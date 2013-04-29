Ratko Mladic Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Ratko Mladic, former leader of the Bosnian Serb army, indicted for genocide and other war crimes.

Personal:

Birth date: March 12, 1942

Birth place: Kalnovik, Yugoslavia (now Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Birth name: Ratko Mladic

Father: Nedja Mladic

Mother: Stana Mladic

Marriage: Bosiljka Mladic

Children: Darko; Ana

Timeline :

1965 - Graduates from a military academy and joins the Communist Party.

July 1995 - Allegedly leads the attack on the town of Srebrenica. Close to 8,000 Muslim men and boys are killed.

1995 - Is indicted by the UN-established International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for war crimes and atrocities. Is indicted by the UN-established International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for war crimes and atrocities.

July 1996 - An international arrest warrant is issued for Mladic.

1996-2001 - Lives in Belgrade with protection from Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic. Lives in Belgrade with protection from Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic.

2001 - Goes into hiding after Milosevic is arrested.

October 12, 2007 - Serbian officials offer one million euros for information leading to the capture of Mladic.

May 26, 2011 - Mladic is arrested in Serbia.

June 3, 2011 - Makes his first appearance at war crimes tribunal. Makes his first appearanceat war crimes tribunal.

July 4, 2011 - Mladic refuses to enter a plea so the judge enters not guilty pleas for him.

May 16, 2012 - Mladic's trial begins. He's charged with two counts of genocide, and nine crimes against humanity and war crimes. Mladic's trial begins. He's charged with two counts of genocide, and nine crimes against humanity and war crimes.

July 12, 2012 - Is taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after he says that he does not feel well. Is taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after he says that he does not feel well.

January 28, 2014 - Refuses to testify at the genocide trial of former Refuses to testify at the genocide trial of former Bosian Serb Leader Radovan Karadzic and denounces the ICTY court as "satanic."

April 15, 2014 - The tribunal rejects a motion for acquittal filed by Mladic. The tribunal rejects a motion for acquittal filed by Mladic.

December 7, 2016 - During closing arguments, prosecutors recommend a life sentence for Mladic.

December 15, 2016 - Mladic's trial is adjourned. Three UN judges begin deliberating his fate. The process could take up to a year.