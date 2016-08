Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian married after a brief courtship in 2009 , but Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013. The divorce hasn't gone through, and after Odom's hospitalization Kardashian has put it on hold . Here are other couples who have stayed together after breakups -- at least for a time:

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon didn't give up easily. Their second attempt at marriage appeared to fall short after Anderson filed for divorce in July 2014, six months after they wed. Anderson then tried to dismiss the divorce action, but it finally went through in April

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott built a reality series, "True Tori," around their marital problems, but things appear to be going better. This past summer, a friend told People the couple was "in a good place."

Courtney Stodden's romance with former "Lost" actor Doug Hutchison has had some bumps. Stodden is best known for marrying Hutchison when she was 16 and he was 51. In 2013, the controversial couple decided to separate, although they continued to share a home. Maybe close quarters is what led to the rekindled affair; they've been back together since late last year.

Photos: Celebrity couples who have reconciled

Star couples who can't stay apart – In April 2014, a reconciled Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas went to opening night of the "The Library," a play at the Public Theater in New York. It was the first time they'd been seen in public together since they announced their "break" in August 2013. In 2015, they celebrated their 15th anniversary.