declared co-winners of the 2015 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Vanya correctly spelled the word "scherenschnitte" and Gokul correctly spelled the word "nunatak."
National Spelling Bee champions
Ansun Sujoe, left, and Sriram Hathwar became co-champions of the 2014 Scripps National Spelling Bee competition Sujoe spelled the word "feuilleton" and Hathwar spelled the word "stichomythia." They both spelled their words correctly as they exhausted the words on the bee's list, becoming the first co-champions since 1962.
National Spelling Bee champions
Arvind Mahankali won the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee after spelling "knaidel," which is a dumpling. Click through to see the rest of the winners from the past 15 years. The definitions of their winning words are from the Merriam-Webster dictionary.
National Spelling Bee champions
Snigdha Nandipati won in 2012 with the word "guetapens," which means an ambush.
National Spelling Bee champions
Sukanya Roy won in 2011 with the word "cymotrichous," an adjective that means "having the hair wavy."
National Spelling Bee champions
Anamika Veeramani won in 2010 with the word "stromuhr," which is an instrument that measures the amount and speed of blood flow through an artery.
National Spelling Bee champions
Kavya Shivashankar won in 2009 when she correctly spelled "laodicean," which means lukewarm or indifferent, particularly in matters of politics or religion.
National Spelling Bee champions
Sameer Mishra won in 2008 with the word "guerdon," which is a reward or recompense.
National Spelling Bee champions
Evan O'Dorney won in 2007 with the word "serrefine," small forceps used for clamping a blood vessel.
National Spelling Bee champions
Katharine Close won in 2006 by correctly spelling "ursprache," a language that is reconstructed from evidence of later languages.
National Spelling Bee champions
Anurag Kashyap won in 2005 with the word "appoggiatura," a smaller embellishing note or tone that precedes a melodic note or tone.
National Spelling Bee champions
David Tidmarsh won in 2004 with the word "autochthonous," an adjective that means indigenous or native.
National Spelling Bee champions
Sai R. Gunturi won in 2003 with the word "pococurante," meaning indifferent or nonchalant.
National Spelling Bee champions
Pratyush Buddiga won in 2002 with the word "prospicience," which is the act of looking forward or having foresight.
National Spelling Bee champions
Sean Conley won in 2001 with "succedaneum," defined as "a substitute."
National Spelling Bee champions
George Abraham Thampy won in 2000 with the French word "démarche," meaning a course of action, typically in politics.
National Spelling Bee champions
Nupur Lala won in 1999 with the word "logorrhea," meaning excessive and incoherent talkativeness or wordiness.
National Spelling Bee champions
Jody-Anne Maxwell won in 1998 after correctly spelling "chiaroscurist," which is an artist who specializes in chiaroscuro, or contrasting the effects of light and shade in a work of art.