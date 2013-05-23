Memorial Day Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at Memorial Day, a day honoring American soldiers who died serving the country in wars. In 2017, Memorial Day will be on May 29th.

Facts:

Celebrated on the last Monday in May.

Several towns claim to be the originators of Memorial Day but in 1966, Congress declared Waterloo, New York, to be the birthplace of the holiday.

Memorial Day originally honored military personnel who died in the Civil War (1861-1865).

The holiday now honors those who died in any war while serving with the United States.