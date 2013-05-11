Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Medics carry a woman on May 5, 2016, after she was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Nairobi, Kenya. She was trapped in the rubble for six days. Click through for more amazing stories of survival, including the saga of Chilean miners, a man aboard the Costa Concordia and the "miracle babies" of the Mexico earthquake.
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
In October, fishermen rescued an 18-month-old boy from the Aegean Sea after a boat carrying refugees capsized.
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Jose Salvador Alvarenga says he survived being lost at sea for 13 months by living off fish and turtles, rainwater and, sometimes, his own urine. After his boat was blown off course in a storm, currents took him across roughly 6,700 miles (10,780 kilometers) of open ocean, eventually reaching a remote coral atoll in the Marshall Islands in January of 2014.
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
A 4-month-old boy was found in the rubble of his home after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck Bhaktapur, Nepal. The baby survived in the debris for 22 hours.
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Eighteen-month-old Lily Groesbeck survived 14 hours strapped in her car seat, hanging upside down just inches from the surface of an icy river, after a car accident in Spanish Fork, Utah. Her mother died in the March 2015 crash.
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Naqsha Bibi, 40, is recovered alive from the debris of her collapsed home in Kashmir on December 12, 2005. She reportedly survived on rainwater and rotting food for more than 60 days after an earthquake struck the region on October 8.
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster
Sixteen people are rescued 72 days after a Uruguayan Air Force plane crashed in the Andes Mountains on October 13, 1972. They endured frigid temperatures and forced themselves to eat the flesh of dead friends to sustain themselves. A dozen of the 45 passengers on board died in the crash. Others later succumbed to their injuries.