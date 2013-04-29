Kobe Bryant Fast Facts

Breaking News

Kobe Bryant ended his 20-year career in the NBA on April 13. Here, the Los Angeles Lakers player looks back while taking on the Utah Jazz during his final game.
Kobe Bryant ended his 20-year career in the NBA on April 13. Here, the Los Angeles Lakers player looks back while taking on the Utah Jazz during his final game.
Bryant plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 28, 2015. In November, Bryant announced his intention to retire at the end of the current NBA season.
Bryant plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 28, 2015. In November, Bryant announced his intention to retire at the end of the current NBA season.
Bryant broke a bone in his left knee in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 17, 2013. He finished the game, but team doctors determined that he fractured the lateral tibial plateau of his left knee. The injury benched him for the rest of the season.
Bryant broke a bone in his left knee in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 17, 2013. He finished the game, but team doctors determined that he fractured the lateral tibial plateau of his left knee. The injury benched him for the rest of the season.
Bryant is injured in the second half while playing the Golden State Warriors on April 12, 2013. The injury took him out of the rest of the 2012-2013 season.
Bryant is injured in the second half while playing the Golden State Warriors on April 12, 2013. The injury took him out of the rest of the 2012-2013 season.
Bryant vies with Argentinian forward Leonardo Gutierrez during the USA men&#39;s basketball preliminary round match at the London Olympic Games on August 6, 2012.
Bryant vies with Argentinian forward Leonardo Gutierrez during the USA men's basketball preliminary round match at the London Olympic Games on August 6, 2012.
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama hugs Bryant after the United States played France at the Olympics on July 29, 2012.
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama hugs Bryant after the United States played France at the Olympics on July 29, 2012.
Bryant reverse dunks over Grant Hill, No. 33, and Marcin Gortat, No. 4, of the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on January 10, 2012, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 99-83.
Bryant reverse dunks over Grant Hill, No. 33, and Marcin Gortat, No. 4, of the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on January 10, 2012, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 99-83.
Bryant dunks in the third quarter against the New Orleans Hornets in game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2011, at Staples Center.
Bryant dunks in the third quarter against the New Orleans Hornets in game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2011, at Staples Center.
Bryant joins a teaching session for fans during a promotional tour of South Korea at Korea University on July 14, 2011, in Seoul.
Bryant joins a teaching session for fans during a promotional tour of South Korea at Korea University on July 14, 2011, in Seoul.
U.S. President Barack Obama chats with Bryant at a Boys and Girls Club in Washington on December 13, 2010. Obama welcomed the Lakers to honor their 2009-2010 season and their second consecutive NBA championship.
U.S. President Barack Obama chats with Bryant at a Boys and Girls Club in Washington on December 13, 2010. Obama welcomed the Lakers to honor their 2009-2010 season and their second consecutive NBA championship.
Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals championship in June 2010.
Bryant celebrates after winning the 2010 NBA Finals championship in June 2010.
Bryant shoots a jumper over Carmelo Anthony, No. 15 of the Denver Nuggets, in the fourth quarter of game one of the Western Conference Finals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 19, 2009. The Lakers defeated the Nuggets 105-103.
Bryant shoots a jumper over Carmelo Anthony, No. 15 of the Denver Nuggets, in the fourth quarter of game one of the Western Conference Finals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 19, 2009. The Lakers defeated the Nuggets 105-103.
Bryant celebrates after game five of the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic at Amway Arena on June 14, 2009, in Orlando. The Lakers won 99-86 for their 15th title and first since 2002. Bryant had 30 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists as the Lakers completed a four-games-to-one victory in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.
Bryant celebrates after game five of the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic at Amway Arena on June 14, 2009, in Orlando. The Lakers won 99-86 for their 15th title and first since 2002. Bryant had 30 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists as the Lakers completed a four-games-to-one victory in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.
Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals on June 14, 2009.
Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic in the NBA Finals on June 14, 2009.
Bryant accepts the best team award on behalf of the Los Angeles Lakers from musician Stevie Wonder during the 2009 ESPY Awards held at Nokia Theatre LA Live on July 15, 2009, in Los Angeles.
Bryant accepts the best team award on behalf of the Los Angeles Lakers from musician Stevie Wonder during the 2009 ESPY Awards held at Nokia Theatre LA Live on July 15, 2009, in Los Angeles.
Bryant rides the Matterhorn Bobsleds with Jonathan Guerrero, 4, and his father, David Guerrero of Pomona, California, at Disneyland on June 18, 2009, in Anaheim, California. The Guerreros were among thousands of Lakers fans who turned out for a special Disneyland parade honoring the Lakers&#39; 15th World Championship.
Bryant rides the Matterhorn Bobsleds with Jonathan Guerrero, 4, and his father, David Guerrero of Pomona, California, at Disneyland on June 18, 2009, in Anaheim, California. The Guerreros were among thousands of Lakers fans who turned out for a special Disneyland parade honoring the Lakers' 15th World Championship.
Bryant, top, and New Jersey Nets guard Kerry Kittles fight for a rebound in the first quarter on April 3, 2002, at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Bryant, top, and New Jersey Nets guard Kerry Kittles fight for a rebound in the first quarter on April 3, 2002, at Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Bryant appears on &quot;The Tonight Show with Jay Leno&quot; at NBC Studios on June 28, 2001, in Burbank, California.
Bryant appears on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at NBC Studios on June 28, 2001, in Burbank, California.
Vlade Divac, No. 21 of the Sacramento Kings, jumps for the ball against Bryant during game four of the Western Conference Semifinals at Arco Arena on May 13, 2001, in Sacramento, California.
Vlade Divac, No. 21 of the Sacramento Kings, jumps for the ball against Bryant during game four of the Western Conference Semifinals at Arco Arena on May 13, 2001, in Sacramento, California.
Bryant goes in for a slam dunk against the New Jersey Nets in January 2001.
Bryant goes in for a slam dunk against the New Jersey Nets in January 2001.
Bryant hugs his fiance, Vanessa Laine, while in the locker room after the Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in game six of the 2000 NBA Finals to win the series 4-2 on June 19, 2000, in Los Angeles. Bryant later married Laine, and they have two children.
Bryant hugs his fiance, Vanessa Laine, while in the locker room after the Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in game six of the 2000 NBA Finals to win the series 4-2 on June 19, 2000, in Los Angeles. Bryant later married Laine, and they have two children.
Bryant, center, is restrained by teammate Ron Harper, left, and assistant coach Jim Cleamons after a confrontation with New York Knicks guard Chris Childs on April 2, 2000, at Staples Center. Both players were ejected and the Lakers went on to defeat the Knicks 106-82.
Bryant, center, is restrained by teammate Ron Harper, left, and assistant coach Jim Cleamons after a confrontation with New York Knicks guard Chris Childs on April 2, 2000, at Staples Center. Both players were ejected and the Lakers went on to defeat the Knicks 106-82.
Lakers player Shaquille O&#39;Neal, right, hugs teammate Bryant on June 14, 2000, after the Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers in game four of the NBA Finals at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Lakers won the game 120-118 to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven game series.
Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal, right, hugs teammate Bryant on June 14, 2000, after the Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers in game four of the NBA Finals at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Lakers won the game 120-118 to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven game series.
Bryant sits on the sidelines during the Euro ABC camp in Berlin on July 7, 1999.
Bryant sits on the sidelines during the Euro ABC camp in Berlin on July 7, 1999.
Bryant eyes the basket during the NBA Slam Dunk contest on February 8, 1997, at Gund Arena in Cleveland. Bryant is the youngest player to win the contest.
Bryant eyes the basket during the NBA Slam Dunk contest on February 8, 1997, at Gund Arena in Cleveland. Bryant is the youngest player to win the contest.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of former NBA player Kobe Bryant, who played 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Personal:
Birth date: August 23, 1978
Birth place: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Birth name: Kobe Bean Bryant
    Father: Joe Bryant, a professional basketball player
    Mother: Pam Bryant
    Marriage: Vanessa (Laine) Bryant (April 18, 2001-present)
    Children: Gianna, May 2006; Natalia, January 2003
    Other Facts:
    Bryant is 6 feet, 6 inches tall.
    His parents named him after a type of steak. The beef is from a species of cattle, Wagyu, raised in the Kobe region of Japan.
    Bryant lived in Italy for eight years while his father played in the Italian Professional Basketball League. He speaks Italian fluently.
    He entered the NBA straight out of high school.
    In 1996, Bryant was the youngest player in NBA history at that time, at 18 years, 2 months, and 11 days.
    He played his entire professional career for the Los Angeles Lakers.
    Bryant has two Olympic gold medals for men's basketball.
    Bryant is third on the NBA all-time scoring list. He has also won five NBA championships.
    Timeline:
    1996 -     Finishes his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in the history of southeastern Pennsylvania basketball. He leads the Lower Merion Aces to a season record of 31-3 and the Class-AAAA state championship.
    1996 - USA Today names him the National High School Player of the Year and he wins Naismith Player of the Year.
    June 26, 1996 - Bryant is selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the 13th pick in the first round of the NBA draft.
    July 11, 1996 - Is traded by Charlotte to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac.
    1996-2016 - Guard for the Los Angeles Lakers.
    1996-1997 - Is named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.
    February 1997 - Wins the All-Star Weekend slam dunk competition, but does not play in the All-Star game.
    1998 - He is the youngest starter, at 19, in his first All-Star game.
    2000-2002 - The L.A. Lakers win the NBA Championship three years in a row.
    2002 - First of four times being named All-Star MVP. He's also named in 2007, 2009 and 2011.
    July 18, 2003 - Bryant is charged with one count of sexual assault in a case involving a 19-year-old hotel worker. The charge accuses Bryant of "sexual penetration or intrusion and (that) he caused submission of the victim through actual physical force," according to District Attorney Mark Hurlbert.
    January 19, 2004 - McDonald's announces that it will not renew Bryant's endorsement contract, which expired in December 2003.
    August 10, 2004 - The same woman from the criminal court case files a lawsuit in federal court in Denver. The woman, under the name of "Jane Doe," claims Bryant raped her in his hotel room in a Vail-area resort in 2003 - the same incident alleged in the criminal charge against him. The suit is for an unspecified amount of damages.
    September 1, 2004 - The criminal sexual assault charge is dropped.
    January 22, 2006 - Bryant scores 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over Toronto. Only Wilt Chamberlain's 100 point game in 1962 tops this performance.
    March 2, 2005 - The accuser agrees to settle her civil lawsuit. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.
    May 2008 - Wins NBA regular season MVP award.
    August 24, 2008 - Bryant wins a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics as a member of the US men's basketball team.
    2009-2010 - Lakers win back-to-back NBA championships.
    June 14, 2009 - Is named NBA Championship MVP.
    February 1, 2010 - He surpasses Jerry West's career record of 25,192 as the Los Angeles Lakers' all-time leading scorer, with 25,208 points.
    June 17, 2010 - For the second year in a row is named the NBA Championship MVP.
    April 13, 2011 - Bryant is fined $100,000 by the NBA for making an anti-gay slur at a referee during a game on April 12.
    December 16, 2011 - Vanessa Bryant files for divorce.
    August 12, 2012 - Is a member of gold-medal-winning US men's basketball team at the 2012 London Olympics.
    January 11, 2013 - Announces on Facebook he and Vanessa have reconciled.
    April 12, 2013 - Tears his left Achilles tendon in game against Golden State Warriors. Successful surgery to repair the injury will leave him unable to play for six to nine months.
    May 8, 2013 - Files a lawsuit to stop his mother, Pamela Bryant, from auctioning off memorabilia from beginning of his basketball career. Bryant claims he did not give his mother permission to sell the items. A settlement is reached in June.
    December 8, 2013 - Bryant returns from his Achilles injury.
    December 17, 2013 - Breaks a bone in his left knee in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies and will be out for six weeks.
    March 12, 2014 - The Lakers announce that Bryant will not play the rest of the season, after team doctors determine the fractured lateral tibial plateau of his left knee has not healed.
    October 28, 2014 - Bryant plays for the first time since December 2013, in the regular season opener.
    December 14, 2014 - Surpasses Michael Jordan to become third on the NBA's all-time scoring list, with 32,310 career points.
    January 28, 2015 - Undergoes surgery to repair his torn right rotator cuff and is expected to be out nine months.
    July 28, 2015 - Lakers Coach Byron Scott announces that Bryant may play a power forward position instead of his usual guard position, when he returns in October. Kobe has played the guard position since he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996.
    October 4, 2015 - Makes his return in a preseason game against the Utah Jazz after undergoing season-ending surgery in January.
    November 29, 2015 - In a post on The Players' Tribune, announces he intends to retire at the end of the NBA season.
    April 13, 2016 - Scores 60 points in his final game, helping the Lakers defeat the Utah Jazz 101-96.
    June 2016 - Is ranked number ten on Forbes' list of the the world's highest paid athletes.