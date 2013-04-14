Toni Morrison Fast Facts

Breaking News

Toni Morrison was the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize. Among her most famous works are "Song of Solomon", "Jazz" and "Beloved".

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning author Toni Morrison.

Personal:
Birth date: February 18, 1931
Birth place: Lorain, Ohio
Birth name: Chloe Anthony Wofford
    Father: George Wofford
    Mother: Ella Ramah (Willis) Wofford
    Marriage: Harold Morrison (1958-1964, divorced)
    Children: Slade and Harold Ford
    Education: Howard University, B.A., 1953; Cornell University, M.A., 1955
    Other Facts:
    Is the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize.
    Wrote the libretto for "Margaret Garner," which premiered in 2005.
    Timeline:
    1955-1957 -     Teaches at Texas Southern University.
    1963-1983 - Works as an editor at Random House.
    1970 - "The Bluest Eye" is published.
    1973 - "Sula" is published.
    1977 - "Song of Solomon" is published.
    1981 - "Tar Baby" is published.
    1984 -1989 - Serves as the Albert Schweitzer Professor of the Humanities at the State University of New York in Albany.
    1987 - "Beloved" is published.
    1988 - Is awarded the Pulitzer Prize for "Beloved."
    1989-2006 - Serves as the Robert F. Goheen Chair in the Council of the Humanities at Princeton University.
    1993 - Is awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature.
    1998 - The film version of "Beloved," starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover, is released.
    2000 - Is awarded the National Humanities Medal.
    2001 - Is given the Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts.
    2001 - Is given the Enoch Pratt Free Library Lifetime Literary Achievement Award.
    2004 - "Remember: The Journey to School Integration" is published.
    2004 - Is awarded the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work-Fiction for "Love."
    2005 - Is given the Coretta Scott King Award for "Remember: The Journey to School Integration."
    2010 - Morrison's son Slade dies from pancreatic cancer.
    May 2012 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.
    2013 - Wins the NYC Literary Honors for Fiction.
    April 2015 - Morrison is announced as the 2016 Charles Eliot Norton Professor of Poetry at Harvard University.