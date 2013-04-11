Story highlights 2 genes associated with Alzheimer's in whites were also linked to higher rates in African Americans

Study involved nearly 6,000 African American participants aged 60 or older

More studies are needed to confirm the role that these genetic variants play

(TIME.com) Alzheimer's disease is more common among African Americans but the genetic contributors to the disorder haven't been identified until now.

In the largest study of genetic risk factors for Alzheimer's in the African American population, researchers reporting in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that two genes associated with higher risk of the neurodegenerative disorder among whites also contributed to higher rates of the disease among African Americans.

Changes in these genes, however, conferred a higher risk of disease among African Americans than among whites.

In the study involving nearly 6,000 African American participants aged 60 or older, about 2,000 of whom had Alzheimer's and 4,000 who did not, variants in the genes ABCA7 and ApoE increased risk of developing Alzheimer's by 80% and more than two fold, respectively. By comparison, ABCA7 is likely responsible for a 10% to 20% increased risk for the memory-robbing disorder within white populations, and about 40% of whites with certain forms of ApoE are diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Read More