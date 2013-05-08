Breaking News

Allergy-proof your day

Nicole Decoursy Mead, Health.com

Updated 2:54 PM ET, Mon April 18, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Now that hay fever season has hit, your first instinct might be to pop an antihistamine. It&#39;s not a bad one: &quot;If you have allergies, one of the best things you can do is start medications early, even before your symptoms kick in,&quot; says Dr. Neeta Ogden, an allergist in New York.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;But, she adds, it&#39;s also crucial to make tweaks to your daily routine to avoid whatever sparks your symptoms. Read on for easy, effective ways to keep sniffles at bay 24/7.
Photos: Allergy-proof your day
Allergy-proof your dayNow that hay fever season has hit, your first instinct might be to pop an antihistamine. It's not a bad one: "If you have allergies, one of the best things you can do is start medications early, even before your symptoms kick in," says Dr. Neeta Ogden, an allergist in New York.

But, she adds, it's also crucial to make tweaks to your daily routine to avoid whatever sparks your symptoms. Read on for easy, effective ways to keep sniffles at bay 24/7.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Tree and grass pollen -- the main causes of spring allergies -- can blow into your house if you open your windows even a crack, &quot;especially during the early morning hours, when tree pollen counts are typically the highest,&quot; says Dr. Vincent Tubiolo, an allergy, asthma and immunology specialist in Santa Barbara, California.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Stuffy inside? Run the air conditioning, but change your filters before each season to remove pollen, dust and mold. If you&#39;re really suffering, invest in an air purifier with a HEPA filter to help suck up lingering allergens.
Photos: Allergy-proof your day
Keep your windows shutTree and grass pollen -- the main causes of spring allergies -- can blow into your house if you open your windows even a crack, "especially during the early morning hours, when tree pollen counts are typically the highest," says Dr. Vincent Tubiolo, an allergy, asthma and immunology specialist in Santa Barbara, California.

Stuffy inside? Run the air conditioning, but change your filters before each season to remove pollen, dust and mold. If you're really suffering, invest in an air purifier with a HEPA filter to help suck up lingering allergens.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Visit weather sites, watch your local morning news or download the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pollen.com/iphone.asp&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Pollen.com&lt;/a&gt; app for your phone. If the count is high, try to stay indoors as much as possible, Ogden advises.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20579302,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: Are you making these allergy mistakes?&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Allergy-proof your day
Check the pollen countVisit weather sites, watch your local morning news or download the Pollen.com app for your phone. If the count is high, try to stay indoors as much as possible, Ogden advises.

Health.com: Are you making these allergy mistakes?
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Sunglasses physically block airborne allergens from blowing into -- and irritating -- your eyes, especially on windy days.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20352313,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: 10 worst plants for your allergies&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Allergy-proof your day
Sport shadesSunglasses physically block airborne allergens from blowing into -- and irritating -- your eyes, especially on windy days.

Health.com: 10 worst plants for your allergies
Hide Caption
4 of 11
People who consumed a yogurt drink containing the probiotic Lactobacillus casei once a day for five months had lower levels of an antibody that produces allergy symptoms, according to a study from the Institute of Food Research in the United Kingdom. Researchers are now looking into whether that might actually lessen the severity of those symptoms.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;In the meantime, it couldn&#39;t hurt to take probiotic supplements or eat yogurt regularly. Check the label to see if a product contains L. casei.
Photos: Allergy-proof your day
Snack on yogurtPeople who consumed a yogurt drink containing the probiotic Lactobacillus casei once a day for five months had lower levels of an antibody that produces allergy symptoms, according to a study from the Institute of Food Research in the United Kingdom. Researchers are now looking into whether that might actually lessen the severity of those symptoms.

In the meantime, it couldn't hurt to take probiotic supplements or eat yogurt regularly. Check the label to see if a product contains L. casei.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Research shows that stress can aggravate allergic reactions, even a full day after an anxiety-producing event. That might be because as stress hormones in your body rise, so do levels of cytokines -- proteins we produce as part of the allergic response, according to research from Ohio State University.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;To keep an even keel during allergy season, soothe yourself by breathing deeply, listening to tunes you love or working out.
Photos: Allergy-proof your day
Take a breatherResearch shows that stress can aggravate allergic reactions, even a full day after an anxiety-producing event. That might be because as stress hormones in your body rise, so do levels of cytokines -- proteins we produce as part of the allergic response, according to research from Ohio State University.

To keep an even keel during allergy season, soothe yourself by breathing deeply, listening to tunes you love or working out.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
If you prefer to run or walk outdoors, do so in the afternoon, when pollen counts are lower, Tubiolo advises. But if your allergies are really bad, you&#39;re better off sticking with the gym or at-home workouts.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20677556,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: Home remedies for allergies: What works?&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Allergy-proof your day
LImit outdoor runs to the afternoonIf you prefer to run or walk outdoors, do so in the afternoon, when pollen counts are lower, Tubiolo advises. But if your allergies are really bad, you're better off sticking with the gym or at-home workouts.

Health.com: Home remedies for allergies: What works?
Hide Caption
7 of 11
This will prevent you from tracking pollen all over the house. Better yet, strip off your clothes and hop in the shower so pollen doesn&#39;t linger on your hair and body. Run the bathroom fan to keep humidity levels down and prevent mold spores -- another allergy trigger -- from taking hold.
Photos: Allergy-proof your day
Kick off your shoes at homeThis will prevent you from tracking pollen all over the house. Better yet, strip off your clothes and hop in the shower so pollen doesn't linger on your hair and body. Run the bathroom fan to keep humidity levels down and prevent mold spores -- another allergy trigger -- from taking hold.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Participants in a German study who consumed the highest amount of a type of omega-3 fatty acid called EPA (found in fatty fish, like salmon) had a lower risk of developing hay fever. This substance might quash allergy symptoms by reducing inflammation in the body, Ogden says.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Don&#39;t eat fish regularly? Taking an omega-3 supplement with EPA can also help, she says.
Photos: Allergy-proof your day
Eat salmonParticipants in a German study who consumed the highest amount of a type of omega-3 fatty acid called EPA (found in fatty fish, like salmon) had a lower risk of developing hay fever. This substance might quash allergy symptoms by reducing inflammation in the body, Ogden says.

Don't eat fish regularly? Taking an omega-3 supplement with EPA can also help, she says.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Long-haired pets that spend time outside can drag pollen back in with them, Ogden says.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20307349,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: 15 hypoallergenic dogs and cats&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Allergy-proof your day
Keep Fido and Kitty off your bedLong-haired pets that spend time outside can drag pollen back in with them, Ogden says.

Health.com: 15 hypoallergenic dogs and cats
Hide Caption
10 of 11
That&#39;s right -- before bed. Some antihistamines can make you drowsy. Plus, many of them take an hour or two to kick in, Tubiolo explains. That means they&#39;ll start working while you&#39;re asleep and you&#39;ll be symptom-free when you step out the door.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20306757,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: Your secret allergy triggers revealed&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Allergy-proof your day
Pop a 24-hour allergy pill before bedThat's right -- before bed. Some antihistamines can make you drowsy. Plus, many of them take an hour or two to kick in, Tubiolo explains. That means they'll start working while you're asleep and you'll be symptom-free when you step out the door.

Health.com: Your secret allergy triggers revealed
Hide Caption
11 of 11
allergy 1allergy 2allergy 3allergy 4allergy 5allergy 6allergy 7allergy 8allergy 9allergy 10allergy 11

(Health.com)

Copyright Health Magazine 2015