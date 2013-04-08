Larry Page Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Larry Page, co-founder of Google.

Personal:

Birth date: March 26, 1973

Birth place: Lansing, Michigan

Birth name: Lawrence Page

Father: Carl Page, a computer science professor

Mother: Gloria Page

Marriage: Lucinda "Lucy" Southworth (December 2007-present)

Children: A son born in 2009 and another child born in 2011

Education: University of Michigan, B.S.E., 1995; Stanford University, M.S., 1998

Google is a play on the word googol, the term for the numeral one followed by 100 zeroes.

Page has a vocal cord condition that he says is responsible for his hoarser, softer speaking voice. He also has Hashimoto's Thyroiditis, a disorder that causes inflammation of the thyroid gland.

Timeline:

1995 - Meets Sergey Brin at Stanford University.

1998 - Co-founds Google with Sergey Brin.

September 7, 1998 - Google is launched.

1998-2001 - CEO of Google.

2001-2011 - President of products at Google.

April 4, 2011-October 2, 2015 - CEO of Google.

August 10, 2015 - Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming Sundar Pichai as the new CEO to the core business of Google. Page will serve as Alphabet's CEO and Sergey Brin will serve as the president of Alphabet.

October 2, 2015 - CEO of Alphabet.

March 2016 - Ranked number 12 on Forbes' list of The World's Billionaires, with a net worth of $35.2 billion.