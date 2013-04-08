Steve Ballmer Fast Facts

Breaking News

Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, appears set to buy the L.A. Clippers. Ballmer, seen here at a NBA playoff game on April 29, is not one to hide his emotions. Rather, he is known for his exuberant persona at tech events. Here&#39;s a look at some of his many mugs:
Here Ballmer responds during an interview at a 2000 tech conference in Florida. If only we knew what the question was.
&quot;Don&#39;t ask me again about Windows Vista.&quot;
Oh, this is a caption contest waiting to happen. Here Ballmer speaks at the Web. 2.0 Summit in 2011 in San Francisco.
Here Ballmer (pick one: 1. grimaces 2. grins 3. remembers he left the stove on) while talking about Windows 7 during a 2009 appearance in Munich, Germany.
&quot;I&#39;ll shout louder so you guys in the back can hear me.&quot;
If this Microsoft thing hadn&#39;t worked out, Ballmer might have made a fearsome football coach.
&quot;Well, Apple has had some success, sure. And Facebook is big. Don&#39;t get me started on Google. ... What was the question again?&quot;
Please don&#39;t make Steve Ballmer angry. Just don&#39;t.
Ballmer speaks, or perhaps yells excitedly, during the 2013 opening of a Microsoft store in Troy, Michigan.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft.

Personal:
Birth date: March 24, 1956
Birth place: Detroit, Michigan
Birth name: Steven Anthony Ballmer
    Father: Fred Ballmer, manager for Ford Motor Co.
    Mother: Bea (Dworkin) Ballmer
    Marriage: Connie Snyder (1990-present)
    Children: three sons
    Education: Harvard University, B.A., 1977, double major in Mathematics and Economics; Attended Stanford University Graduate School of Business, 1979-1980
    Other Facts:
    Became friends with Bill Gates while at Harvard University.
    Worked for Procter & Gamble as assistant product manager before Microsoft.
    Met his wife, Connie Snyder, while both were working at Microsoft.
    Timeline:
    1980 -     Begins his Microsoft career as a business manager and is the company's 24th employee.
    July 1998-February 2001 - President of Microsoft.
    January 13, 2000 - Is named chief executive officer when Bill Gates steps down to concentrate on philanthropy.
    February 4, 2014 - Steps down as Microsoft CEO.
    May 29, 2014 - Ballmer signs a binding agreement to buy the Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion from the Sterling family trust.
    August 12, 2014 - Steve Ballmer becomes the official owner of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, according to Ballmer's attorney, Adam Streisand. The negotiated $2 billion sale price is a record for an NBA team.
    August 19, 2014 - Steps down from the Microsoft board of directors in order to concentrate on the Clippers.
    October 16, 2015 - Announces he has bought a 4% stake in Twitter during the past few months, becoming one of its largest shareholders.
    March 2016 - Forbes names Ballmer, with a net worth of $23.5 billion, number 26 on its annual World's Billionaires list.
    June 4, 2016 - Along with Brandt Vaughan, founds USAFacts Institute. Ballmer later describes the work of the institute as creating a "10-K for the government," according to a Bloomberg interview.