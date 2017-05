Nicolás Maduro Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Personal:

Birth date: November 23, 1962

Birth place: Caracas, Venezuela

Birth name: Nicolás Maduro Moros

Parents: Names unknown publicly

Marriage: Cilia Flores

Children: Nicolás Jr.

Other Facts:

Worked as a bus driver for Caracas Metro and belonged to the transit union.

Maduro campaigned for Hugo Chavez's release from prison for the 1992 attempted coup to overthrow President Carlos Andres Perez.

After Chavez's release, Maduro helps him to found the political party Fifth Republic Movement.

Timeline:

1983 - Bodyguard for presidential hopeful Jose Vicente Rangel.

1992 - Is introduced to Hugo Chavez.

1999 - Maduro is elected to the National Constituent Assembly, the body convened to draft a new constitution.

2000 - Is elected to the National Assembly, the country's legislative branch of government

2005-2006 - Serves as Speaker of the National Assembly.

2006-2013 - Serves as Foreign Minister.

October 12, 2012 - Is selected by President Hugo Chavez to serve as his vice president.

December 9, 2012 - Facing his fourth surgery for cancer, Chavez endorses Maduro to succeed him.

March 8, 2013 - Is sworn in as interim president following the death of Chavez three days earlier.

April 14, 2013 - Wins the presidential election by fewer than two percentage points over Henrique Capriles Radonski.

April 19, 2013 - Maduro is sworn in a day after the National Electoral Council announces plans to complete an audit of votes cast in the April 14 election "to preserve a climate of harmony between Venezuelans."

September 30, 2013 - Maduro announces on state-run VTV that he is expelling three U.S. diplomats. He claims they were involved in a widespread power outage earlier in the month. "Get out of Venezuela," he says, listing several names. "Yankee go home. Enough abuses already."

February 12, 2014 - Student protests in Venezuela that started earlier in the month attract global attention when three people are killed. Major social and economic problems have fueled the protests, with some blaming Venezuela's government, led by President Nicolás Maduro, for those problems.

February 20, 2014 - Venezuela revokes press credentials for CNN journalists in the country and denies them for other CNN journalists entering the country, following Maduro's announcement that he would expel CNN if it did not "rectify" its coverage of anti-government protests, calling it war propaganda.

February 21, 2014 - Maduro calls for US President Barack Obama to "accept the challenge" of holding direct talks with Venezuela.

February 22, 2014 - Venezuala re-issues press credentials for CNN journalists in the country.

January 15, 2016 - Following the release of years of economic data, Maduro declares a state of "economic emergency."