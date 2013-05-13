Rick Santorum Fast Facts

Breaking News

    Rick Santorum: Obama not taking ISIS threat seriously

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Rick Santorum, former Pennsylvania congressman.

Personal:
Birth date: May 10, 1958
Birth place: Winchester, Virginia
Birth name: Richard John Santorum
    Father: Aldo Santorum, a psychologist
    Mother: Catherine (Dughi) Santorum, a nurse
    Marriage: Karen (Garver) Santorum (1990-present)
    Children: Isabella, 2008; Patrick, 2001; Peter, 1999; Sarah, 1998; Gabriel, born and died in 1996; Daniel, 1995; Richard Jr., 1993; Elizabeth, 1991
    Education: Pennsylvania State University, B.A., Political Science, 1980; University of Pittsburgh, M.B.A., 1981; Dickinson School of Law, J.D., 1986
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Other Facts:
    Member of the "Gang of Seven," a group that exposed and condemned scandals in congress, when in the House of Representatives.
    Founded the Congressional Working Group on Religious Freedom.
    Known for spearheading and helping to pass the welfare reform bill and a ban on partial-birth abortion.
    Timeline:
    1981-1986 -     Administrative Assistant to Pennsylvania State Senator J. Doyle Corman.
    1986-1990 - Associate attorney at Kirkpatrick & Lockhart in Pittsburgh.
    January 1991-January 1995 - US Representative for the 18th District of Pennsylvania. Is re-elected in 1992.
    January 1995-January 2007 - Republican Senator from Pennsylvania. Is re-elected in 2000.
    1996 - The Santorums' son, Gabriel, is born prematurely and only lives for two hours. Santorum's wife Karen writes a book about the experience, "Letters to Gabriel: The True Story of Gabriel Michael Santorum."
    2001-2007 - Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.
    November 2006 - Is defeated in his Senate race by Democrat Bob Casey.
    2007-May 2008 - Management consultant at law firm Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, in Washington, DC.
    2007-May 2011 - Political contributor at Fox News.
    2007-June 2011 - Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center.
    2008 - Santorum youngest child, Isabella, is born with Trisomy 18, a rare genetic disorder.
    March 2, 2011 - Fox News suspends Santorum's contract for 60 days and gives him a May 1, 2011 deadline to decide whether to run for president, or have his contract terminated.
    April 13, 2011 - Announces that he has formed a presidential exploratory committee, but does not publicly declare his candidacy.
    May 5, 2011 - Fox News ends association with Santorum after he doesn't respond by the May 1 deadline regarding his decision on seeking the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.
    June 6, 2011 - Launches his presidential campaign in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
    February 15, 2012 - Releases his last four years of tax returns showing he earned more than $3.6 million.
    April 10, 2012 - Suspends his presidential campaign.
    June 2013 - Named CEO of EchoLight Studios, a faith-based movie studio in Dallas.
    April 28, 2014 - Releases his book, "Blue Collar Conservatives."
    February 10, 2015 - Santorum and wife Karen release a book about their daughter entitled "Bella's Gift."
    May 27, 2015 - Santorum launches a campaign for the GOP presidential nomination.
    February 3, 2016 - Announces he is suspending his bid for the Republican presidential nomination.
    January 18, 2017 - CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker announces Santorum will join CNN as a political commentator.
    Former Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania speaks at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kickoff on April 25 in Waukee, Iowa.
    Former Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania speaks at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kickoff on April 25 in Waukee, Iowa.
    Santorum speaks at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kickoff on April 25 in Waukee, Iowa.
    Santorum speaks at the Point of Grace Church for the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition 2015 Spring Kickoff on April 25 in Waukee, Iowa.
    Santorum speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 10 at the NRA annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.
    Santorum speaks at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 10 at the NRA annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.
    Santorum appears at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 10 at the NRA annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.
    Santorum appears at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 10 at the NRA annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.
    Santorum fields questions at the Iowa Ag Summit on March 7 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Santorum fields questions at the Iowa Ag Summit on March 7 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Santorum speaks at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Santorum speaks at the Iowa Freedom Summit on January 24 in Des Moines, Iowa.
    Santorum speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 15, 2013.
    Santorum speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 15, 2013.
    Santorum voices his opposition to the U.N. Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities during a news conference with his wife, Karen Santorum, and three of their children on Capitol Hill on November 26, 2012. His daughter Isabella, being held by his wife, was born with a serious genetic disorder.
    Santorum voices his opposition to the U.N. Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities during a news conference with his wife, Karen Santorum, and three of their children on Capitol Hill on November 26, 2012. His daughter Isabella, being held by his wife, was born with a serious genetic disorder.
    Santorum tries one of the local craft beers while having lunch at Simon&#39;s Specialty Cheese following a campaign stop in Appleton, Wisconsin, on April 2, 2012.
    Santorum tries one of the local craft beers while having lunch at Simon's Specialty Cheese following a campaign stop in Appleton, Wisconsin, on April 2, 2012.
    Santorum bowls at Sabre Lanes in Menasha, Wisconsin, following a campaign rally on April 2, 2012.
    Santorum bowls at Sabre Lanes in Menasha, Wisconsin, following a campaign rally on April 2, 2012.
    Santorum makes a grilled cheese sandwich during a campaign stop at Simons Specialty Cheese on April 2, 2012, in Appleton, Wisconsin.
    Santorum makes a grilled cheese sandwich during a campaign stop at Simons Specialty Cheese on April 2, 2012, in Appleton, Wisconsin.
    Santorum tours a vintage train car with his daughter Sarah during a campaign stop at the National Railroad Museum on April 1, 2012, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
    Santorum tours a vintage train car with his daughter Sarah during a campaign stop at the National Railroad Museum on April 1, 2012, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
    Santorum tours a train engine during a campaign stop at the National Railroad Museum on April 1, 2012, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
    Santorum tours a train engine during a campaign stop at the National Railroad Museum on April 1, 2012, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
    Santorum addresses supporters in Lafayette, Louisiana, after winning the Alabama and Mississippi primaries on March 13, 2012.
    Santorum addresses supporters in Lafayette, Louisiana, after winning the Alabama and Mississippi primaries on March 13, 2012.
    Santorum greets supporters during an election night rally at the Steubenville High School gymnasium in Steubenville, Ohio, on March 6, 2012.
    Santorum greets supporters during an election night rally at the Steubenville High School gymnasium in Steubenville, Ohio, on March 6, 2012.
