Breaking News

Elizabeth Smart Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 6:54 PM ET, Sat October 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Elizabeth Smart speaks at the 2nd annual Diller-von Furstenberg Awards at the United Nations in New York in March 2011. Smart released her book &quot;My Story,&quot; which tells of what happened during her kidnapping, on October 7.
Photos: Photos: Elizabeth Smart: Survivor
Elizabeth Smart: SurvivorElizabeth Smart speaks at the 2nd annual Diller-von Furstenberg Awards at the United Nations in New York in March 2011. Smart released her book "My Story," which tells of what happened during her kidnapping, on October 7.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Smart&#39;s parents, Ed and Lois, talk to reporters about her kidnapping in June 2002 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Smart was taken from her bedroom in the middle of the night on June 5, 2002, and held captive for nine months.
Photos: Photos: Elizabeth Smart: Survivor
Elizabeth Smart: SurvivorSmart's parents, Ed and Lois, talk to reporters about her kidnapping in June 2002 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Smart was taken from her bedroom in the middle of the night on June 5, 2002, and held captive for nine months.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Smart&#39;s cousins Tori Dumke, from left, Cessilee Smart and Alicia Smart join supporters during a candlelight vigil in June 2002 in Salt Lake City.
Photos: Photos: Elizabeth Smart: Survivor
Elizabeth Smart: SurvivorSmart's cousins Tori Dumke, from left, Cessilee Smart and Alicia Smart join supporters during a candlelight vigil in June 2002 in Salt Lake City.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Smart was kidnapped in the middle of the night by Brian David Mitchell, here at his competency hearing in May 2005, and held for nine months.
Photos: Photos: Elizabeth Smart: Survivor
Elizabeth Smart: SurvivorSmart was kidnapped in the middle of the night by Brian David Mitchell, here at his competency hearing in May 2005, and held for nine months.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Mitchell&#39;s wife, Wanda Barzee, here at a hearing in January 2004, was waiting for Mitchell and Smart at their mountainside camp the night of her kidnapping.
Photos: Photos: Elizabeth Smart: Survivor
Elizabeth Smart: SurvivorMitchell's wife, Wanda Barzee, here at a hearing in January 2004, was waiting for Mitchell and Smart at their mountainside camp the night of her kidnapping.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Smart&#39;s uncle David Smart announces on March 12, 2003, that his niece had been found.
Photos: Photos: Elizabeth Smart: Survivor
Elizabeth Smart: SurvivorSmart's uncle David Smart announces on March 12, 2003, that his niece had been found.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Lois and Ed Smart speak at a celebration at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City in March 2003.
Photos: Photos: Elizabeth Smart: Survivor
Elizabeth Smart: SurvivorLois and Ed Smart speak at a celebration at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City in March 2003.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Smart stands with families of kidnapped victims as President George W. Bush signs the Amber Alert law at the White House in April 2003.
Photos: Photos: Elizabeth Smart: Survivor
Elizabeth Smart: SurvivorSmart stands with families of kidnapped victims as President George W. Bush signs the Amber Alert law at the White House in April 2003.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Smart and her mother with Attorney General John Ashcroft at a National Missing Children&#39;s Day event at the Justice Department in Washington in May 2004.
Photos: Photos: Elizabeth Smart: Survivor
Elizabeth Smart: SurvivorSmart and her mother with Attorney General John Ashcroft at a National Missing Children's Day event at the Justice Department in Washington in May 2004.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Smart leaves a Salt Lake City courthouse after testifying in the competency hearing for her kidnapper Brian David Mitchell in October 2009.
Photos: Photos: Elizabeth Smart: Survivor
Elizabeth Smart: SurvivorSmart leaves a Salt Lake City courthouse after testifying in the competency hearing for her kidnapper Brian David Mitchell in October 2009.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Smart makes a statement to the media in December 2010, after Brian David Mitchell was found guilty.
Photos: Photos: Elizabeth Smart: Survivor
Elizabeth Smart: SurvivorSmart makes a statement to the media in December 2010, after Brian David Mitchell was found guilty.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
01 elizabeth smart 100802 elizabeth smart 100803 elizabeth smart 100804 elizabeth smart 100805 elizabeth smart 100806 elizabeth smart 100807 elizabeth smart 100808 elizabeth smart 100809 elizabeth smart 100810 elizabeth smart 100811 elizabeth smart 1008

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Elizabeth Smart, children's advocate and kidnapping survivor.

Personal:
Birth date: November 3, 1987
Birth name: Elizabeth Ann Smart
Father: Ed Smart, real-estate and mortgage broker
    Mother: Lois Smart
    Read More
    Marriage: Matthew Gilmour (February 18, 2012-present)
    Children: Chloe, James
    Education: Attended Brigham Young University, majoring in music.
    Religion: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
    Other Facts:
    According to books and news stories, immediately after her abduction, Smart was kept at a campsite a few miles from her home. She was sometimes tethered to a tree or hidden in a hole. She once heard her uncle calling for her, but was unable to answer.
    She met her husband when they were on their missionary assignments in Paris.
    Timeline:
    June 5, 2002 -     Fourteen-year-old Smart is abducted from the bedroom of her home in the Federal Heights neighborhood of Salt Lake City, Utah, by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Eileen Barzee. Her younger sister, Mary Katherine Smart, is the only witness.
    July 24, 2002 - Mitchell allegedly attempts to kidnap Smart's cousin, Jessica Wright, but is unsuccessful.
    October 2002 - Mary Katherine Smart tells her parents that she believes the kidnapper might have been a man named "Immanuel" who worked at their home for one day in November of 2001.
    October 2002-March 2003 - Mitchell and Barzee take Smart to San Diego where they camp out and panhandle.
    February 3, 2003 - Police release a sketch of the drifter, "Immanuel."
    February 2003 - The sketch and information is profiled on the TV program "America's Most Wanted."
    March 12, 2003 - Smart is found alive, walking down a street with Mitchell and Barzee in Sandy, Utah, five miles from her home.
    March 18, 2003 - Both Mitchell and Barzee are charged with six felony counts, including aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and two charges for allegedly trying to break into the home of Smart's cousin.
    April 30, 2003 - Smart and her family meet with President George W. Bush at the White House. Bush signs a child protection bill encouraging states to establish Amber Alert systems to quickly post information about child abductions.
    October 24, 2003 - Smart appears in her first televised interview. Katie Couric, of NBC, speaks with her in an hour-long, primetime program.
    October 28, 2003 - The book, "Bringing Elizabeth Home: A Journey of Faith and Hope," a collaboration between Smart, her father and author Laura Morton, is released.
    November 9, 2003 - CBS airs "The Elizabeth Smart Story," a TV movie about her ordeal from the point-of-view of her parents.
    January 9, 2004 - Barzee, one of Smart's alleged captors, is found incompetent to stand trial and is sent to Utah State Hospital for further review.
    September 2, 2004 - In a Salt Lake City courtroom, Mitchell pleads not guilty to kidnapping and five other charges.
    February 16, 2005 - Mitchell is removed from a courtroom for singing during a competency hearing.
    July 26, 2005 - A judge rules that Mitchell is mentally incompetent to stand trial. He is sent to Utah State Hospital.
    Fall 2006 - Smart starts college at Brigham Young University.
    December 18, 2006 - Mitchell is again found mentally unfit to stand trial after screaming outbursts in the courtroom.
    March 7, 2008 - A federal grand jury indicts Mitchell and Barzee with one count of unlawful transportation of a minor across state lines and one count of interstate kidnapping. The counts both carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.
    May 21, 2008 - Smart and four other kidnapping survivors publish a Department of Justice pamphlet, "You're Not Alone: The Journey from Abduction to Empowerment."
    October 24, 2008 - A federal judge, US Magistrate Judge Samuel Alba, enters a not guilty plea on behalf of Mitchell. Mitchell is removed from the courtroom after he begins singing hymns.
    September 2009 - Smart receives her mission call letter and is being sent to Paris, according to the Deseret News, a church-owned newspaper.
    September 28, 2009 - A US District Court judge rules that Smart can testify about her kidnapping and ordeal with Mitchell.
    October 1, 2009 - Smart testifies against Mitchell in a hearing to determine his competency.
    November 17, 2009 - Barzee pleads guilty to kidnapping and unlawful transportation of a minor and agrees to cooperate in state and federal cases against Mitchell.
    May 21, 2010 - Barzee is sentenced to 15 years in prison.
    October 26, 2010 - US District Judge Dale Kimball denies motion filed by attorneys for Mitchell to delay the kidnapping trial.
    November 1, 2010 - Mitchell's trial on kidnapping charges begins.
    November 8-10, 2010 - Smart testifies against Mitchell, describing her nine months of captivity.
    December 10, 2010 - Jurors in a Utah court find Mitchell guilty of kidnapping and the unlawful transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual activity.
    May 25, 2011 - US District Judge Kimball sentences Mitchell to life in prison.
    2011 - Smart establishes the Elizabeth Smart Foundation to help promote the "Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force" organized for law enforcement agencies.
    July 7, 2011 - ABC News announces that it has hired Smart as a contributor to comment on missing persons cases.
    February 18, 2012 - Smart marries Gilmour at a Mormon temple on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.
    October 7, 2013 - Smart's memoir, "My Story," is released. She says the book tells 100% of her 9-month-long ordeal.