Barbra Streisand Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of singer and actress Barbra Streisand .

Personal:

Birth date: April 24, 1942

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Barbara Joan Streisand

Father: Emanuel Streisand, a teacher

Mother: Diana (Rosen) Streisand Kind

Marriages: James Brolin (July 01, 1998-present); Elliott Gould (March 21, 1963-1971, divorced)

Children: with Elliott Gould: Jason Emanuel Gould

Other Facts:

Changed her name from Barbara to Barbra.

Her father died when she was 15 months old.

Has suffered from severe stage fright.

Nominated for 43 Grammy Awards and has won eight.

Nominated for five Academy Awards and has won two.

Nominated for two Tony Awards , and has received a special Tony Award.

Timeline:

1962 - Makes her Broadway debut in "I Can Get It For You Wholesale."

1962 - Signs a contract with Columbia Records.

1963 - Her debut album, "The Barbra Streisand Album," is released and wins her two Grammy Awards.

1964 - The Broadway musical "Funny Girl," in which Streisand plays Fanny Brice, debuts.

1965 - Her television special, "My Name Is Barbra," airs. It earns Streisand an Emmy Award and a Grammy Award for the accompanying album.

April 14, 1969 - Wins the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film "Funny Girl."

1970 - Receives a special Tony Award.

1973 - The film "The Way We Were" opens.

March 28, 1977 - Receives the Academy Award for Best Original Song, for the song "Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born)" from the movie 'A Star Is Born.'

1983 - Streisand's directorial debut, "Yentl," opens.

1991 - "The Prince of Tides" opens, a film in which Streisand produces, directs and acts.

2008 - Receives the Kennedy Center Honors.

September 2014 - Streisand's new album, "Partners," debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. This makes her the first artist to have a No. 1 album in each of the past six decades.