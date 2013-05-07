Bill Gates Fast Facts

Breaking News

Updated 12:51 PM ET, Wed March 22, 2017

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, is stepping down as chairman of the board of the company, the world&#39;s largest software company. Gates was named on the Forbes World&#39;s Billionaires List for 12 consecutive years from 1995 to 2007. This photo was taken in Sydney in 2011. Take a look at a gallery showing Gates through the years.
Gates poses outdoors with Microsoft&#39;s first laptop in 1986 at the new 40-acre corporate campus in Redmond, Washington. In March 1986, Microsoft held an initial public offering of 2.5 million shares. By the end of the year, Gates became a billionaire at the age of 31. Microsoft was the first company to dominate the personal computer market with its MS-DOS system and subsequently the Windows platform.
Gates holds up Bookshelf, a new compact disc for computers which holds all the information contained in the books pictured.
Gates appears with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in New York in 1985.
Gates, seen in Redmond, Washington, in 1986, created Microsoft, which is currently the worldwide leader in software, services and Internet technologies for personal and business computing, with over 39,000 employees in 60 countries.
Gates demonstrates Microsoft&#39;s Windows 95 program from his automobile before a press conference in Paris in September 1994.
Gates sits on stage during a video portion of the Windows 95 launch event on August 24, 1995, on the company&#39;s campus in Redmond, Washington. A Harvard University dropout, Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.
Gates and former U.S. President Bill Clinton attend a White House conference on &quot;the New Economy&quot; in April 2000.
Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II presents Gates with an honorary knighthood, as his wife, Melinda Gates, watches. Despite the 2005 honor, Gates can&#39;t use the title &quot;Sir&quot; because he&#39;s not a British citizen.
Gates holds a new Palm Treo 700w smartphone during a keynote address at the 2006 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Rockin&#39;! Gates plays the Guitar Hero video game as legendary Guns &#39;N&#39; Roses guitarist Slash plays a real guitar at the 2008 Consumer Electronics Show.
Gates looks on as his wife, Melinda, holds a baby during their visit to a village in India&#39;s Bihar state on March 23, 2011. The mission of the Bill &amp;amp; Melinda Gates Foundation is to &quot;unlock the possibility inside every individual,&quot; according to its website.
Gates, left, and Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, play table tennis during an event at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 6, 2012.
Gates, one of the world&#39;s richest men and highest-profile aid donors, gives a child a vaccination in Ghana on March 26, 2013. The Gates Foundation donates at least 5% of its assets each year to fight polio, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and other infectious diseases across the globe.
Gates speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on January 21, 2014, in New York. Gates and his wife, Melinda, pitched an optimistic future for the world&#39;s poor and sick in their annual letter the same day.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corporation.

Personal:
Birth date: October 28, 1955
Birth place: Seattle, Washington
Birth name: William Henry Gates III
    Father: William Henry Gates II, attorney
    Mother: Mary (Maxwell) Gates, schoolteacher
    Marriage: Melinda (French) Gates (January 1, 1994-present)
    Children: Phoebe Adele, 2002; Rory John, 1999; Jennifer Katharine, 1996
    Education: Attended Harvard University, 1973-1975
    Other Facts:
    Was No. 1 on the Forbes World's Billionaires List (World's Richest People) for 12 consecutive years from 1995 to 2007.
    Has donated more than $28 billion to philanthropic causes through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
    Microsoft is the world's largest software company.
    Timeline:
    1968 -     Begins programming computers at age 13.
    1972 - Co-founds a company called Traf-O-Data, which analyzes local traffic patterns, while still in school.
    Summer 1972 - Congressional page in the US House of Representatives.
    1975 - Drops out of Harvard and co-founds Microsoft Corp. (formerly Micro Soft) with Paul Allen.
    1977-1982 - President of Microsoft.
    1980 - Develops MS-DOS (Microsoft Disk Operating System) for IBM. Two million copies are sold by 1984, and by the early 1990s, more than 100 million copies are sold.
    1981-2014 - Chairman of the Board of Directors for Microsoft.
    1985 - Gates introduces the Microsoft Windows operating system to compete with Apple.
    Mid to late-1980s - Begins developing and promoting CD-ROM technology.
    1987 - Becomes the youngest US billionaire, worth $1.25 billion at 31 years old. That record is later broken by Mark Zuckerberg in 2010 and then Dustin Moskovitz in 2011.
    1989 - Founder of Corbis, a digital image company.
    May 1998 - The US Department of Justice, 20 states and the District of Columbia all file lawsuits accusing Microsoft of using illegal, anti-competitive and exclusionary practices.
    January 2000 - Resigns as CEO of Microsoft and becomes chief software architect.
    November 2001 - Microsoft reaches a settlement with the Justice Department in the antitrust case. Nine states agree to the settlement but nine other states and the District of Columbia consider the imposed sanctions too lenient.
    November 2002 - US District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly approves most of the proposed settlement between Microsoft and the Justice Department, ruling against the dissenting nine states and the District of Columbia.
    March 2, 2005 - Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.
    December 18, 2005 - Named Time Magazine's "Person of the Year" along with his wife, Melinda, and musician Bono.
    June 15, 2006 - Announces that he will be giving up his daily role at Microsoft effective July 2008, to concentrate on his humanitarian and educational interests.
    June 7, 2007 - Delivers the commencement address at Harvard University, the school he dropped out of in 1975. He also receives an honorary degree.
    March 2008 - Falls to No. 3 on the Forbes' list of billionaires, after a 12-year run at the top of list.
    June 27, 2008 - Gates retires from day-to-day work at Microsoft to concentrate on philanthropy.
    April 1, 2009 - Gates announces a partnership with the Chinese Ministry of Health to help fight an epidemic of tuberculosis in China, supported by a $33 million grant provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
    January 29, 2010 - Gates Foundation announces it will donate $10 billion for vaccine research over the next 10 years.
    February 4, 2014 - Steps down as chairman of the board of Microsoft.
    November 30, 2015 - Assists in the launch of the Breakthrough Energy Coalition fund during the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The private fund has more than 28 investors including Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The fund is created to rally and increase investments in carbon-free and alternate energy solutions.
    November 22, 2016 - Receives, along with his wife, Melinda, the Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama.
    March 2017 - Tops the Forbes list of billionaires, with a net worth of $86 billion at the time of publication.