David Beckham Fast Facts

David Beckham is a man of many talents. Not only is he one of the most famous names in sports, but he's also one heck of a model. Tommy Hilfiger has now recognized the 38-year-old former soccer player as the No. 1 underwear model of the century. It's just one of several career highs for Beckham, seen here modeling Emporio Armani underwear in a 2009-2010 ad campaign.
Beckham makes his England debut at a World Cup qualifying match against Moldova in 1996.
Beckham celebrates his goal against Colombia in the 1998 World Cup.
As a player on Manchester United, Beckham cools down during the FA Charity Shield match against Arsenal in 1998.
At the 1998 World Cup, in a second-round match against Argentina, Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Diego Simeone. England lost the match on penalties and was eliminated, with Beckham becoming a hate figure for some fans.
Beckham poses after a news conference in Awaji-shima Island, Japan, in 2002.
Beckham poses with Beyonce, left, and Jennifer Lopez in Madrid during a presentation of the new Pepsi &quot;Samourai&quot; in 2004.
Beckham acts as England&#39;s captain during the 2004 European Championships in Portugal.
Beckham waves after a La Liga match between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna in 2007.
The midfielder celebrates with his sons in 2007 after Real Madrid won the Spanish League title by beating Mallorca.
Beckham makes an appearance to promote his fragrance &quot;David Beckham Intimately Night&quot; in Sydney in 2007.
Beckham reveals his new No. 32 jersey after his loan move to AC Milan in 2008.
Beckham controls the ball during a 2010 World Cup qualifier.
Beckham, during his time with the Los Angeles Galaxy, walks toward the line judge to have a chat during Game 1 of the MLS Western Conference semifinals in 2009.
Beckham arrives at Sydney International Airport in 2010.
David and his wife, Victoria, arrive at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.
The Beckhams attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, in 2012.
Beckham celebrated his second MLS Cup in December 2012 when he decided to leave with a year left on his contract and seek one final challenge in Europe.
Beckham passes under London&#39;s Tower Bridge in a speedboat carrying the Olympic Torch in 2012.
Beckham poses with Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, left, and PSG sports director Leonardo during a news conference announcing his new gig in January 2013.
Beckham waves after PSG played Brest in his final home match in May. Beckham had signed on with the team just a few months prior to his retirement.
Beckham and his daughter, Harper, make their way through a crowd in New York in February. Harper, Beckham&#39;s fourth child, was born in 2011.
Since retiring from soccer, Beckham has tried his hand at acting. It was announced in March that he will appear in a special edition of the UK classic sitcom, "Only Fools and Horses," to raise money for a good cause.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of retired professional soccer player David Beckham.

Personal:
Birth date: May 2, 1975
Birth place: London, England
Birth name: David Robert Joseph Beckham
    Father: David Edward "Ted" Beckham, an appliance repairman
    Mother: Sandra (West) Beckham, a hairdresser
    Marriage: Victoria (Adams) Beckham (July 4, 1999-present)
    Children: Harper, July 10, 2011; Cruz, February 20, 2005; Romeo, September 1, 2002; Brooklyn, March 4, 1999
    Other Facts:
    Professional soccer (European football) player nicknamed "Becks."
    Married to Spice Girl Victoria (Adams) Beckham, nicknamed "Posh Spice."
    Midfielder known for his ability to "bend" his free kicks, curving the ball around or over defenders to score. The movie title, "Bend it like Beckham" is a tribute to his kicking style.
    Won league titles in four different countries while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain.
    Played 115 times for England between 1996 and 2009.
    Leadership Council Member of Malaria No More UK.
    Timeline:
    1991 -     At age 16, leaves home to play in Manchester United's training league.
    April 2, 1995 - Premier League debut with Manchester United.
    1996 - Gains recognition when he scores a goal from the halfway line, a kick of almost 60 yards.
    September 1996 - Makes his international debut in the World Cup qualifier against Moldova. England wins 3-0.
    1998 - Is named to the English national team for 1998 World Cup.
    1998 - Beckham is given a red card and ejected from a second round World Cup match for kicking out at Argentina's Diego Simeone, which contributed to England's elimination.
    1999 - Leads Manchester United to a treble, winning the English Premier League, FA Cup and European Champions League trophies.
    November 15, 2000 - Is named captain of England's national team.
    April 2002 - Breaks a bone in his foot but later competes in the World Cup finals in June. England ultimately loses to Brazil in the quarterfinals.
    May 2003 - Breaks his hand during a 2-1 win over South Africa in Durban.
    June-July 2003 - Traded by Manchester United to Real Madrid. He signs a four-year contract with Real Madrid for $40 million.
    November 27, 2003 - Receives an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) from Queen Elizabeth II.
    January 10, 2005 - Appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, with a focus on the program Sport for Development.
    August 3, 2005 - Is awarded libel damages from the tabloid, the People, that accused him of making hate calls to a former nanny.
    March 9, 2006 - Settles a libel case against the British tabloid, News of the World, over a 2004 headline that read, "Posh and Becks on the Rocks."
    January 2007 - Signs on with the Los Angeles Galaxy, an American Major League Soccer team.
    July 21, 2007 - Plays his first game with the LA Galaxy. It is initially reported he will receive an estimated $250 million over the life of his five-year contract, but later revealed that the Galaxy will pay him $32.5 million over five years.
    March 26, 2008 - Appears for the 100th time in an England uniform. During the England/France game Beckham receives a standing ovation from both sides as he leaves the field during a substitution.
    January 2009 - Loaned by the LA Galaxy team to the AC Milan club. He initially agrees to a three-month stint with the Milan team but the loan is extended to six months.
    December 2009 - Is loaned to AC Milan a second time until the end of the Italian season in May.
    March 14, 2010 - Tears an Achilles tendon during an AC Milan match and is unable to play in the World Cup.
    December 1, 2012 - Plays his final game with the LA Galaxy.
    January 31, 2013 - Announces that he has signed with Paris Saint-Germain for five months and will donate the pay to a children's charity in Paris.
    May 16, 2013 - Announces that he will retire from professional soccer at the end of his season.
    February 5, 2014 - Announces he will establish a Major League Soccer franchise in Miami.
    February 9, 2015 - Launches 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund, a collaboration with UNICEF to help kids in danger zones around the world.
    November 18, 2015 - People names Beckham its "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2015.
    March 2016 - Is ranked #2 on Forbes 2016 list of Highest-Paid Retired Athletes, with earnings of $65 million in 2015.