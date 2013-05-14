Story highlights Some resorts cater to a mostly 18-plus crowd with deluxe amenities

Ponta dos Ganchos in Brazil is tucked away on a private peninsula

The Out NYC is geared toward gay guests in the heart of the city

(CNN) It's not enough to eat good food, sit by the beach and sleep in for a week. Sometimes you need to make the most of downtime by stripping away anything that could potentially cause stress, including children.

Whether you need a recovery trip on the heels of spring break or a haven from other people's cranky toddlers, some hotels and resorts remove that unpredictable variable of youth and allow for a special kind of exclusivity: adults-only properties.

The model is most widely available at beach destinations, where hoteliers are focused on traveling couples intent on a more romantic atmosphere. An adults-only situation allows the resort to tailor its amenities to fit the needs of guests of a certain age, which could mean massages for two on the beach instead of chicken nuggets on the menu.

But it's not just tucked-away resorts that are adopting this grown-up business model. The Out NYC, billed as New York's first "gay urban resort," is eschewing anyone under 21 from booking a stay.

"I created the Out NYC to be a sanctuary steps from Times Square," says Ian Reisner, the hotel's founder. "Creating an adult-only resort in the city offers a welcoming environment for like-minded travelers away from the frenetic pace of the city."

