Mark Zuckerberg Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at life of Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook.

Personal:

Birth date: May 14, 1984

Birth place: Dobbs Ferry, New York

Birth name: Mark Elliot Zuckerberg

Father: Edward Zuckerberg, dentist

Mother: Karen (Kempner) Zuckerberg, psychiatrist

Marriage: Priscilla Chan (May 19, 2012-present)

Children: Maxima

Education: Attended Harvard University, 2002-2004

Other Facts:

Is red-green colorblind.

Captain of his high school fencing team.

In high school, co-created a program called Synapse that recommended music.

Met his wife, Priscilla Chan, at Harvard.

Timeline:

2003 - Creates Facemash at Harvard, a website that pairs photos of Harvard students and has users vote on who is more attractive. The pictures were taken from a protected area of Harvard's computer network. Harvard forces Zuckerberg to take the site down.

November 2003 - Harvard seniors, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Divya Narendra enlist Zuckerberg to work on their website ConnectU.

February 4, 2004 - Zuckerberg, roommates Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz, and friend Eduardo Saverin launch Facebook, an online directory to connect people at college, from Zuckerberg's Harvard dorm room.

March 2004 - Thefacebook.com expands to Stanford, Columbia and Yale.

May 2004 - ConnectU launches and contains many of the same features as Thefacebook.

September 2004 - The Winklevosses and Narendra file a lawsuit against Zuckerberg, claiming he stole the idea for Facebook from them.

September 2005 - Facebook expands into high schools.

September 2006 - Facebook is opened to anyone over the age of 13.

2008 - Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Divya Narendra settle their lawsuit against Zuckerberg.

September 2010 - Donates $100 million to the Newark, New Jersey, public schools system.

October 1, 2010 - "The Social Network" is released. The film is a fictional version of how Facebook started.

December 2010 - Signs the Giving Pledge, a public pledge to give away the majority of his wealth to philanthropic causes.

2010 - Is named Time Person of the Year.

April 2011 - A US appeals court rejects the Winklevoss' attempt to void their earlier settlement with Facebook. The Winklevosses argued that their $65 million settlement wasn't enough because Facebook misrepresented the value of company stock.

May 18, 2012 - Facebook IPO - trading opens at $42.05 and closes at $38.23.

May 23, 2012 - Three Facebook shareholders file a lawsuit in federal court against Zuckerberg, underwriter Morgan Stanley and others, alleging they withheld crucial financial information about Facebook before the IPO.

October 4, 2012 - Announces that Facebook has passed one billion active monthly users.

December 2012 - Announces, on his Facebook page, that he has donated 18 million Facebook shares to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

October 14, 2014 - Announces he is donating $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control Foundation to combat Ebola.

February 06, 2015 - Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donate $75 million to San Francisco General Hospital. Chan worked there previously during her pediatric residency.

February 2015 - Real estate developer Mircea Voskerician files a lawsuit against Zuckerberg regarding property rights he sold to him at a steep discount, alleging Zuckerberg agreed to provide him networking opportunities. Zuckerberg claims Voskerician is using "extortive" measures.

May 4, 2015 - His family's charitable organization and others invest $100 million in AltSchool, a chain of schools that is technology-focused and claims to offer a more individualized education.

November 19, 2015 - Zuckerberg announces that he and his wife will give $20 million to Education Super Highway, a nonprofit that helps public schools buy affordable high-speed Internet access.

December 1, 2015 - Zuckerberg and Chan pledge to donate 99% of their Facebook stock -- worth about $45 billion -- over their lifetime to promote equality and the human potential.