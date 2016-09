US Terrorist Attacks Fast Facts

September 11, 2001 - Nineteen al Qaeda members hijack four US passenger airliners. Two are flown into the Twin Towers in New York, one crashes into the Pentagon and another crashes into the Pennsylvania countryside after passengers attempt to wrest control of the aircraft to prevent an attack on the US Capitol. At the World Trade Center site 2,753 people are killed; 184 at the Pentagon; and 40 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A total of 2,977 people are killed. Nineteen al Qaeda members hijack four US passenger airliners. Two are flown into the Twin Towers in New York, one crashes into the Pentagon and another crashes into the Pennsylvania countryside after passengers attempt to wrest control of the aircraft to prevent an attack on the US Capitol. At the World Trade Center site 2,753 people are killed; 184 at the Pentagon; and 40 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A total of 2,977 people are killed.

November 5, 2009 - Major Nidal Hassan goes on a shooting rampage at a military processing center at Fort Hood, Texas, killing 13 and wounding 32. Hassan is convicted of 13 counts of murder and 32 counts of attempted murder. He is given the death penalty. Hassan is not charged with terrorism, but the rampage is considered by many to be a terror incident. Major Nidal Hassan goes on a shooting rampage at a military processing center at Fort Hood, Texas, killing 13 and wounding 32. Hassan is convicted of 13 counts of murder and 32 counts of attempted murder. He is given the death penalty. Hassan is not charged with terrorism, but the rampage is considered by many to be a terror incident.

April 15, 2013 - Twin bomb blasts explode near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three and wounding at least 264. Suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is charged by the US government with one count of using and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death and one count of malicious destruction of property by means of an explosive device resulting in death. He is given the death penalty on June 25, 2015.

July 16, 2015 - Mohammad Abdulazeez opens fire on a military recruiting center and a Navy reserve facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Mohammad Abdulazeez opens fire on a military recruiting center and a Navy reserve facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, killing four US Marines and a Navy sailor. FBI Director James Comey later says Abdulazeez's actions were "motivated by foreign terrorist organization propaganda," adding that it's difficult to determine which terrorist group may have inspired him.