Eric Schmidt Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Eric Schmidt , the executive chairman of Alphabet.

Personal:

Birth date: April 27, 1955

Birth place: Washington, DC

Birth name: Eric Emerson Schmidt

Father: Wilson Schmidt, a professor

Mother: Ellie Schmidt

Marriage: Wendy Boyle (1980-present)

Children: Sophie; Alison

Education: Princeton University, B.S., 1976; University of California, Berkeley, M.S, 1979 and Ph.D., 1982

Other Facts:

Was a member of President Obama's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

In 2015, Schmidt received compensation worth $8.04 million from Alphabet.

Timeline:

1983-1997 - Works for Sun Microsystems, Inc.

February 1994-March 1997 - Serves as chief technology officer for Sun Microsystems, Inc.

April 7, 1997-2001 - CEO of Novell, Inc.

March 2001 - Is named chairman of Google

August 2001-April 2011 - Serves as Google CEO. Schmidt receives a $100 million package as outgoing CEO, which marks the first stock-based compensation that he has received since he took over as Google's CEO in 2001.

2006 - With his wife Wendy, establishes the With his wife Wendy, establishes the Schmidt Family Foundation to promote sustainability through environmental preservation and education.

2007 - Inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as a fellow.

April 4, 2011-October 2015 - Executive chairman of the board of directors at Google.

February 4, 2014 - Google reveals that Schmidt will receive $106 million in bonuses based on the search giant's 2013 performance.

August 10, 2015 - Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming a new CEO to the core business of Google. Schmidt will become Alphabet's executive chairman.

October 2015-present - Executive chairman of the board of directors of Alphabet.