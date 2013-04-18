US Terrorist Attacks Fast Facts

Nineteen al Qaeda members hijack four US passenger airliners. Two are flown into the Twin Towers in New York, one crashes into the Pentagon and another crashes into the Pennsylvania countryside after passengers attempt to wrest control of the aircraft to prevent an attack on the US Capitol. At the World Trade Center site 2,753 people are killed; 184 at the Pentagon; and 40 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A total of 2,977 people are killed.