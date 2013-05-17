Jennifer Lopez Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Jennifer Lopez , singer, dancer and actress.

Personal:

Birth date: July 24, 1969

Birth place: Bronx, New York

Birth name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez

Father: David Lopez, a computer specialist

Mother: Guadalupe (Rodriguez) Lopez, a teacher

Marriages: Marc Anthony (Muniz), singer (June 5, 2004-June 16, 2014, divorced); Cris Judd, dancer (September 29, 2001-January 26, 2003, divorced); Ojani Noa, actor/model (February 22, 1997-January 1, 1998, divorced)

Children: with Marc Anthony: Twins, Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian "Max" David Muniz, 2008

Education: Attended Baruch College

Other Facts:

Nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Both of her parents were born in Puerto Rico.

Attended an all-girls Catholic school for eight years.

Timeline:

1986 - First feature film "My Little Girl."

1990 - Appears as a "Fly Girl" in the Fox show "In Living Color."

1995 - Appears unaccredited in "Mi Familia".

1997 - First starring role as the murdered Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla, in "Selena."

1998 - Stars opposite George Clooney in "Out of Sight."

June 1999 - Releases first album, "On The 6". The album goes platinum within 2 weeks.

December 1999 - Is arrested, questioned, released and cleared of any involvement in the illegal firearms possession and nightclub shooting case involving then boyfriend Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs.

2001 - Clothing line debuts and her fourth album, "J.Lo," goes to number one.

November 2002 - Becomes engaged to Ben Affleck.

2003 - Comes out with a hip-hop influenced clothing line called "Sweetface."

September 10, 2003 - The wedding that was scheduled to take place on September 14, 2003 to Affleck is postponed. In a statement, the couple says , "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry."

June 5, 2004 - Marries singer Marc Anthony in a ceremony at her home in Los Angeles.

April 10, 2006 - Lopez files a lawsuit against ex-husband Ojani Noa alleging that he violated a confidentiality agreement by distributing a manuscript of a tell all book to publishers, the syndicated television show "The Insider" reported. She is seeking a restraining order to keep the manuscript from becoming public.

April 3, 2007 - Releases first Spanish language album, "Como Ama Una Mujer."

August 2007 - Wins breach-of-contract lawsuit against ex-husband, Noa. Lopez is awarded over $500,000.00.

June 26, 2008 - Flight attendant, Lisa Wilson, files a civil lawsuit claiming she was bitten by Lopez's German Shepherd guard dog on a plane in July 2006.

November 6, 2009 - Lopez files a lawsuit against ex-husband Ojani Noa alleging that he is trying to publicize home videos of her.

February 25, 2009 - Files a lawsuit with husband, Marc Anthony, against Silver Cross (UK) Ltd., baby carriage makers, for their unauthorized use of Lopez and Anthony's image.

June 22, 2009 - Lawsuit filed against Silver Cross (UK) Ltd. is settled out of court and the case is dismissed.

February 16, 2010 - Wilson's civil lawsuit against Lopez settles out of court and the case is discontinued.

September 22, 2010 - Fox officially announces that Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) and Randy Jackson will be judges for the upcoming season of "American Idol".

July 15, 2011 - Lopez and Anthony release joint statement announcing plans to end their seven-year marriage.

April 9, 2012 - Marc Anthony files for divorce.

July 13, 2012 - Announces that she won't return to "American Idol" as a judge.

July 1, 2013 - Lopez's "Happy Birthday" performance to repressive Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov turns controversial. Her spokesman states that if Lopez knew that there were any "human rights issues of any kind" she would not have performed.

2013-2014 - Lopez returns to "American Idol" as a judge.

January 20, 2016 - Begins a headlining residency at the Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

October 27, 2016 - NBC entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt announces Jennifer Lopez will star in a live television version of the Tony Award -winning musical "Bye Bye Birdie" as one of the title characters, Rosie Alvarez.

May 30, 2017 - Lopez' dance competition show "World of Dance" airs on NBC. Lopez is an executive producer and a judge on the 10-episode series.