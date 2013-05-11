Photos: Survivors: Stories of hope amid disaster Medics carry a woman on May 5, 2016, after she was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building in Nairobi, Kenya. She was trapped in the rubble for six days. Click through for more amazing stories of survival, including the saga of Chilean miners, a man aboard the Costa Concordia and the "miracle babies" of the Mexico earthquake. Hide Caption 1 of 23

In October, fishermen rescued an 18-month-old boy from the Aegean Sea after a boat carrying refugees capsized.

Jose Salvador Alvarenga says he survived being lost at sea for 13 months by living off fish and turtles, rainwater and, sometimes, his own urine. After his boat was blown off course in a storm, currents took him across roughly 6,700 miles (10,780 kilometers) of open ocean, eventually reaching a remote coral atoll in the Marshall Islands in January of 2014.

A 4-month-old boy was found in the rubble of his home after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck Bhaktapur, Nepal. The baby survived in the debris for 22 hours.

Eighteen-month-old Lily Groesbeck survived 14 hours strapped in her car seat, hanging upside down just inches from the surface of an icy river, after a car accident in Spanish Fork, Utah. Her mother died in the March 2015 crash.

Seventeen days after a building collapsed in Savar, Bangladesh, rescuers pull Reshma Begum from the rubble in May 2013. More than 1,000 people died after the nine-story garment factory building fell on April 24.

An officer of the Italian cruise line Costa Concordia, Manrico Giampedroni , is found 36 hours after the ship ran aground off the Mediterranean island of Giglio on January 13, 2012. He broke his leg as the liner rolled was was found in a half-flooded dining room, suffering from hypothermia.

A baby, her mother and her grandmother are rescued in eastern Turkey on October 25, 2011, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 600 people. Dramatic video showed 2-week-old Arza Karaduman being carried from the debris of a multiple-story building.

More than 9 miles out at sea, a 60-year-old Japanese man is found clinging to the swept-away remnants of his home on March 13, 2011. Hiromitsu Shinkawa was drifting alone for more than two days after a massive Japanese earthquake and tsunami.

Anne Vos , 57, is rescued 24 hours after a five-story building where she worked collapsed during an earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, on February 22, 2011. She said she thought she was going to die and had called family and friends to say goodbye. She talked to international media while trapped.

After 69 harrowing days underground and a rescue mission costing up to $20 million, 33 Chilean miners are rescued on October 13, 2010. The mine collapsed on August 5, leaving the workers trapped 2,300 feet beneath the Earth's surface.

Digging through the mud, Chinese soldiers rescue Liu Ma Shendeng from the second story of an apartment building on August 10, 2010. The 52-year-old man was trapped for 60 hours after massive mudslides buried homes and ripped others apart in China's Gansu province. The death toll climbed to more than 1,400.

Nine-year-old Ruben van Assouw is the sole survivor of a plane crash in Tripoli, Libya, on May 14, 2010. His parents and brother are among the 103 people killed.

A man identified as Evan Muncie , 28, is found in the ruins of a marketplace, his family tells CNN, nearly a month after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti on January 12, 2010. He suffered from extreme dehydration and malnutrition, but did not appear to have significant crushing injuries, doctors said.

A 13-year-old girl is found in the Indian Ocean clinging to plane debris after the Yemenia Airways Airbus A310 from France crashed on June 1, 2009. Bahia Bakari was the sole survivor of the crash. She had been flying with her mother.

Naqsha Bibi, 40, is recovered alive from the debris of her collapsed home in Kashmir on December 12, 2005. She reportedly survived on rainwater and rotting food for more than 60 days after an earthquake struck the region on October 8.

Rashida Farooq , a 45-year-old mother of three, is rescued from her home 105 hours after it collapsed in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, on October 12, 2005. The 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit the country killed 80,000 people.

A man identified as Jalil , 57, is rescued 13 days after an earthquake in Bam, Iran, on December 26, 2003. He was trapped under a closet and must have had access to water, an Iranian doctor told Reuters.

After being trapped for more than three days, nine miners are rescued from the Quecreek coal mine in Somerset, Pennsylvania, on July 28, 2002. They were caught in a 4-foot-high chamber 240 feet underground after breaching a wall separating their mine from an older, flooded shaft on July 24.

Genelle Guzman-McMillan is rescued from the debris of the World Trade Center 26 hours after the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. She worked on the 64th floor of the north tower and was walking down a stairwell when the building collapsed. Her body was protected in an air pocket.

Shiran Franco , a 9-year-old Israeli girl, is rescued on August 21,1999, around 100 hours after a building collapsed on her during an earthquake in Cinarcik, Turkey. Her family had been on vacation. Shiran's twin brother, father and grandparents were found dead, but her mother survived after pulling herself from the building after 30 hours.

Three infants are pulled alive from the crumbled Benito Juarez Hospital seven days after a powerful earthquake hit the Mexican capital on September 19, 1985. With more than 10,000 people killed, the newborns became known as the " miracle babies " of Mexico City.