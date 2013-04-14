Elizabeth Smart Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Elizabeth Smart, children's advocate and kidnapping survivor.

Personal:

Birth date: November 3, 1987

Birth name: Elizabeth Ann Smart

Father: Ed Smart, real-estate and mortgage broker

Mother: Lois Smart

Marriage: Matthew Gilmour (February 18, 2012-present)

Children: Chloe

Education: Attended Brigham Young University, majoring in music.

Other Facts:

According to books and news stories, immediately after her abduction, Smart was kept at a campsite a few miles from her home. She was sometimes tethered to a tree or hidden in a hole. She once heard her uncle calling for her, but was unable to answer.

She met her husband when they were on their missionary assignments in Paris, France.

Timeline:

June 5, 2002 - Fourteen-year-old Elizabeth Anne Smart is abducted from the bedroom of her home in the Federal Heights neighborhood of Salt Lake City, Utah, by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Eileen Barzee. Her younger sister, Mary Katherine, is the only witness.

July 24, 2002 - Mitchell allegedly attempts to kidnap Smart's cousin, Jessica Wright, but is unsuccessful.

October 2002 - Mary Katherine Smart tells her parents that she believes the kidnapper might have been a man named "Immanuel" who worked at their home for one day in November of 2001.

October 2002-March 2003 - Mitchell and Barzee take Smart to San Diego where they camp out and panhandle.

February 3, 2003 - Police release a sketch of the drifter, "Immanuel."

February 2003 - The sketch and information is profiled on the TV program "America's Most Wanted."

March 12, 2003 - Smart is found alive, walking down a street with Mitchell and Barzee in Sandy, Utah, five miles from her home.

March 18, 2003 - Both Mitchell and Barzee are charged with six felony counts, including aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and two charges for allegedly trying to break into the home of Smart's cousin, Jessica Wright.

April 30, 2003 - Smart and her family meet with Smart and her family meet with President George W. Bush at the White House. Bush signs a child protection bill encouraging states to establish Amber Alert systems to quickly post information about child abductions.

October 24, 2003 - Smart appears in her first televised interview. Katie Couric, of NBC, speaks with her in an hour-long, primetime program.

October 28, 2003 - The book, "Bringing Elizabeth Home: A Journey of Faith and Hope," a collaboration between Elizabeth Smart, her father Ed Smart and author Laura Morton, is released.

November 9, 2003 - CBS airs "The Elizabeth Smart Story," a TV movie about her ordeal from the point-of-view of her parents.

January 9, 2004 - Wanda Barzee, one of Smart's alleged captors, is found incompetent to stand trial and is sent to Utah State Hospital for further review.

September 2, 2004 - In a Salt Lake City courtroom, Mitchell pleads not guilty to kidnapping and five other charges.

February 16, 2005 - Mitchell is removed from a courtroom for singing during a competency hearing.

July 26, 2005 - A judge rules that Mitchell is mentally incompetent to stand trial. He is sent to Utah State Hospital.

Fall 2006 - Smart starts college at Brigham Young University.

December 18, 2006 - Mitchell is again found mentally unfit to stand trial after screaming outbursts in the courtroom.

March 7, 2008 - A federal grand jury indicts Mitchell and Barzee with one count of unlawful transportation of a minor across state lines and one count of interstate kidnapping. The counts both carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

May 21, 2008 - Smart and four other kidnapping survivors publish a Department of Justice pamphlet, Smart and four other kidnapping survivors publish a Department of Justice pamphlet, "You're Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment."

October 24, 2008 - A federal judge, US Magistrate Judge Samuel Alba, enters a not guilty plea on behalf of Mitchell. Mitchell is removed from the courtroom after he begins singing hymns.

September 2009 - Smart receives her mission call letter and is being sent to Paris, according to the Deseret News, a church-owned newspaper.

September 28, 2009 - A US District Court judge rules that Smart can testify about her kidnapping and ordeal with Mitchell.

October 1, 2009 - Smart testifies against Mitchell in a hearing to determine his competency.

November 17, 2009 - Barzee pleads guilty to kidnapping and unlawful transportation of a minor and agrees to cooperate in state and federal cases against Mitchell.

May 21, 2010 - Barzee is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

October 26, 2010 - US District Judge Dale Kimball denies motion filed by attorneys for Mitchell to delay the kidnapping trial.

November 1, 2010 - Mitchell's trial on kidnapping charges begins.

November 8-10, 2010 - Smart testifies against Mitchell, describing her nine months of captivity.

December 10, 2010 - Jurors in a Utah court find Brian David Mitchell guilty of kidnapping and the unlawful transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity.

May 25, 2011 - US District Judge Dale Kimball US District Judge Dale Kimball sentences Brian David Mitchell to life in prison.

2011 - Smart establishes the Smart establishes the Elizabeth Smart Foundation to help promote the "Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force" organized for law enforcement agencies.

July 7, 2011 - ABC News announces that it has hired Smart as a contributor to comment on missing persons cases.

February 18, 2012 - Smart marries Matthew Gilmour at a Mormon temple on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.