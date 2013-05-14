Breaking News

Life of Angelina Jolie

Updated 12:31 PM ET, Tue September 20, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Actress Angelina Jolie has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/20/entertainment/angelina-jolie-brad-pitt-divorce/index.html?adkey=bn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt,&lt;/a&gt; a source familiar with the filing confirmed to CNN. Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014, but their relationship became the subject of speculation in 2004, when they co-starred in &quot;Mr. &amp;amp; Mrs. Smith.&quot; At the time, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston. Despite recent recognition for her action movies and humanitarian works, Jolie has been in the spotlight since she was a child. Here&#39;s a look at her life.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Actress Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt, a source familiar with the filing confirmed to CNN. Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014, but their relationship became the subject of speculation in 2004, when they co-starred in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." At the time, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston. Despite recent recognition for her action movies and humanitarian works, Jolie has been in the spotlight since she was a child. Here's a look at her life.
Hide Caption
1 of 28
Jolie hugs her father, actor Jon Voight, in Los Angeles in 1980. Her brother, James, is at left.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie hugs her father, actor Jon Voight, in Los Angeles in 1980. Her brother, James, is at left.
Hide Caption
2 of 28
Jolie, then 15, poses for a photo in January 1991.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie, then 15, poses for a photo in January 1991.
Hide Caption
3 of 28
Jolie and Voight are seen in an undated photo.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie and Voight are seen in an undated photo.
Hide Caption
4 of 28
Jolie attends an event in New York City, circa 1998.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie attends an event in New York City, circa 1998.
Hide Caption
5 of 28
Jolie appears at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2000. She won best supporting actress for her role in the film &quot;Girl, Interrupted.&quot;
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie appears at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2000. She won best supporting actress for her role in the film "Girl, Interrupted."
Hide Caption
6 of 28
Jolie and her husband at the time, Billy Bob Thornton, appear at the premiere of her film &quot;Gone in 60 Seconds&quot; in June 2000. They divorced in 2003.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie and her husband at the time, Billy Bob Thornton, appear at the premiere of her film "Gone in 60 Seconds" in June 2000. They divorced in 2003.
Hide Caption
7 of 28
Jolie and her mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, are photographed at the premiere of Jolie&#39;s film &quot;Original Sin&quot; in July 2001. Bertrand died of ovarian cancer in January 2007.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie and her mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, are photographed at the premiere of Jolie's film "Original Sin" in July 2001. Bertrand died of ovarian cancer in January 2007.
Hide Caption
8 of 28
Jolie distributes balls to children at the Tham Hin refugee camp, on the Thailand-Myanmar border, in May 2002. She was a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees before she became a special envoy for the agency in 2012.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie distributes balls to children at the Tham Hin refugee camp, on the Thailand-Myanmar border, in May 2002. She was a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees before she became a special envoy for the agency in 2012.
Hide Caption
9 of 28
Jolie carries her son Maddox at the world premiere of &quot;Shark Tale&quot; in September 2004.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie carries her son Maddox at the world premiere of "Shark Tale" in September 2004.
Hide Caption
10 of 28
Jolie appears on &quot;The Tonight Show with Jay Leno&quot; in March 2004.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie appears on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in March 2004.
Hide Caption
11 of 28
Jolie attends the German premiere of &quot;Alexander&quot; in December 2004.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie attends the German premiere of "Alexander" in December 2004.
Hide Caption
12 of 28
As part of her role as goodwill ambassador, Jolie speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz in Islamabad, Pakistan, in May 2005.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
As part of her role as goodwill ambassador, Jolie speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz in Islamabad, Pakistan, in May 2005.
Hide Caption
13 of 28
Producer Arnon Milchan centers Jolie and Pitt at the premiere of &quot;Mr. &amp;amp; Mrs. Smith&quot; in June 2005.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Producer Arnon Milchan centers Jolie and Pitt at the premiere of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in June 2005.
Hide Caption
14 of 28
Jolie and Pitt appear at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2008.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie and Pitt appear at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2008.
Hide Caption
15 of 28
Jolie greets fans at the Russian premiere of her film &quot;Salt&quot; in July 2010.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie greets fans at the Russian premiere of her film "Salt" in July 2010.
Hide Caption
16 of 28
Jolie walks with four of her children -- from left, Maddox, Zahara, Pax and Shiloh -- at Japan&#39;s Narita International Airport in July 2010. Jolie and Pitt are the parents of six children. Jolie gave birth to twins Vivienne and Knox in July 2008.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie walks with four of her children -- from left, Maddox, Zahara, Pax and Shiloh -- at Japan's Narita International Airport in July 2010. Jolie and Pitt are the parents of six children. Jolie gave birth to twins Vivienne and Knox in July 2008.
Hide Caption
17 of 28
Jolie appears at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2011.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie appears at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2011.
Hide Caption
18 of 28
Jolie and Pitt appear at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2012.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie and Pitt appear at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2012.
Hide Caption
19 of 28
Jolie meets Syrian refugees in Lebanon&#39;s Bekaa Valley in September 2012.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie meets Syrian refugees in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley in September 2012.
Hide Caption
20 of 28
Jolie appears at an April 2013 news conference in London about sexual violence against women in conflict.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie appears at an April 2013 news conference in London about sexual violence against women in conflict.
Hide Caption
21 of 28
In May 2013, Jolie announced in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nytimes.com/2013/05/14/opinion/my-medical-choice.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a New York Times op-ed &lt;/a&gt;that she underwent a preventive double mastectomy after learning that she carries a mutation of the BRCA1 gene, which sharply increases her risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. Here, in June 2013, she makes her first red carpet appearance since the surgery, attending the London premiere of Pitt&#39;s movie &quot;World War Z.&quot;
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
In May 2013, Jolie announced in a New York Times op-ed that she underwent a preventive double mastectomy after learning that she carries a mutation of the BRCA1 gene, which sharply increases her risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. Here, in June 2013, she makes her first red carpet appearance since the surgery, attending the London premiere of Pitt's movie "World War Z."
Hide Caption
22 of 28
Jolie accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in November 2013, during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences&#39; Governors Awards ceremony.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in November 2013, during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards ceremony.
Hide Caption
23 of 28
In the 2014 film &quot;Maleficent,&quot; Jolie plays an evil sorceress who tells her side of the story. The movie opened at No. 1 and earned $69.4 million in its first weekend in U.S. theaters.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
In the 2014 film "Maleficent," Jolie plays an evil sorceress who tells her side of the story. The movie opened at No. 1 and earned $69.4 million in its first weekend in U.S. theaters.
Hide Caption
24 of 28
In October 2014, Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II made Jolie an honorary dame for her work to root out sexual violence in war zones.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
In October 2014, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II made Jolie an honorary dame for her work to root out sexual violence in war zones.
Hide Caption
25 of 28
Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority at a refugee camp in Khanke, Iraq, in January 2015.
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie meets members of the Yazidi minority at a refugee camp in Khanke, Iraq, in January 2015.
Hide Caption
26 of 28
Jolie hugs her children Zahara, left, and Shiloh after winning an award during Nickelodeon&#39;s Kids&#39; Choice Awards in March 2015. Jolie won Favorite Villain for her role in &quot;Maleficent.&quot;
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie hugs her children Zahara, left, and Shiloh after winning an award during Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in March 2015. Jolie won Favorite Villain for her role in "Maleficent."
Hide Caption
27 of 28
Jolie greets refugees and migrants in the port of Piraeus, Greece, during a visit in March 2016. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/02/entertainment/gallery/tbt-angelina-jolie/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See Jolie before she was famous&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Life of Angelina Jolie
Jolie greets refugees and migrants in the port of Piraeus, Greece, during a visit in March 2016. See Jolie before she was famous
Hide Caption
28 of 28
01 angelina jolie brad pitt FILE01 jolie02 jolie03 jolie23 jolie05 jolie04 joliejolie and mother06 jolie08 jolie13 jolie16 jolie17 jolie07 jolie20 jolie09 jolie10 jolie11 jolie12 joliejolie syria 01jolie g8angelina appearance 0602jolie Hersholt Humanitarian Awardmaleficent jolie01 angelina queen 1010angelina jolie 012501 angelina jolie 0604angelina jolie refugees