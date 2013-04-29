Ratko Mladic Fast Facts

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Ratko Mladic, former leader of the Bosnian Serb army, indicted for genocide and other war crimes.
Personal:
Birth date: March 12, 1942
Birth place: Kalnovik, Yugoslavia (now Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Birth name: Ratko Mladic
Father: Nedja Mladic
Mother: Stana Mladic
Marriage: Bosiljka Mladic
Children: Darko; Ana
Timeline:
1965 - Graduates from a military academy and joins the Communist Party.
July 1995 - Allegedly leads the attack on the town of Srebrenica. Close to 8,000 Muslim men and boys are killed.
1995 - Is indicted by the UN-established International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for war crimes and atrocities.
July 1996 - An international arrest warrant is issued for Mladic.
2001 - Goes into hiding after Milosevic is arrested.
October 12, 2007 - Serbian officials offer one million euros for information leading to the capture of Mladic.
May 26, 2011 - Mladic is arrested in Serbia.
May 16, 2012 - Mladic's trial begins. He's charged with two counts of genocide, and nine crimes against humanity and war crimes.
July 12, 2012 - Is taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure after he says that he does not feel well.
January 28, 2014 - Refuses to testify at the genocide trial of former Bosian Serb Leader Radovan Karadzic and denounces the ICTY court as "satanic."
October 23, 2014 - The ICTY announces that the court will hear details about a mass grave investigators believe has ties to Mladic.
December 7, 2016 - During closing arguments, prosecutors recommend a life sentence for Mladic.
December 15, 2016 - Mladic's trial is adjourned. Three UN judges begin deliberating his fate. The process could take up to a year.