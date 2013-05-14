Life of Angelina Jolie

Jolie hugs her father, actor Jon Voight, in Los Angeles in 1980. Her brother, James, is at left.
Jolie, then 15, poses for a photo in January 1991.
Jolie and Voight are seen in an undated photo.
Jolie attends an event in New York City, circa 1998.
Jolie appears at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2000. She won best supporting actress for her role in the film "Girl, Interrupted."
Jolie and her husband at the time, Billy Bob Thornton, appear at the premiere of her film "Gone in 60 Seconds" in June 2000. They divorced in 2003.
Jolie and her mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, are photographed at the premiere of Jolie's film "Original Sin" in July 2001. Bertrand died of ovarian cancer in January 2007.
Jolie distributes balls to children at the Tham Hin refugee camp, on the Thailand-Myanmar border, in May 2002. She was a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees before she became a special envoy for the agency in 2012.
Jolie carries her son Maddox at the world premiere of "Shark Tale" in September 2004.
Jolie appears on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in March 2004.
Jolie attends the German premiere of "Alexander" in December 2004.
As part of her role as goodwill ambassador, Jolie speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz in Islamabad, Pakistan, in May 2005.
Producer Arnon Milchan centers Jolie and Pitt at the premiere of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in June 2005.
Jolie and Pitt appear at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2008.
Jolie greets fans at the Russian premiere of her film "Salt" in July 2010.
Jolie walks with four of her children -- from left, Maddox, Zahara, Pax and Shiloh -- at Japan's Narita International Airport in July 2010. Jolie and Pitt are the parents of six children. Jolie gave birth to twins Vivienne and Knox in July 2008.
Jolie appears at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2011.
Jolie and Pitt appear at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2012.
Jolie meets Syrian refugees in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley in September 2012.
Jolie appears at an April 2013 news conference in London about sexual violence against women in conflict.
Jolie accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in November 2013, during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards ceremony.
In the 2014 film "Maleficent," Jolie plays an evil sorceress who tells her side of the story. The movie opened at No. 1 and earned $69.4 million in its first weekend in U.S. theaters.
In October 2014, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made Jolie an honorary dame for her work to root out sexual violence in war zones.
Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority at a refugee camp in Khanke, Iraq, in January 2015.
Jolie hugs her children Zahara, left, and Shiloh after winning an award during Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in March 2015. Jolie won Favorite Villain for her role in "Maleficent."