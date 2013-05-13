Paul McCartney Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of musician Paul McCartney , former member of the Beatles.

Personal:

Birth date: June 18, 1942

Birth place: Liverpool, England

Birth name: James Paul McCartney

Father: James McCartney, salesman and musician

Mother: Mary (Mohin) McCartney, nurse and midwife

Marriages: Nancy Shevell (October 9, 2011-present); Heather Mills McCartney (June 11, 2002-March 17, 2008, divorce); Linda (Eastman) McCartney (March 12, 1969-April 17, 1998, her death)

Children: with Heather Mills McCartney: Beatrice, 2003; with Linda (Eastman) McCartney: James, 1977, Stella, 1971, Mary, 1969, Heather, 1963 (Linda's daughter from a previous relationship, adopted by Paul)

Other Facts:

Nominated for 78 and winner of 18 Grammy Awards for his productions with the Beatles, Wings, and his solo work. He has also won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award twice, once as part of the Beatles and once as a solo artist.

Nominated for three Academy Awards with one win.

Long-time vegetarian and animal rights activist.

McCartney has appeared on several of former Beatle Ringo Starr's solo albums, including "Vertical Man" (1998) and "Y Not" (2010).

Did not ask second wife Heather Mills to sign a pre-nuptial agreement because he thought it was "unromantic."

Timeline:

1957 - McCartney meets John Lennon at a church picnic in Liverpool, England. He later joins Lennon's group, The Quarrymen.

1960 - After several name changes, the group becomes known as the Beatles.

November 9, 1961 - Brian Epstein sees the Beatles play at the Cavern Club in Liverpool and becomes their manager.

1962 - The Beatles are signed by EMI-Parlaphone and release their first record.

1963 - Beatlemania hits England as the group has four number one hits.

January 3, 1964 - US television debut, in a film clip on "The Jack Paar Show."

February 9, 1964 - The Beatles appear live on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

April 13, 1965 - The Beatles win two Grammy Awards, one for Best Performance by a Vocal Group and one for Best New Artist of 1964.

August 15, 1965 - They play for a crowd of 55,000 people at Shea Stadium in New York.

October 26, 1965 - Queen Elizabeth II names the Beatles members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

August 29, 1966 - Last scheduled concert, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California.

March 2, 1967 - McCartney wins a Grammy for Best Contemporary (R&R) Solo Vocal Performance for "Eleanor Rigby." Also, McCartney and John Lennon win a Song of the Year Grammy for "Michelle."

February 29, 1968 - The Beatles win two Grammy Awards for "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band:" Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Album.

May 14, 1968 - Apple Corps Ltd. is formed to manage their business affairs.

January 31, 1969 - The Beatles play an impromptu concert on the roof of the Apple building in London, it is their last public performance together.

April 10, 1970 - Paul McCartney announces that the Beatles have broken up and releases his first solo album, "McCartney," a week later.

March 16, 1971 - The Beatles win the Grammy for Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special for "Let it Be."

April 15, 1971 - The Beatles win the Academy Award for Best Original Score for "Let it Be."

1972 - Paul and Linda McCartney form the band Wings.

March 15, 1972 - Wins a Grammy for Best Arrangement Accompanying Volcalist(s) for "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey."

March 1, 1975 - McCartney and Wings win a Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Performance by A Duo, Group or Chorus, for "Band on the Run."

1979 - The last album by Wings, "Back to the Egg," is released, and McCartney resumes sole billing on all of his recordings.

January 16, 1980 - Arrested for marijuana possession at the Tokyo Airport, and spends 10 days in jail.

February 27, 1980 - Wins a Grammy award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for "Rockestra Theme."

July 13, 1985 - Performs at Live Aid, a concert for Ethiopian famine relief.

April 20, 1990 - Sets a new world record for the largest stadium crowd in rock history, when he plays to 184,000 in Rio de Janeiro.

February 20, 1991 - Is presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 33rd annual Grammy Awards.

November 1995 - "Anthology," containing demos, rare material, and outtakes of the Beatles, is released, in conjunction with a five-hour miniseries on the group.

December 1995 - The Beatles release a new single, "Free as a Bird," their first new song in 25 years. John Lennon started it before his death in 1980.

February 26, 1997 - "Free as a Bird" wins two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and Best Music Video-Short Form and "Anthology" wins one for Best Music Video, Long Form.

March 11, 1997 - McCartney is formally invested as a knight by Queen Elizabeth II. He is now called Sir Paul McCartney.

March 17, 2008 - A British judge announces the divorce settlement between McCartney and second wife Heather Mills. She is awarded 24.3 million British pounds, approximately $50 million dollars US.

September 22, 2010 - HP and McCartney Productions Limited (MPL) announce an agreement to digitize and deliver McCartney's library via a private cloud.

December 5, 2010 - McCartney is honored at the Kennedy Center as part of the 33rd annual Kennedy Center Honors gala.

February 13, 2011 - Wins the Grammy for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for "Helter Skelter."

November 27, 2011 - PETA announces US postage stamp campaign of famous vegetarians to include McCartney.

February 12, 2012 - Wins the Grammy for Best Historical Album for "Band on the Run" (Paul McCartney Archive Collection - Deluxe Edition).

February 10, 2013 - Wins the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Kisses on the Bottom."

January 26, 2014 - Wins the Grammy for Best Music Film for "Live Kisses" and Best Rock Song for "Cut Me Some Slack" with the former members of Nirvana. He is also the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award as a member of the Beatles.

December 31, 2014 - Kayne West releases the song "Only One," co-written and co-produced with McCartney.

May 23, 2015 - McCartney receives a special award from PRS for Music to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the composition of the Beatles' song "Yesterday."

September 16, 2016 - "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years," a documentary film directed by Ron Howard, is released in theaters. The film includes rare and exclusive footage of the Beatles touring experience between 1963-1966. The film goes on to win the Grammy Award for Best Music Film.